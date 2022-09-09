Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Students returning to Scotlandville High on Thursday, plumbing mishap flooded campus over the weekend
BATON ROUGE - A problem with Scotlandville High's plumbing flooded a building on campus over the weekend, forcing administrators to cancel in-person classes for most of the week. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced the last-minute closure around 7 p.m. Sunday night. After three days of virtual learning,...
wbrz.com
In return to Louisiana, Jonathan Shelley tapped to lead News at WBRZ, WBRZ Plus in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - WBRZ has named Jonathan Shelley its Director of News. Shelley was appointed to oversee the station's news operations from a similar job in the Midwest. Shelley is returning to Louisiana, where his sons were born and where he and his wife have family. In Louisiana, Shelley was...
wbrz.com
Open 'til 3? ABC Board looks to allow bars to stay open later on home football game days
BATON ROUGE - After the contraflow nightmare at LSU last weekend, the East Baton Rouge Alcoholic Beverage Control Board might have a solution: allowing bars to stay open for an extra hour. The ABC Board has called a special meeting Thursday to discuss a 3 a.m. closing time for Class...
wbrz.com
wbrz.com
Applications open for teachers to receive up to $500 to support creative classroom programs
GONZALES - Online applications are open for a program allowing Ascension Parish teachers to receive money to support their creative teaching ideas. REV and REV Business has opened applications for its annual classroom grants program Reach-a-Kid, Teach-a-Kid. The program provides funding for teachers to pioneer new and creative teaching and learning methods. The 2021 winners used the funding to teach elementary and middle schoolers how to cook, code, and other lessons that aren't taught in a typical classroom setting.
wbrz.com
Big cat birthday! Mike the Tiger turns 6 and celebrates with a special treat
BATON ROUGE - BR's favorite big cat celebrates a very special day on Sep. 13—it's Mike the VII's birthday!. Mike VII was only 11 months old when he arrived at LSU in August of 2016. Now, under the care of the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, he has grown to be a very dashing young man that the capital area loves.
brproud.com
LSU student issued misdemeanor after walking on field during LSU vs SU game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana State University (LSU) student was taken into custody after trespassing onto the field during the LSU football game against Southern University on Saturday, Sept. 10. LSU officials say that Marwan Okeil walked onto the field at Tiger Stadium in the middle of...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge Magnet High student arrested for terrorizing; posted picture with gun and threatening message
BATON ROUGE - A high school student was arrested at his home Tuesday afternoon after he posted a picture of a gun with a threatening message on social media. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said an administrator was shown the picture posted to the 15-year-old student's social media account shortly after noon and contacted deputies.
wbrz.com
After traffic nightmare on gameday, LSU says it's working on more effective contraflow plan
BATON ROUGE - Drivers were stuck bumper-to-bumper for hours before and after the LSU and Southern University game and LSU is trying to fix the gameday traffic jam going forward. "There was a lack of execution in the post-game," LSU athletics spokesperson Cody Worsham said Monday. Worsham says some of...
wbrz.com
Bridge Center board chairman frustrated after WBRZ exposed layoffs at taxpayer-funded facility
BATON ROUGE - During a special meeting with members of the Bridge Center for Hope Board, the board chairman apologized to members for a lack of communication about the money woes that were exposed by the WBRZ Investigative Unit last week. During that meeting, Chairman Patrick Seiter also cautioned other...
wbrz.com
Mystery power outage in EBR, Ascension restored; Engineers still troubleshooting why the grid went down
PRAIRIEVILLE - More than 15,000 households were without power near the East Baton Rouge-Ascension parish line Monday afternoon. The outage was first reported around 1 p.m. and affected homes in Baton Rouge, Prairieville and Gonzales. As of around 1:10 p.m., more than 12,000 people were without electricity in Ascension Parish....
brproud.com
Louisiana could see state’s largest Powerball jackpot winner after tonight’s drawing
ORLANDO, Fla. (BRPROUD) – It’s that time again!. The Powerball jackpot is approaching $200 million with the next drawing taking place at 9:59 p.m. CT on Monday, September 12. The estimated jackpot sits at $193 million and a single winner could take home a lump-sum payment of $105.3...
wbrz.com
Man accused of shooting LSU student during on-campus mugging arrested Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of shooting an LSU student during a botched robbery attempt outside a dorm was arrested Wednesday, weeks after police identified him as the attacker. Clarence Hypolite, 19, was arrested on charges of attempted armed robbery and attempted murder in the Aug. 19 shooting. Hypolite...
wbrz.com
Lawmaker claims plan to house violent youth at Jetson facility in Baker may be scrapped
BAKER - Where to house criminal youth remains uncertain, but one state lawmaker says the Governor's plan to move them to Baker is likely dead. "The Jetson facility I don't think is going to be workable. I haven't heard the details of that but there seems to be a push away from that and using the Angola facility to take care of these individuals that need to be taken care of," Senator Pat Connick said.
brproud.com
Mayor Broome addresses ongoing fight against crime in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has been the mayor of Baton Rouge for over five years. During that time, Mayor Broome has tackled the issue of crime in the city. One way is through the Summer of Hope initiative. On Monday, Sept. 12, Mayor...
wbrz.com
After violent crash near LSU lakes leaves child hurt, walkers worried for their safety
BATON ROUGE - During most of the day, runners and bicyclists can be spotted enjoying the paths surrounding the LSU Lakes. Kyle Talbert says he walks the lakes at least four times a week. Last Friday, he witnessed a violent single-car crash while walking his usual route. “I pulled up...
wbrz.com
Board members told to not talk about layoffs at taxpayer-funded mental health facility: 21 let go as place bleeds cash
BATON ROUGE – Peeved that WBRZ and Chris Nakamoto were able to report on secret layoffs at the taxpayer-funded Bridge Center for Hope, the head honcho at the mental health facility blasted board members and forbid them from sharing information with reporters going forward. The Bridge Center for Hope,...
wbrz.com
Fan's Choice Player of the Week 2: Plaquemine Jaeden Paul
PLAQUEMINE - Defensive backs aren't typically known for their hands but this past Friday night, Plaquemine safety Jaeden Paul had two pick six's in a Green Devils win, making him the Fan's Choice Player of the Week. Paul says that can be attributed to his film study and learning his...
wbrz.com
EBR residents could face stormwater fee if Metro Council approves new utility
BATON ROUGE - Residents in East Baton Rouge Parish could eventually have to pay a new fee if the Metro Council votes Wednesday to create a new Stormwater Public Utility District. The fee would be decided at a later time and would require a separate vote. The goal would be...
wbrz.com
Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
