ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 for up to $1,300 with this Best Buy trade-in deal

By Madison Durham and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fNKz_0hokMrZj00
Update your smartphone with the latest line of Samsung Galaxy Z devices on sale at Best Buy. Samsung/Best Buy/Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you're nostalgic for the early 2000s or want to jump further into the future, Samsung Galaxy Z smartphones offer the best of both worlds. Two of its most recent devices feature the developer's acclaimed power and versatility in devices that flip up and fold out. If you want to experience one or the other without breaking the bank, Best Buy has a great way for you to save.

Save up to $1,300 with a Best Buy trade-in

You can get the Galaxy Z Fold4 or Z Flip4 for less when you trade in your old device , with up to $1,300 in possible savings for the trade-in when you activate with Verizon. Or, you can simply save $300 on the Galaxy Z Fold4 or $200 on the Galaxy Z Flip4 without the trade-in. We've broken down the cost difference without a trade-in, but if you're interested in saving more we recommend looking at the list of tradeable phones and devices .

Nordstrom Summer sale 2022: Shop the final weekend of the Nordstrom Summer sale—save on Zella, Levi's and Charlotte Tilbury

Disney+ deal: Get your first month of Disney+ for $1.99 and stream 'Pinocchio' and 'She-Hulk'

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is typically available for $1,799.99 with activation at Best Buy, or $49.99/ month with a 36-month payment plan; with the deal, you can get the phone for $299 off, paying $1,499.99 or $41.66/ month. The Galaxy Z Flip4 is usually a little cheaper at $999.99 with activation, or $27.77/ month with a payment plan. Right now, you can get the phone for $200 off, paying $799.99 or $22.22/ month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FAPbn_0hokMrZj00
The Galaxy Fold4 expands outward to give your a larger screen. Samsung

What's the difference between the Z Fold and the Z Flip? The key's in the name; the Z Flip folds inward, closing up like a clamshell, while the Z Fold has twice the surface area, folding out to give you an almost tablet-like screen (it even comes with its own pen). Both phones are equipped with flex mode for meetings or filming, Galaxy optimization for other associated devices and more. We checked out the first iteration of the Galaxy Flip when it was released and deemed it a great phone with excellent smart capabilities and a compact design.

If you'd like to save even more on either phone, Best Buy Totaltech members can get an additional $100 in savings on each model. You can sign up for Best Buy Totaltech for $199.99 a year. If you're looking to save right now on the phones, and you're not signed up for Totaltech, you'll end up spending almost as much as you're saving, but you'll get access to 24 months of product protection on most Best Buy purchases and free Geek Squad support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 from $799.99 (Save $150 to $200)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 from $1,499.99 (Save $300)

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 for up to $1,300 with this Best Buy trade-in deal

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Buy#Flipboard#Smart Phone#Electronics Deals#Flip4#Samsung Galaxy Z
Daily Mail

How does the iPhone 14 stack up against its Android rivals? Apple's 'Dynamic Island' and crash detection features are genuinely unique - but Huawei and Samsung beat it to the punch with satellite connectivity and 'Always-on' display

After almost a year of anticipation from tech enthusiasts across the world, the new iPhone 14 series was finally unveiled at Apple's 'Far Out' event on Wednesday. CEO Tim Cook announced four variations of the iPhone 14 - the standard iPhone 14 model, the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheStreet

Netflix Considers Ditching a Key Feature

Netflix spent the ‘10s as a unicorn. After slowly killing Blockbuster with its mail-order DVD rental service, it pioneered the idea of streaming television in 2008, and as they say, nothing has been the same since. Eventually, television fans got used to watching entire seasons of shows, both new...
TV SHOWS
ConsumerAffairs

Kroger introduces new store brand to help consumers save money

It looks like Kroger has spent some serious time listening to the consumer. With sentiment firmly moving towards private labels and budget brands, the largest supermarket chain in the U.S. is rolling out Smart Way, a new low-cost line that brings 16 legacy brands into a single, easy-to-find name. Those...
RETAIL
TechRadar

Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch

Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Peacock TV Free Trial: Stream as much as you want for free

Peacock TV, NBC’s online streaming app, is a relative newcomer in a crowded and growing field of streaming apps. It’s become surprisingly popular, though, as cheap way to stream classic NBC shows like The Office and 30 Rock as well as new shows and movies and live news and sports. Peacock is a but unique in that it’s both an on-demand streaming service like Hulu or Netflix while also offering a selection of live TV channels, despite costing much less than any of the best live TV streaming services — but is there a Peacock TV free trial? Let’s find out.
TV & VIDEOS
Slate

Uber Drivers and McDonald’s Franchise Owners Have a Common Enemy

You wouldn’t normally put Uber drivers, poultry growers, and the owners of fast-food franchises in the same economic category, but they actually operate under similar work arrangements. They are all subject to employment-like control by large corporations, but without the protections and rights an employee would have, such as being paid a minimum wage. In other words, they bear both the risks of owning a business and the burdens of having a job, but lack the benefits of either. Meanwhile, their bosses at Uber, Tyson Foods, and McDonald’s get to have their cake and eat it, too. They control people who work for their business empires without assuming the duties and responsibilities of being employers.
SMALL BUSINESS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

598K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy