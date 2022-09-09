ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Local
Louisiana Education
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Applications open for teachers to receive up to $500 to support creative classroom programs

GONZALES - Online applications are open for a program allowing Ascension Parish teachers to receive money to support their creative teaching ideas. REV and REV Business has opened applications for its annual classroom grants program Reach-a-Kid, Teach-a-Kid. The program provides funding for teachers to pioneer new and creative teaching and learning methods. The 2021 winners used the funding to teach elementary and middle schoolers how to cook, code, and other lessons that aren't taught in a typical classroom setting.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge Magnet High student arrested for terrorizing; posted picture with gun and threatening message

BATON ROUGE - A high school student was arrested at his home Tuesday afternoon after he posted a picture of a gun with a threatening message on social media. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said an administrator was shown the picture posted to the 15-year-old student's social media account shortly after noon and contacted deputies.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Lawmaker claims plan to house violent youth at Jetson facility in Baker may be scrapped

BAKER - Where to house criminal youth remains uncertain, but one state lawmaker says the Governor's plan to move them to Baker is likely dead. "The Jetson facility I don't think is going to be workable. I haven't heard the details of that but there seems to be a push away from that and using the Angola facility to take care of these individuals that need to be taken care of," Senator Pat Connick said.
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Fan's Choice Player of the Week 2: Plaquemine Jaeden Paul

PLAQUEMINE - Defensive backs aren't typically known for their hands but this past Friday night, Plaquemine safety Jaeden Paul had two pick six's in a Green Devils win, making him the Fan's Choice Player of the Week. Paul says that can be attributed to his film study and learning his...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
wbrz.com

Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
BATON ROUGE, LA

