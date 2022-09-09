ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Get a free Paramount+ streaming subscription with a Walmart+ membership—here's how to join

By Madison Durham, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ht9PU_0hokNJ2a00
Walmart+ memberships now include free access to Paramount+ for a full year. Walmart

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission

From new comedies like I Love That For You to dramatic shows like The Offer , a Paramount+ streaming subscription makes it easy to access a huge catalogue of entertaining content. Right now, Walmart+ memberships include a free Paramount+ Essential streaming plan at no extra cost. We already rave about the exclusive perks of a Walmart+ membership , so adding Paramount+ to the list of benefits makes this a winning deal.

Sign up for Walmart+ for $12.95/month

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Walmart+ is comparable to programs like Amazon Prime , allowing users to get free one-day shipping and delivery on groceries, take advantage of fuel perks and access exclusive deals. If you haven't yet signed up, it's a great way to save money on those particular purchases, especially with continued rising costs due to inflation .

Nordstrom Summer sale 2022: Shop the final weekend of the Nordstrom Summer sale—save on Zella, Levi's and Charlotte Tilbury

Disney+ deal: Get your first month of Disney+ for $1.99 and stream 'Pinocchio' and 'She-Hulk'

Walmart+ costs $98 for a year subscription, or $12.95 per month. With the service you get access to six free months of Spotify Premium, and the addition of a streaming component makes the program even more worth it, especially considering that its monthly cost is still slightly less than Amazon Prime.

With a Paramount+ subscription through Walmart+, you'll get access to the Paramount+ Essential Plan, which usually costs $59 per year. You'll save that amount in its entirety with a Walmart+ subscription and get access to Paramount+ Originals like Halo , Star Trek: Discovery , Evil , RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars and the iCarly reboot. Paramount+ hosts content from CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and more, with new shows and movies dropping on the platform regularly. You can also access a great catalogue of classic television series like I Love Lucy and The Twilight Zone .

If you've been on the fence about signing up for Walmart+, the addition of a Paramount+ streaming plan could make it worth your while.

Sign up for Walmart+ for $12.95/month

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Get a free Paramount+ streaming subscription with a Walmart+ membership—here's how to join

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Paramount+ is Now Available to Walmart+ Members

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Starting today, Walmart+ members can press play on the most anticipated benefit yet – a Paramount+ Essential subscription at no extra cost. With the launch of the Paramount+ offering, Walmart+ members will be able to stream the hottest originals and movies on Paramount+, including “Halo” the series, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”, the “Yellowstone″ prequel “1883”, “Sonic The Hedgehog,” and “The Good Fight”, which returns Sept. 8 for the sixth and final season. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006204/en/ Paramount+ is Now Available to Walmart+ Members (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
Mashed

Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership

During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals

You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Flipboard#Spotify Premium#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#Linus Company Meta#Offer#Paramount Essential#Amazon Prime#Nordstrom Summer
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's cuts Big Mac and McMuffin prices for one day special

McDonald's customers can get their hands on two of the chain's most popular products at a knock-down price. The deals for a single McMuffin and a Big Mac are available on the McDonald's App on Monday (August 22). The McMuffin deal runs from 5am and the Big Mac deal from...
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

The #1 Netflix show in the world right now is getting trashed by critics

Critics and fans, a recent Bloomberg headline declared, have never disagreed more about movies. While that’s certainly true and we’re seeing that disparity over and over again these days, especially with Netflix titles like The Gray Man, the same is true for streaming TV shows, as well. And it’s not just a mismatch between what critics and viewers say. There’s also a bit of a chasm between what viewers say … and what those same viewers actually do. Case in point? Look no further than the newly released Netflix series Echoes.
TV SERIES
shefinds

Starbucks Is Facing A Federal Lawsuit After Their Refresher Drinks Reportedly Found To Be Missing Fruit Ingredients

Starbucks Refreshers serve as a lightly caffeinated, fruity coffee-alternative that many customers love to sip on for their afternoon pick-me-up. However, a recent lawsuit alleges that the “fruity” part of these beverages may be deceiving; according to the complaint Joan Kominis filed in Manhattan, these drinks don’t contain the fruits they claim to.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Cadrene Heslop

Cracker Barrel Location Closure

Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
PORTLAND, OR
Fox News

Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out

I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Popular Menu Item

Fast-food chains often experiment with introducing new products to their menus in a few ways. One involves trying out new creations at a small number of "test restaurants" to gauge reaction to a product and see if it's worth releasing on a national level. This is, of course, great for the people who live near said locations, but a real bummer for those of us who do not (Taco Bell's (YUM) short-lived Cheez-It Tostada being a perfect example of this sad predicament).
RESTAURANTS
Cadrene Heslop

Shopping At Costco Without A Membership

Like its competitor Sam's Club, Costco sells bulk items. You can shop at Sam's Club without being a member. You can also shop at Costco without a membership. The terms of this shopping style are similar to that of Sam's Club.
Thrillist

You Can Get Free & Cheap Food at Taco Bell Through October

Taco Bell showered our summer with cheap food, but just because the season is winding to a close doesn't mean the deals are too. The Mexican Pizza slinger just announced its latest promotions calendar, and it's brimming with freebies through October. Here's the full lineup of in-app offers:. August 19...
RESTAURANTS
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
RETAIL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

598K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy