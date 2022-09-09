Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' HoaxLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The best Vegan restaurants of Los Angeles County, CASaurabhLos Angeles County, CA
Lakers Reportedly Spoke To This Team About Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers are seemingly going to have to live with one another this season. The Lakers have attempted multiple trades that include Westbrook, as well as two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029. This hasn't been enough for a few of the teams they have talked to, especially since the Lakers are looking to acquire solid shooters who would be of value to any team in the league.
Skip Bayless Thinks Steph Curry Is Weak Due To Recent KD Comments
Skip Bayless is one of the biggest haters in the media. When it comes to the NBA, he has quite a few targets, with some of his biggest being LeBron James and Steph Curry. Curry has been a recent target of Bayless, especially since he just won his fourth NBA title. Many are calling Curry a top 10 player of all-time, however, Bayless believes that simply isn't true.
Ja Morant Claims Players Around The NBA Don't Like Him
Ja Morant is one of the best young players in the entire NBA. If you have been following the Memphis Grizzlies, then you know that this kid will likely go down as the best player to ever grace the franchise. In the coming years, he has a chance to take this team to the NBA Finals, and for the first time in years, the Grizzlies are seen as a real national draw.
LeBron James Pens Short & Sweet Message To Savannah On Their Anniversary
Yesterday was huge for LeBron James and his entire family as they ended up on the cover of Vanity Fair. It was a massive cover story that covered LeBron James' rise to stardom and the legacy he is building for himself and his children. The piece also devoted quite a bit of time to LeBron's wife Savannah, whom he has been with since 2002.
Montrezl Harrell Asked About LaMelo Ball During Police Stop: Watch
Montrezl Harrell was stopped back by Kentucky police back in May where it was revealed that he was traveling in a car with three pounds of weed on him. Harrell was with his friend at the time, and following the traffic stop, Harrell was hit with drug trafficking charges that have since been cleared up thanks to a deal that he struck with prosecutors.
Stephen A. Smith Can't Believe Chris Russo's Lamar Jackson Take
Ever since Chris Russo was added to First Take on Wednesdays, the show has become infinitely better. Smith was in desperate need of someone who could match his energy, and it has become clear that Russo is that guy. Some have even compared Russo to Skip Bayless thanks to his wild hot takes and ability to make Stephen A. scream in anger.
LeBron James Gets In Offseason Workout While On A Yacht In Italy
Going into his 20th season, LeBron is still one of the best players in the entire NBA. He is considered to be the second greatest player ever, and this is a designation that will probably last for a very long time. If you are a LeBron fan, you have seen him blossom throughout every era of his career, and heading into this season, his supporters are excited for him to beat Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing points record.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Ejected After Hitting German Player In The Face
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing for Greece during the Eurobasket tournament this offseason, and he has been playing extraordinarily well. Greece doesn't have the best basketball program in Europe, but Giannis certainly makes them better. They were not guaranteed to make it out of the group stage but with Giannis' help, Greece was able to come through with some big wins, and today, they played Germany in the quarterfinals.
