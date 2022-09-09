ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunmore, PA

WBRE

Trial continues for deadly Pocono shooting

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trial continues in Monroe County Wednesday for a man who shot two intruders while inside his home back in January last year, killing one of them. It’s day four in the trial of Randy Halterman, who’s charged with homicide and aggravated assault allegedly after shooting two intruders in his Stroudsburg […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Man charged with two assaults, home invasions

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he committed multiple assaults at two separate homes in Newport Township. According to the Newport Township Police Department, on August 9 around 7:30 p.m., a man came to police headquarters and reported to officers that while he was on a Zoom meeting […]
GLEN LYON, PA
WBRE

Suspect in Bloomsburg shooting taken into custody

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man wanted for allegedly shooting someone outside a bar in Bloomsburg has been taken into custody according to court documents. Officials put a warrant out for the arrest of Kenneth Bruce Meeker III after he for allegedly shot a man in the leg outside the Capitol Bar on the 40 […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Man pleads guilty for Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, Pa. — There is a guilty plea in a shooting in Lackawanna County. Zodi Oprisko pleaded guilty to attempted murder and aggravated assault. In 2019 Oprisko fired at a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County; no one was hurt in that incident. But, hours later, he shot...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Runaway teen and infant son found safely in PA

READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager that reportedly ran away with their 8-month-old son in Lycoming County in late July was located safely in Berks County. State police say Aaliyah Diaz, 16, and her son were reported missing on July 31. 45 days after her disappearance, troopers announced Diaz and her son were both found […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of firing gun at couple

UNION TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say it was reported he fired a gun at two people in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to the 60 block of Reyburn Road in Union Township Saturday around 9:00 a.m. for shots fired. Police said the original […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Drug raid turns up bundles of fentanyl

Berwick, Pa. — A tip during a drug raid led investigators to a black box containing nearly 500 packets of fentanyl, according to police. Berwick Officer Phil Mainiero got a search warrant for a house in the 700 block of Monroe Street on Sept. 2 and found several people inside the home. During an initial search, officers allegedly found $220 in cash, a baggie containing methamphetamine, and 15 packets of fentanyl stamped "Vigilante 13." ...
BERWICK, PA
WOLF

21-year-old charged by federal grand jury on drug trafficking, firearm offenses

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Moises Vargas-Olivio, age 21, of Olyphant, Pennsylvania, was indicted yesterday by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearm offenses. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the...
OLYPHANT, PA
WBRE

Man with prior attempted murder conviction found guilty of drug trafficking

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pike County District Attorney’s Office announced a man previously convicted of attempted murder was found guilty of drug trafficking charges on September 13. Officials said Ricky Land Jr., 40, was found guilty of several charges stemming from two separate incidents in Pike County. In 2020, Pike County detectives said they […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP vehicle involved in Tobyhanna crash

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  State police have released details on a crash where they say a driver ran a red light causing a two-car collision involving a trooper patrol unit. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 10 around 5:30 p.m. in Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County, a driver traveling at a high speed […]
TOBYHANNA, PA
wkok.com

Middleburg Cops: Charges After Child With Welts and Bruises

SELINSGROVE — Police have charged a Snyder County man after they say he spanked a three-year-old about 30 times, leaving bruises and welts on the child. Middleburg Police say 36-year-old Matthew Heimbach of Selinsgrove allegedly spanked the boy after he refused to eat dinner. NorthCentralPA.com reports two other children...
MIDDLEBURG, PA
WBRE

One arrested, 2,210 bags of fentanyl seized in drug bust

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they have arrested a man and seized 2,210 bags of fentanyl in addition to other drugs in a bust that occurred in Luzerne County. On June 10, officials say members of the Pennsylvania State Police and Northeast Strike Force Unit began surveilling a room at the Microtel on […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for allegedly spanking a 3-year-old approximately 30 times

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man allegedly spanked a 3-year-old child approximately 30 times, leaving bruises and welts on their buttocks. Middleburg Police say Matthew Heimbach, 36, had the child in his care on Aug. 21 when the alleged abuse incident happened. Police received a ChildLine report several days later, after the child's mother reported she saw bruises and red welts on the child's buttocks as she gave them a bath, according to Officer David Shaffer of Middleburg Police Department. The child reportedly told her...
SELINSGROVE, PA
WBRE

Kingston shooting victim dies from injuries

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County District Attorney has announced the victim in the Kingston shooting outside of a nightclub over the weekend has died. Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirms with Eyewitness News that the victim, Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre has died from the injuries he suffered in the shooting. Kingston […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Man accused of stealing $5,000 worth of cigarettes

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man has been arrested and faces several charges for allegedly entering a gas station and stealing $5,000 worth of cigarette cartons. The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department said officers responded to an activated burglar alarm at a Citgo gas station on the 90 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue around 4:23 a.m. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Sunbury Man Still Sought for Bloomsburg Shooting

BLOOMSBURG – Police are still looking for a Sunbury man after a weekend shooting in Bloomsburg. East Central Emergency Network (Columbia/Montour County 9-1-1) tell us, Bloomsburg Police continue their search for for 21-year-old Kenny Meeker. Meeker allegedly shot a man in his right knee which required him to go...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
