Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man allegedly spanked a 3-year-old child approximately 30 times, leaving bruises and welts on their buttocks. Middleburg Police say Matthew Heimbach, 36, had the child in his care on Aug. 21 when the alleged abuse incident happened. Police received a ChildLine report several days later, after the child's mother reported she saw bruises and red welts on the child's buttocks as she gave them a bath, according to Officer David Shaffer of Middleburg Police Department. The child reportedly told her...

SELINSGROVE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO