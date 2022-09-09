Read full article on original website
cbs3duluth.com
Minnesota DNR celebrates large habitat restoration in Duluth
DULUTH, MN-- Monday, September 12 the Minnesota DNR celebrated the state’s largest aquatic habitat restoration project. After three years and $ 19 million leaders held a ribbon cutting at Kingsbury Bay. 230 acres of coastal wetland habitat there and at Grassy point were restored. The sites were designated as...
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources launches Fall Color Finder
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Department of Natural Resources launched its Fall Color Finder. The online map shows the peak times to see autumn colors across the state. Throughout the season, the DNR says people can browse state parks on the map to see leaves changing color in real-time. As...
First Alert in effect for potentially heavy rain Thursday and Friday
A slow moving low pressure system will start dropping light rain showers in northwestern Minnesota and that line of rain will work to the southeast and take over our entire region by Thursday morning. Thursday’s rain chance will be 60% for a quarter to half inch of accumulation. Friday’s rain could become heavier and many towns may run another half to three quarters of an inch of rain. Localized flooding may cause trouble by Friday night. The best chance for the heaviest rain will be Borderland in northern Minnesota but we all face a soaking rain, too. The weekends should devolve to showers and sunshine will return next Monday.
More sunshine today, heavy rain possible Thursday into Friday
TODAY: High pressure will continue to keep our skies mostly clear to partly cloudy. Highs will reach the 70s for most locations with lows in the 40s and 50s. Clouds slowly increase overnight. WEDNESDAY: Skies become partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon with gusty winds out of the east...
2,000 Twin Ports nurses begin a three-day strike
DULUTH, MN -- Nurses across the state of Minnesota began a three-day strike on Monday, amid stagnant contract negotiations. “We’re really proud of our nurses for standing up, turning out today, and carrying on our message,” said Chris Rubesch, a nurse at Essentia and part of the negotiations team.
Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day strike over pay
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Thousands of nurses in Minnesota have launched a three-day strike over pay issues and understaffing worsened by the strains of the coronavirus pandemic. Some 15,000 nurses in seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas are participating in the labor action that started Monday. Those...
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers may be noticing some flakey or unreadable license plates when behind the wheel. Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is noticing them too. The Wisconsin DMV is in the process of replacing millions of faded license plates across the state. The DMV is replacing license...
MN State program offers to pay for job training for workers
DULUTH, MN. (CBS Duluth) - Many employers are finding it harder than ever to find skilled applicants to fill open positions. In Minnesota, a program offered through the Department of Labor and Industry is attempting to fix the problem by paying for a worker’s training after they’ve been hired for a job.
Nursing strike continues as St. Luke’s nurses talk about current negotiations.
DULUTH, MN -- Nurses across Minnesota continued their three-day strike Tuesday amid a months-long battle over contracts with local hospitals. In the Twin Ports, nurses from St. Luke’s hospital spoke to members of the press about the state of contract negotiations. Nurses like Larissa Hubbart expressed their desire to...
