David Schwimmer Makes Fun Of Former ‘Friends’ Co-Star Jennifer Aniston

The Friends cast is as close as ever, especially after their reunion last year. While David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston’s characters dated on-and-off on the long-running series, they remained best friends in real life. Jennifer says their bond is more like siblings, which is apparent in their recent social media exchange.

Jennifer shared a photo of herself in the shower, with her back to the camera and her hair lathered up with soap. She captioned the photo, “Something’s coming 🚿 9.8.22” and tagged her haircare company LolaVie.

David Schwimmer teases former co-star Jennifer Aniston on social media

Fans also got a glimpse of some bottles in her shower, which were likely a tease to the new products she will be promoting. David decided to tease Jennifer after seeing the photo and shared his own shower selfie.

In the photo, he looks towards the camera with a wrinkled face and is covered in foamy soap. He tagged Jennifer and replied to her original caption, “a towel I hope??” Jennifer loved his recreation and shared it to her social media pages with a heart and laughing emojis.

FRIENDS, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer (1996-Season 2), 1994-2004, (c)Warner Bros. Television/courtesy Everett Collection

She also commented on his post, “Schwim!? Trying to steal my thunder.” Around the time of the Friends reunion, Jennifer admitted, “Every time we all get together, it’s just like no time has passed. We basically grew up together, and taught each other a lot … And thank God we had each other, because we really couldn’t talk about it outside. It was before social media, so we still had some sanity.”