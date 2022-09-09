A slow moving low pressure system will start dropping light rain showers in northwestern Minnesota and that line of rain will work to the southeast and take over our entire region by Thursday morning. Thursday’s rain chance will be 60% for a quarter to half inch of accumulation. Friday’s rain could become heavier and many towns may run another half to three quarters of an inch of rain. Localized flooding may cause trouble by Friday night. The best chance for the heaviest rain will be Borderland in northern Minnesota but we all face a soaking rain, too. The weekends should devolve to showers and sunshine will return next Monday.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO