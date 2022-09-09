ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 0

Related
travelexperta.com

Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise

Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise. For my parents’ 50th anniversary, they wanted to do something special. They were staying in Florida, and they wanted to invite all of their friends for the 50th anniversary. They even had friends coming from all over the world, from different parts, to come for this party. So instead of doing a regular party either having people at the house or renting a space, I said to my parents, let’s rent a yacht for a dinner party, and the idea sounds great but at first, it sounds, oh my God, that is so expensive. That’s how we ended up doing a Fort Lauderdale canals yacht tour and dinner cruise.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Parkland Talk

Westglades Middle School Band Invites Students To Make Some Noise

As arts education continues to hide behind the shadows of other subjects, Westglades Middle School has found ways to integrate music programs for students. Organized by Christian Gordon, Director of Bands, and Kalyn Todd, Associate Director of Bands, Jump Start Band Camp aims to bridge the gap between existing knowledge of music and encourages students to participate in learning about the program.
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tamarac, FL
Parkland, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Artist David Haley Brushes Away the Competition

From profiles to landscapes, animals to abstract, Parkland artist David Haley can’t stop winning art competitions with his unique and emotional painting style. His talent has garnered several hundred followers on social media, dozens of commissions, and multiple first-place awards in national magazines. The self-taught artist with humble beginnings...
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Grand Opening of Alyssa Alhadeff’s Playground on September 18

The Grand Opening of a new playground dedicated to the life of Alyssa Alhadeff, a victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, is scheduled for Sunday, September 18, 2022. The opening comes after a year of development and passionate fundraising by volunteers to cover the $300,000 cost of the playground. According to Lori Alhadeff, Alyssa’s mother and the project’s main organizer, one anonymous donor committed $20,000; however, more funds are still needed.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

New Captain Named in Parkland

Parkland is getting a new top cop. Michele McCardle will be promoted to captain and executive officer of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Parkland District on Sept. 24, the agency said Tuesday. McCardle is currently the executive officer of BSO’s Weston District, where she took the reins in Aug. 2020....
PARKLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Fiction Books#Paperback Books#Used Book#University Dr Fairgoers#The Parkland Library
Parkland Talk

Rep. Christine Hunschofsky: September Legislative Updates

While growing up in Boston, for us, Labor Day was the unofficial end to the summer. Not only was it a chance to celebrate the hard work and accomplishments of our labor force, but also their contributions to help make our country strong. Additionally, for some, it was the last 3-day weekend to take a quick vacation or take advantage of retail sales before we went back to school. In Florida, school has already started and some of us may have taken advantage of the sales tax holiday, so this 3-day weekend may give us a chance to relax and recharge.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Parkland Talk

Eagles’ Haven Receives $600,000 of State Funding For Wellness Mission

State Representative Christine Hunschofsky (D-Parkland) and state Senator Tina Polsky (D-Boca Raton) on Tuesday presented Eagles’ Haven Wellness Center with a check for $600,000 in state-appropriated funds. A Coral Springs-based nonprofit, Eagles’ Haven offers free crisis support, case management, support groups, yoga, creative art classes, meditation, dance, and other...
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Sheriff Tony Honors the Finest in Public Safety

This month, we honor the more than 500 deputies, firefighters and civilian employees, who faced significant danger, saved lives and performed exceptional acts in 2020 and 2021 during the Broward Sheriff’s Office Annual Awards Ceremony. The awards ceremony celebrates the best and bravest in public safety. These dedicated professionals...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Somerset Parkland Academy Principal Reassigned Amid Guns Scandal

Somerset Parkland Academy Principal Geyler Castro has been reassigned from her position amid a high-profile guns scandal at the charter school—despite the objections of hundreds of parents who support her. Castro’s reassignment, effective August 31, comes nearly three months after two guns and two ammunition cartridges in her possession...
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

City of Parkland Hosts Teen Night with International Games

The city of Parkland invites kids ages 12 to 15 to another Teen Game Night for extraordinary games worldwide. Held on Friday, August 26, from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the P-REC Gymnasium, the event collaborates with P.E. X-Games. The night’s game lineup includes dodgeball, obstacle course, korfball (a Dutch game similar to netball and basketball), crab soccer, parachute games, and Da Ga – a traditional game from Ghana.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Police Identify 2 Fishermen Who Drowned at the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge

Authorities have identified two fishermen who drowned in the waters of the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge near Parkland Sunday. Elizazar Aguilar Reynoso, 31, and Celso Santizo Cobon, 20, went into the water at the Broward County line around 1:52 p.m. Sunday near the S-10A spillway, one mile west of Loxahatchee Road in unincorporated Boca Raton, authorities said.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Mayor Walker Updates Residents September 2022

One of the privileges of being Mayor is how frequently I’m able to interact with others. Parkland residents, organizations and businesses in our City and beyond, elected officials from other cities, even people from out-of-state. At times, the interaction takes the form of simple small talk, other times I might be digging into policy matters, and others the conversation might take the form of mutually beneficial troubleshooting or sharing of best practices.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Talk

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Parkland FL

 https://parklandtalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy