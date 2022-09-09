ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Czech 2021 Oscar Entry ‘Zátopek’ Sells To Gravitas For US & Myriad For International

By Zac Ntim
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
LA-based distribution company Myriad Pictures has picked up international rights to Zátopek , the Czech Republic’s 2021 Oscar Entry. The film has also sold in the US to Gravitas Ventures.

The deal was negotiated between John McGrath of UTA, on behalf of the producers, and Scott Bedno, Senior Vice President of Sales & Acquisitions at Myriad Pictures

Zátopek follows the story of four-time Olympic champion Emil Zátopek. It is the seventh film by prolific Czech director David Ondříček.

The film stars Václav Neužil ( Dabing Street ), Martha Issová ( Dukla 61 ), and Australian James Frecheville ( The Dry, Animal Kingdom, Adore, Peaky Blinders, Black’ 47 ). Zátopek dominated the 2022 Czech film awards with eight wins, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing.

Director David Ondříček said: “When we premiered Zátopek at Karlovy Vary Festival in 2021, the response from audiences and international critics was so strong that we knew we had a film that would connect with people all over the world. We are thrilled the film will now be sold internationally by Myriad Pictures; the film is in great hands.”

Scott Bedno of Myriad Pictures added: “Krystof, David, and their team made a beautiful, powerful, and moving film, filled with triumph and charm. Zátopek is the ultimate underdog story, and we cannot wait to introduce the film to our buyers at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.”

Deadline

Deadline

