ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Fans Just Wild About Harry: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Imax Advance Fan Screenings Fastest Selling To Date

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

No, the tabloid headlines about all the behind-the-scenes mishesgoss on Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling isn’t hurting ticket sales.

The Imax Live Experience advance screening for the Florence Pugh , Harry Styles and Chris Pine genre movie was the fast-selling for the large format exhibitor to date with 21 Imax locations selling out in 24 hours. And these are paid tickets; not gratis ones. The screening is being held Monday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 pm EST/4:30 pm PST and there’s a live-streamed Q&A being beamed in from the NYC premiere with Styles, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali and Douglas Smith.

All of this leading into the pic’s Sept. 23 release. Fingers crossed that this movie opens north of $20M as that would be a great fill at the dry autumn box office, and a wonderful start for the $35M production shot in Palm Springs. Key for Warner Bros to cross this movie is to get Styles’ fans in seats; his fandom fervent. The pic is tracking hot with women under 25, so knock on wood; it’s looking like mission accomplished.

The live streamed event has sold more than 13K tickets across more than 100 IMAX locations throughout North America. Sold out locations span a variety of markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Seattle, and more. More than 15 additional locations are above 50% sold out with more than ten days to go before the September 19th event.

Much has been written about Pugh going silent in her press tour for this film, however, the Oscar nominated actress is truly busy with production on Dune 2 : She’s not even here at TIFF doing PR for her Netflix movie, The Wonder. Once you see the movie, you’ll see, Pugh is in every single frame. She not only carries the film; but it’s a love letter to her.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Apologizes To HBO For Forgetting To Thank Them In “My Other Speeches” As Drama Wins Emmy Limited Series Trophy

“I forgot to thank HBO in my other speeches,” said White Lotus creator Mike White tonight as the show won the 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. “Franny, Casey, Nora, I love you,” White added to HBO’s Drama boss Francesca Orsi, HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys and SVP, Original Programming Nora Skinner. “I know it’s an unconditional love, but sorry.” Coming into tonight off five wins at the Creative Arts Emmys and 20 nominations in total, the White created White Lotus was widely seen as a favorite to take the big prize tonight. In a category...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jennifer Coolidge Jokes About Lavender Bath Gone Wrong As She Wins First Emmy For ‘The White Lotus’

Veteran actress Jennifer Coolidge tonight won her first Emmy, conquering the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, with her standout turn on HBO’s The White Lotus. (Watch her acceptance speech in full above.) “Hey, hi. Wow, thank you. Gosh. What a night,” said Coolidge up top. “I just want to say to my fellow nominees, just to be in your company, it’s incredible.” Coolidge added that she’d taken “a lavender bath” just before the show, with it making her “swell up” inside her dress. “I’m having a hard time speaking,” she deadpanned. “But anyway, this is...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview

The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Kate Berlant
Person
Olivia Wilde
Deadline

Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix Rom-Com ‘Irish Wish’ Adds Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan & Jane Seymour

Netflix has started rounding out the cast for its Lindsay Lohan-led romantic comedy Irish Wish, with Ed Speleers (Outlander), Alexander Vlahos (Sanditon), Ayesha Curry (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Elizabeth Tan (Emily in Paris) and Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method) signing on for roles. The film from director Janeen Damian (Falling for Christmas) picks up with Maddie as the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, watching as she puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to...
MOVIES
Deadline

Irene Papas Dies: ‘Zorba The Greek’, ‘Guns Of Navarone’ & ‘Z’ Actress Was 93

Irene Papas, the Greek actress who starred in such films as The Guns of Navarone, Z, Zorba the Greek and dozens of other films, playing opposite many of Hollywood’s biggest stars, died Wednesday in her hometown of Chilimodion. She was 93. No cause of death was given, but Papas was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in the mid-2010s. Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news. “Magnificent, majestic, dynamic, Irene Papas was the personification of Greek beauty on the cinema screen and on the theater stage, an international leading lady who radiated Greekness,” Minister Lina G. Mendoni said in a statement. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022:...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ramsey Lewis Dies: Grammy Winner And NEA Jazz Master Was 87

Ramsey Lewis, a jazz pianist and composer who had a surprise appearance on the pop charts in 1965 with the hit “The In Crowd,” died Monday at 87. No cause of death was given, but his Facebook page indicated he “died peacefully at his home in Chicago” this morning. A three-time Grammy-winner, Lewis was also honored with a 2007 National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Award. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Lewis, bassist Eldee Young and drummer Redd Holt became the classic Ramsey Lewis Trio. The group met in high school as freshmen. Their instrumental cover of “The In Crowd,” written...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Jesse Powell Dies: R&B Singer Of Hit ’90s Ballad “You” Was 51

Jesse Powell, the R&B singer whose hit 1996 ballad “You” rose to the upper reaches of the music charts upon its rerelease in 1999, has died at age 51. His death was announced last night by his sister, Grammy winner Tamara Powell, who said her brother passed away peacefully at his home in Hollywood. No cause of death was given, but unconfirmed reports suggest cardiac arrest. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery A native of Gary, Indiana, Powell was the brother of singing duo Trina & Tamara, and at age 23 had his own hit song in “You,” which reached No....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imax#Venice Film Festival#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#The Imax Live Experience#Pst#Warner Bros
Deadline

Oprah Winfrey! Lizzo! Lavender Bath! The Best And Worst Moments Of The 2022 Emmys

Here’s one more For Your Consideration piece before you turn your focus to Oscar season: the best and worst moments from the 2022 Emmys. Would you consider Sheryl Lee Ralph’s time onstage one of the highlights of the night? Were you as puzzled as we were when Lizzo called Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein a really big girl? And where the heck was Marcia Brady? Let’s get more specific. Emmys TV Review: NBC Plays It Too Safe With Lightweight Show BEST Having Oprah Winfrey hand out the first award of the night. You just knew it was the right decision because Michael Keaton, who...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jack Ging Dies: Actor In ‘Mannix’ And ‘The A-Team’ Was 90

Jack Ging, an actor who had more than 50 film and television roles from the 1950s through the 1990s, died Sept. 9 at his home in La Quinta, Calilf. No cause was given Ging was best known as General Harlan “Bull” Fulbright on NBC’s The A-Team, and was a recurring character as Lt. Dan Ives in the detective show Mannix in the 1960s. He was also known for a supporting role in the final season of Tales of Wells Fargo, starring Dale Robertson. Born to farmers in Oklahoma, he served in the US Marine Corps for four years and was honorably discharged....
LA QUINTA, CA
Deadline

‘Moving On’ Review: Jane Fonda And Lily Tomlin Out For The Kill In Paul Weitz’s Rich Dark Comedy

Writer/Director Paul Weitz wrote the sublime road comedy Grandma for Lily Tomlin, and now at the suggestion of Tomlin, he wrote a new film for both Lily and Jane Fonda, one with characters unrecognizable from the pair they played for seven years on the Netflix sitcom, Grace And Frankie, in a story tinged with a dark side, as well as some pungent commentary on the effect of sexual trauma, even nearly a half-century later. This is the kind of movie I love, independently made, using great actors in unexpected kinds of roles, running a tight no-fat 85 minutes, and being thoroughly entertaining...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Godard Is Gone — A Remembrance Of The Stubborn & Iconoclastic Film Director

Stubborn and iconoclastic as always, Jean-Luc Godard has passed to another realm–and by his own choice– at age 91. Ever-iconoclastic, impudent and exasperating, forever pushing boundaries but remaining elusive, and an artist in every fiber of his being, Godard always did exactly what he wanted to do; for a few years many followed him ardently, and for lots of us in the 1960s he led the way into a vastly exciting and personal form of cinema. Thereafter he went entirely his own way, losing most of his audience but remaining at the forefront of exploring what cinema is, could be,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Primetime Emmys: The Complete Winners List

HBO’s Succession won Outstanding Drama Series at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which were handed out tonight in Los Angeles. It was the second trophy in the marquee category for the series, which also won in 2020. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso won its second straight Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, and HBO’s The White Lotus took Limited or Anthology Series. Emmys TV Review: NBC Plays It Too Safe With Lightweight Show See the complete winners list below and see a photo gallery of the winners here. Squid Game‘s Lee Jung-jae scored his first Emmy, for Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Euphoria’s Zendaya,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Sheryl Lee Ralph Sings Her Speech After Winning Supporting Actress Comedy Emmy For ‘Abbott Elementary’ – Watch

“I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs”, Sheryl Lee Ralph sang onstage Monday, performing a few lines from Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Species” after winning the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Ralph appeared to be in a state of shock when her name was announced as winner for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, needing to be escorted onto the stage by her fellow Abbott castmates. When she got there, she took a few more seconds before she broke into the song to kick off her acceptance speech. After she sang, she...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

How Julia Garner Learned About Her ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Finale – Emmys Backstage

All’s well that ends well, not necessarily for the tragic character of Ruth Langmore on Netflix’s Ozark, rather for the actress who plays her, Julia Garner, who took home her third Supporting Actress – Drama Series Emmy. Ruth met her end in the season four finale of Ozark, as she was shot and killed by Camila Navarro, the new cartel boss. Funny thing is, Garner knew Ruth’s end was coming. “It was really strange when I started filming it, I do a lot of meditation work for my preparation and for some reason what I was seeing, not to get very dark, but I didn’t see...
TV SERIES
Deadline

What Quinta Brunson Really Thought Of Jimmy Kimmel Lying Onstage

It was a big night for Quinta Brunson and her show Abbott Elementary, but the jubilant writer-actress had to share her time on stage with an unexpected sidekick — Jimmy Kimmel. For those who missed the gimmick, Will Arnett dragged the late-night star on stage for a bit before he announced the winner for Best Writing in a Comedy Series. Brunson won, but Kimmel —  who said nothing during the entire skit but did give a thumb’s up to the Emmy winner — opted to stayed put. Brunson even tried by saying “Jimmy, wake up. I won,” but he wouldn’t budge. Emmys...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

2022 Emmy Afterparty Photos: Reese Witherspoon, Kaley Cuoco, Lizzo & Many More

UPDATED with additional photos: After the intensity and suspense of Monday’s Emmy broadcast, the winners, nominees and presenters gathered afterward to blow off some steam. From the Governors Gala to fetes thrown by HBO and Apple, many of the night’s biggest names were there — except for, of course, Jerrod Carmichael, who took his Emmy and his fur coat and went home. Emmy Red Carpet Photos: Best Looks Of 2022 Boldfaced names in attendance included Reese Witherspoon, Kaley Cuoco, Lizzo, Mariska Hargitay, Quinta Brunson, Jimmy Kimmel, Julia Garner, Geena Davis, Adam Scott, Ben Stiller and daughter Ella Olivia Stiller, Oscar Isaac, Judd...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Zendaya Again Sets Emmy Record With ‘Euphoria’ As Youngest Two-Time Acting Winner, Thanks “Anyone Who Has Loved A Rue, Or Feels Like A Rue”

Euphoria‘s Zendaya has once again made history at the Emmys, tonight becoming the youngest-ever two-time acting winner, as she claimed her second Drama Actress statuette for her turn on HBO’s acclaimed teen drama series. (Watch her acceptance speech in full above.) When the actress took to the stage, she shared that she was “honored to be beside” the “incredible actresses” in her category, then going on to thank Euphoria‘s cast and crew. “Thank you for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show. I love you all so much,” said Zendaya. “Thank you to the Academy, thank you to...
NFL
Deadline

Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic’ Netflix Animation Debuts Official Trailer And Key Art

Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and EP Kenya Barris have released the official trailer and key art to Entergalactic, an original animated story about a young artist named Jabari — voiced by Mescudi — as he attempts to balance love and success. The story finds him moving into his dream apartment and introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer and it-girl Meadow — voiced by Jessica Williams. An explosion of art, music, and fashion ensues, set in the magic of New York City. Alongside Mescudi and Williams, the Entergalactic cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Deadline

122K+
Followers
35K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy