Read full article on original website
Related
WYTV.com
Concerns raised over local detective’s conduct with student cheerleaders
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of citizens is calling attention to complaints made against a Columbiana County Sheriff’s detective sergeant. First News received reports from a group calling itself the “Concerned Citizens of Columbiana County” about complaints and disciplinary action taken against Detective Sgt. Steve Walker.
WYTV.com
Father and son judges part of court opening in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As lawyers, judges and others gathered for what’s known as the “Opening of Court” in Mahoning County, Common Pleas Judge Anthony D’Apolito reminded the area’s newest attorneys of the prominence of their profession. “The practice of law is not a...
WYTV.com
Man sentenced in murder, attempted murder case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man convicted earlier this year in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court of killing a man and wounding his girlfriend was sentenced Tuesday to 58 years to life in prison. Judge John Durkin handed down the sentence for Lavontae Knight, 27, of Youngstown, who was...
WYTV.com
1 in custody following school threat in Kent
KENT, Ohio (WJW) – The Kent Police Department detained a student following a possible school threat to Kent Roosevelt High School. Kent police say around 10 a.m. Monday, an officer went to speak to a student who had made a vague threat on social media Sunday night. According to a press release from Kent police, the 15-year-old student was not where he was supposed to be.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
Trumbull County 911 Center brings in new dispatchers
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two new 911 dispatchers will soon be starting at the Trumbull County 911 Center. Commissioners Mauro Cantalamessa and Frank Fuda voted to approve hiring the new dispatchers. Commissioner Niki Frenchko was absent from the meeting. The county’s newest 911 center employees are scheduled to begin...
WYTV.com
AMR to discontinue service in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – American Medical Response (AMR) sent a letter to the City of Youngstown Wednesday notifying the city that it will be discontinuing service in Youngstown. According to the letter sent to the city, AMR will not renew its agreement with the city, and the current agreement...
WYTV.com
YSU fixture gets new name
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fixture on Youngstown State University’s campus is getting a name. The fountain just outside of Kilcawley Center is now named after Daniel H. Becker. He’s chief executive of Becker Funeral Homes. The area is now named “Daniel H. Becker Family Fountain Commons.”...
WYTV.com
Youngstown police identify bones found as those of missing woman
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say a set of remains found last month belong to a woman missing since 2017. At a press conference Tuesday morning, police announced the remains belong to Amy Hambrick, 29, who was last seen in November 2017. She was supposed to meet up at a friend’s house in North Jackson, but her family said she never made it.
RELATED PEOPLE
WYTV.com
Man accused of running from OVI checkpoint
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people were arrested and a police chase ensued following an OVI checkpoint this weekend in Austintown. The Mahoning County OVI Task Force set up an OVI checkpoint Sunday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 483 N. Canfield Niles Road. About 707 vehicles passed...
WYTV.com
‘Lip service’ remark shows tense tone of Boardman water meeting
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – People continued to express their frustrations Tuesday at an ABC water district meeting in Boardman. Many said there’s confusion over communication regarding what the district is working on and if it’s the district or county’s responsibility to fix the problems caused by September’s flooding.
WYTV.com
Local college gets ready to provide chip chain workers
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As construction takes place on the huge Intel semiconductor manufacturing facility near Columbus, colleges and universities all around Ohio are working with Intel and other chip manufacturers to offer the needed coursework to work there. Administrators with Eastern Gateway Community College have been working the...
WYTV.com
Shots fired half mile away from Warren school
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Shots were fired Wednesday afternoon on Warren’s northeast side. It was just a half-mile from Warren Harding High School. School was out. It was around 4 p.m. The shooting was on Olive Avenue off Elm Road. When we showed up, five Warren police cruisers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Report: Warren home hit by bullets in crossfire
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police believe a home in Warren was hit by crossfire after they received a call for shots fired. Police were called to the 1100 block of Pearl Street, SW. around 7:45 p.m. Monday. A resident of the home told police she noticed a small hole on the interior wall of her family room. She also said some drywall dust was on the carpet, according to a police report.
WYTV.com
Demolition begins of old Schuster’s building in Masury
MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews have begun demolishing the former Schuster’s Steak House building on Brookfield Avenue. Demolition began Tuesday, and some of the building was down Wednesday morning. Brookfield Township Trustees said the cost of the demolition and remediation work will be paid for by the Trumbull...
WYTV.com
Senior Citizens Hall of Fame to name 2 Valley residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Aging is inducting two Valley residents in a ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus on Wednesday. They are among 15 outstanding older Ohioans recognized for a lifetime of contributions and accomplishments. Gov. Mike DeWine, the Ohio General Assembly, the Ohio...
WYTV.com
Investigation into speeding Ohio school bus
BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a Brunswick City School bus barreling down the road day after day. Now, the Brunswick School District is investigating. A parent turned to the I-Team with concerns about a bus driver speeding. The parent recorded video, and then so did we.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
Limited services for Trumbull County Combined Health District during transition
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District announced Monday that it will have limited services on Thursday. The district is transitioning over to a new network server on Thursday, Sept. 15. During that time there will be no phone or computer service. The offices will remain...
WYTV.com
Ambulances called to crash near Youngstown playground
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews were called to a two vehicle crash near a Youngstown playground Wednesday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and North Dunlap Avenue before 7:30 a.m. Officers said that there are injuries and that ambulances were called to the scene. Ambulances and...
WYTV.com
California Palms sold to New Jersey company
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The former California Palms in Austintown has a new owner. GEM Consulting Group, LLC closed on the property at 5455 Clarkins Drive Monday for $6.5 million. GEM Consulting registered with the Ohio Secretary of State on Aug. 26, 2022. Its authorizing agent is listed as...
WYTV.com
Residents not content with answers to Boardman flooding
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, Sept. 4, eight days ago, 4.2 inches of rain fell in three hours over Boardman, flooding a section of the Boardman Plaza and many other of the township’s neighborhoods. It’s why 100 people showed up to Monday evening’s Boardman trustees meeting demanding...
Comments / 0