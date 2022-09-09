Read full article on original website
Related
Not My Daughter…Find a Cure Now! Hosts Shopping Boutique and Luncheon for Cancer Research
After three years, Not My Daughter…find a cure now! is back live, hosting their annual cancer research fundraiser, shopping boutique, and luncheon. Created by women affected by breast cancer, Not My Daughter aims to fight the disease by donating 100 percent of the funds raised to cancer research. “We...
Kids Can Perform Their Favorite Songs at Parkland’s Rock Star 101 Event
Parkland is hosting its first standalone Rock Star 101 event, where kids have the opportunity to perform their favorite songs. Held on Friday, September 23, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., besides the music, there is food, games, and other activities that will be a part of the fun. Rock Star...
travelexperta.com
Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise
Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise. For my parents’ 50th anniversary, they wanted to do something special. They were staying in Florida, and they wanted to invite all of their friends for the 50th anniversary. They even had friends coming from all over the world, from different parts, to come for this party. So instead of doing a regular party either having people at the house or renting a space, I said to my parents, let’s rent a yacht for a dinner party, and the idea sounds great but at first, it sounds, oh my God, that is so expensive. That’s how we ended up doing a Fort Lauderdale canals yacht tour and dinner cruise.
Westglades Middle School Band Invites Students To Make Some Noise
As arts education continues to hide behind the shadows of other subjects, Westglades Middle School has found ways to integrate music programs for students. Organized by Christian Gordon, Director of Bands, and Kalyn Todd, Associate Director of Bands, Jump Start Band Camp aims to bridge the gap between existing knowledge of music and encourages students to participate in learning about the program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkland Artist David Haley Brushes Away the Competition
From profiles to landscapes, animals to abstract, Parkland artist David Haley can’t stop winning art competitions with his unique and emotional painting style. His talent has garnered several hundred followers on social media, dozens of commissions, and multiple first-place awards in national magazines. The self-taught artist with humble beginnings...
Pets of the Week: Socks and Max are Looking for New Homes
This week, the Humane Society of Broward County has some wonderful pets to choose from. All adoptions include spaying or neutering, vaccinations, a microchip, treatment for fleas and ticks, and much more. Socks. Meet Socks (A656806). He is a huge ball of love. He may seem tough in his kennel,...
Grand Opening of Alyssa Alhadeff’s Playground on September 18
The Grand Opening of a new playground dedicated to the life of Alyssa Alhadeff, a victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, is scheduled for Sunday, September 18, 2022. The opening comes after a year of development and passionate fundraising by volunteers to cover the $300,000 cost of the playground. According to Lori Alhadeff, Alyssa’s mother and the project’s main organizer, one anonymous donor committed $20,000; however, more funds are still needed.
New Captain Named in Parkland
Parkland is getting a new top cop. Michele McCardle will be promoted to captain and executive officer of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Parkland District on Sept. 24, the agency said Tuesday. McCardle is currently the executive officer of BSO’s Weston District, where she took the reins in Aug. 2020....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Politics: Tina Polsky Dominating in Bid for Re-election in New Broward-Palm Beach District
Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky is vying to represent some new territory, and she’s well on her way to dominating fundraising in her race with Republican candidate William “Bill” Reicherter. Redistricting put Polsky in the same district as her friend and ally, Democratic Sen. Lori Berman, so Polsky...
Welcome Back Rock Shabbat Indoor Concert Featuring the KT Band
There’s music in the air as Congregation Kol Tikvah hosts the Welcome Back Rock Shabbat indoor picnic and concert series. Held on Friday, September 9, 2022, the concert will feature the rocking KT Band and offer a free pizza dinner while supplies last. “You don’t have to belong to...
Parkland’s Night Out Includes a Wild Animal World Show and Pizza Party
If a date night on a Friday seems like a “too good to be true” scenario, the city of Parkland’s September Night Out event may be just what the doctor prescribed for local parents. Parents can drop their children off at the P-REC and enjoy a night...
Rep. Christine Hunschofsky: September Legislative Updates
While growing up in Boston, for us, Labor Day was the unofficial end to the summer. Not only was it a chance to celebrate the hard work and accomplishments of our labor force, but also their contributions to help make our country strong. Additionally, for some, it was the last 3-day weekend to take a quick vacation or take advantage of retail sales before we went back to school. In Florida, school has already started and some of us may have taken advantage of the sales tax holiday, so this 3-day weekend may give us a chance to relax and recharge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eagles’ Haven Receives $600,000 of State Funding For Wellness Mission
State Representative Christine Hunschofsky (D-Parkland) and state Senator Tina Polsky (D-Boca Raton) on Tuesday presented Eagles’ Haven Wellness Center with a check for $600,000 in state-appropriated funds. A Coral Springs-based nonprofit, Eagles’ Haven offers free crisis support, case management, support groups, yoga, creative art classes, meditation, dance, and other...
Sheriff Tony Honors the Finest in Public Safety
This month, we honor the more than 500 deputies, firefighters and civilian employees, who faced significant danger, saved lives and performed exceptional acts in 2020 and 2021 during the Broward Sheriff’s Office Annual Awards Ceremony. The awards ceremony celebrates the best and bravest in public safety. These dedicated professionals...
Somerset Parkland Academy Principal Reassigned Amid Guns Scandal
Somerset Parkland Academy Principal Geyler Castro has been reassigned from her position amid a high-profile guns scandal at the charter school—despite the objections of hundreds of parents who support her. Castro’s reassignment, effective August 31, comes nearly three months after two guns and two ammunition cartridges in her possession...
City of Parkland Hosts Teen Night with International Games
The city of Parkland invites kids ages 12 to 15 to another Teen Game Night for extraordinary games worldwide. Held on Friday, August 26, from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the P-REC Gymnasium, the event collaborates with P.E. X-Games. The night’s game lineup includes dodgeball, obstacle course, korfball (a Dutch game similar to netball and basketball), crab soccer, parachute games, and Da Ga – a traditional game from Ghana.
Parkland Commission Narrowly Approves Next Steps In Heron Bay Land Purchase Agreement
After almost four hours of contentious debate, the city commission narrowly approved the next step to approve purchasing 65 acres of the former Heron Bay Golf Course from the North Springs Improvement District. If the deal succeeds, Parkland will purchase the property from NSID for $25.4 million. Mayor Rich Walker...
Police Identify 2 Fishermen Who Drowned at the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge
Authorities have identified two fishermen who drowned in the waters of the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge near Parkland Sunday. Elizazar Aguilar Reynoso, 31, and Celso Santizo Cobon, 20, went into the water at the Broward County line around 1:52 p.m. Sunday near the S-10A spillway, one mile west of Loxahatchee Road in unincorporated Boca Raton, authorities said.
Parkland Mayor Walker Updates Residents September 2022
One of the privileges of being Mayor is how frequently I’m able to interact with others. Parkland residents, organizations and businesses in our City and beyond, elected officials from other cities, even people from out-of-state. At times, the interaction takes the form of simple small talk, other times I might be digging into policy matters, and others the conversation might take the form of mutually beneficial troubleshooting or sharing of best practices.
Parkland City Officials Prepares to Adopt Final Millage Rate, 2023 Budget, Other Fees
The city commission is getting ready to adopt the 2023 budget, which includes increases in some city taxes. On September 12, they will adopt the fiscal year 2023 millage rate, fire assessment fee, and solid waste assessment fee at 7 p.m. These fees are part of the proposed 2023 budget...
Parkland Talk
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Parkland FLhttps://parklandtalk.com
Comments / 0