Lamar Jackson, Ravens fail to reach contract extension before Week 1

It’s official. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will play the 2022 NFL season without a long-term contract.

Unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension by Jackson’s self-imposed deadline of Friday, the quarterback and Baltimore officials have agreed to hit the pause button on negotiations and will resume talks after the season so Jackson, who has represented himself rather than use an agent, can focus on playing.

“Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson,” general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement late Friday morning.

“We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way, We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign.”

Jackson had said on Wednesday that he expected that if the sides hadn’t reached an agreement by Friday, that they would break off talks.

"Come kickoff, I will not be talking about a contract," Jackson told reporters. "I'm thinking straight Jets around kickoff time."

Jackson will play out the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, drawing a salary of roughly $23 million, all of which is guaranteed.

The 25-year-old two-time Pro Bowl selection, who has led the Ravens to the playoffs in three of the last four seasons and took home NFL MVP honors in 2019, has expressed a desire to remain with Baltimore, but it remains unclear where he and Ravens brass differ in their opinion of his worth.

It’s expected that Jackson will wind up landing a record-setting deal, either in terms of average salary or total guaranteed money.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leads the league, making $50 million per season on average, while Denver's Russell Wilson just agreed to a five-year extension that will pay him roughly $49 million per season.

If unsuccessful in reaching a long-term deal this offseason, Jackson could wind up playing on the franchise player tag, which would pay him roughly $45 million in 2023.

