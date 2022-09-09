ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

David Schwimmer Makes Fun Of Former ‘Friends’ Co-Star Jennifer Aniston

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ibMe5_0hokOvB300

The Friends cast is as close as ever, especially after their reunion last year. While David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston’s characters dated on-and-off on the long-running series, they remained best friends in real life. Jennifer says their bond is more like siblings, which is apparent in their recent social media exchange.

Jennifer shared a photo of herself in the shower, with her back to the camera and her hair lathered up with soap. She captioned the photo, “Something’s coming 🚿 9.8.22” and tagged her haircare company LolaVie.

David Schwimmer teases former co-star Jennifer Aniston on social media

Fans also got a glimpse of some bottles in her shower, which were likely a tease to the new products she will be promoting. David decided to tease Jennifer after seeing the photo and shared his own shower selfie.

In the photo, he looks towards the camera with a wrinkled face and is covered in foamy soap. He tagged Jennifer and replied to her original caption, “a towel I hope??” Jennifer loved his recreation and shared it to her social media pages with a heart and laughing emojis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Aa6x_0hokOvB300
FRIENDS, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer (1996-Season 2), 1994-2004, (c)Warner Bros. Television/courtesy Everett Collection

She also commented on his post, “Schwim!? Trying to steal my thunder.” Around the time of the Friends reunion, Jennifer admitted, “Every time we all get together, it’s just like no time has passed. We basically grew up together, and taught each other a lot … And thank God we had each other, because we really couldn’t talk about it outside. It was before social media, so we still had some sanity.”

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Kate Middleton To Allegedly Inherit Queen’s $110M Jewelry, Meghan Markle Getting Nothing

Turns out that Kate Middleton will be inheriting Queen Elizabeth’s $100M jewelry, and not Meghan Markle, according to a report from Meaww.com. Apparently, the Queen had been assessing her assets and who would get what earlier this year. Inside sources said at the time, “The whispers are that she’s made some last-minute changes to her will that’ll be a shocking surprise for her heirs.”
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Eastwood Has Made A Name For Himself In Hollywood, Just Like His Dad

Indeed, the apple does not fall far from the tree when we look at the lives of Scott Eastwood, the 26-years old American actor, and his father, Clint Eastwood, an American film actor and producer. Scott is Clint’s youngest son. Like his father, Scott has also made quite a name for himself. At the initial stage of his acting career, Scott used Reeves, his mother’s last name because he wanted to remain distinct and not cling to his father’s good name. However, the difference in the name does not deny that he is the son of Clint Eastwood. Scott eventually settled on taking his family name, Eastwood, in 2008.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
David Schwimmer
DoYouRemember?

Whoopi Goldberg Sends ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Into Hysterics By Nearly Ending Show 20 Minutes Early

It seems like Whoopi Goldberg is still in vacation mood and doesn’t want to work anytime soon as she tried to end the Thursday episode of The View 20 minutes early. It started with her trying to end their previous segment on men who try to be funnier than their wives, and then going for broke by attempting to end the show altogether. As she announced, “Next, I wanna say, you all have been a great audience; we love that you are watching. We want you all to have a great day today. Take a little…,” she was saying before noticing something was off.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Angelina Jolie and 14-Year-Old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Enjoy Mother-Daughter Date to Dear Evan Hansen

Watch: Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Zahara Into Spelman College. Nothing says mother-daughter bonding time quite like the theatre—just ask Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The Eternals actress and her 14-year-old daughter—whose dad is Angelina's ex, Brad Pitt—attended a performance of Dear Evan Hansen in Philadelphia over the weekend. Not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Selfies#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Trisha Yearwood Owns The Stage In Dazzling Sparkling Jumpsuit

Despite not being active in the music scene, Trisha Yearwood makes sure whenever she makes her rare appearances, she does so with the panache needed to cement her love in the mind of her fans. Her music lovers couldn’t get enough of fashion style while singing with her husband, Garth Brooks, on stage during his US stadium tour in Texas.
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoYouRemember?

Bond Girl Lana Wood Says She Survived Homelessness

Lana Wood will always be known as the late Natalie Wood’s sister and as a Bond girl in the 1971 film Diamonds Are Forever. These days, she’s returning to work and now stars in the film Dog Boy. The story hits a little close to home. In Dog Boy, Lana plays a Hollywood movie star named Vera Summers who is close to financial ruin.
HOMELESS
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
168K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy