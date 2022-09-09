Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest PotholeTravel MavenArchbald, PA
Pocono Park Opens | Ahead of Next Week's Cowboy Luau Festival Featuring Brantley Gilbert and Brett YoungStroudsburg HeraldLehman Township, PA
Popular regional grocery store chain opens new supermarket location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersScranton, PA
Related
Trial continues for deadly Pocono shooting
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trial continues in Monroe County Wednesday for a man who shot two intruders while inside his home back in January last year, killing one of them. It’s day four in the trial of Randy Halterman, who’s charged with homicide and aggravated assault allegedly after shooting two intruders in his Stroudsburg […]
Man charged with two assaults, home invasions
NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he committed multiple assaults at two separate homes in Newport Township. According to the Newport Township Police Department, on August 9 around 7:30 p.m., a man came to police headquarters and reported to officers that while he was on a Zoom meeting […]
Suspect in Bloomsburg shooting taken into custody
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man wanted for allegedly shooting someone outside a bar in Bloomsburg has been taken into custody according to court documents. Officials put a warrant out for the arrest of Kenneth Bruce Meeker III after he for allegedly shot a man in the leg outside the Capitol Bar on the 40 […]
Homicide victim's girlfriend testifies in Monroe County homicide trial
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Randy Halterman walked through the Monroe County Courthouse on Wednesday for the fourth day of testimony at his murder trial. Halterman, 68, is accused of killing Adam Schultz, 20, and shooting his girlfriend Chastity Frailey in January of last year when they trespassed at his trash-filled home in Stroud Township.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man pleads guilty for Scranton shooting
SCRANTON, Pa. — There is a guilty plea in a shooting in Lackawanna County. Zodi Oprisko pleaded guilty to attempted murder and aggravated assault. In 2019 Oprisko fired at a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County; no one was hurt in that incident. But, hours later, he shot...
Runaway teen and infant son found safely in PA
READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager that reportedly ran away with their 8-month-old son in Lycoming County in late July was located safely in Berks County. State police say Aaliyah Diaz, 16, and her son were reported missing on July 31. 45 days after her disappearance, troopers announced Diaz and her son were both found […]
Man accused of firing gun at couple
UNION TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say it was reported he fired a gun at two people in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to the 60 block of Reyburn Road in Union Township Saturday around 9:00 a.m. for shots fired. Police said the original […]
Drug raid turns up bundles of fentanyl
Berwick, Pa. — A tip during a drug raid led investigators to a black box containing nearly 500 packets of fentanyl, according to police. Berwick Officer Phil Mainiero got a search warrant for a house in the 700 block of Monroe Street on Sept. 2 and found several people inside the home. During an initial search, officers allegedly found $220 in cash, a baggie containing methamphetamine, and 15 packets of fentanyl stamped "Vigilante 13." ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOLF
21-year-old charged by federal grand jury on drug trafficking, firearm offenses
OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Moises Vargas-Olivio, age 21, of Olyphant, Pennsylvania, was indicted yesterday by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearm offenses. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the...
skooknews.com
Ashland Woman Charged with Aggravated Assault After Stabbing Neighbor with Scissors
An Ashland woman is facing assault charges after she allegedly stabbed her neighbor with a pair of scissors late Monday. According to court documents from the Ashland Police Department, on Monday evening, police were called to the 600 block of Walnut Street for a report of a domestic. An investigation...
Man with prior attempted murder conviction found guilty of drug trafficking
MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pike County District Attorney’s Office announced a man previously convicted of attempted murder was found guilty of drug trafficking charges on September 13. Officials said Ricky Land Jr., 40, was found guilty of several charges stemming from two separate incidents in Pike County. In 2020, Pike County detectives said they […]
PSP vehicle involved in Tobyhanna crash
TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released details on a crash where they say a driver ran a red light causing a two-car collision involving a trooper patrol unit. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 10 around 5:30 p.m. in Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County, a driver traveling at a high speed […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkok.com
Middleburg Cops: Charges After Child With Welts and Bruises
SELINSGROVE — Police have charged a Snyder County man after they say he spanked a three-year-old about 30 times, leaving bruises and welts on the child. Middleburg Police say 36-year-old Matthew Heimbach of Selinsgrove allegedly spanked the boy after he refused to eat dinner. NorthCentralPA.com reports two other children...
One arrested, 2,210 bags of fentanyl seized in drug bust
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they have arrested a man and seized 2,210 bags of fentanyl in addition to other drugs in a bust that occurred in Luzerne County. On June 10, officials say members of the Pennsylvania State Police and Northeast Strike Force Unit began surveilling a room at the Microtel on […]
Man Jumps Off Bridge To Escape Police After Robbing Allentown Hotel, Guest At Knifepoint
Authorities in Allentown have arrested a homeless armed robbery suspect who they say jumped off a bridge and into a creek to escape police. Officers were called to the Americus Hotel on Sixth Street and Hamilton Street around 10:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Allentown police said. Hotel employees reportedly told...
Man charged for allegedly spanking a 3-year-old approximately 30 times
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man allegedly spanked a 3-year-old child approximately 30 times, leaving bruises and welts on their buttocks. Middleburg Police say Matthew Heimbach, 36, had the child in his care on Aug. 21 when the alleged abuse incident happened. Police received a ChildLine report several days later, after the child's mother reported she saw bruises and red welts on the child's buttocks as she gave them a bath, according to Officer David Shaffer of Middleburg Police Department. The child reportedly told her...
Crews investigating apartment fire in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews are investigating what caused a fire at an apartment complex in Lackawanna County. It happened Wednesday morning inside an apartment at the Bangor Heights Complex on Kennedy Street in Scranton. The fire chief says crews rescued one man, who is in critical condition but is...
Kingston shooting victim dies from injuries
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County District Attorney has announced the victim in the Kingston shooting outside of a nightclub over the weekend has died. Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirms with Eyewitness News that the victim, Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre has died from the injuries he suffered in the shooting. Kingston […]
Man accused of stealing $5,000 worth of cigarettes
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man has been arrested and faces several charges for allegedly entering a gas station and stealing $5,000 worth of cigarette cartons. The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department said officers responded to an activated burglar alarm at a Citgo gas station on the 90 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue around 4:23 a.m. […]
wkok.com
UPDATE: Sunbury Man Still Sought for Bloomsburg Shooting
BLOOMSBURG – Police are still looking for a Sunbury man after a weekend shooting in Bloomsburg. East Central Emergency Network (Columbia/Montour County 9-1-1) tell us, Bloomsburg Police continue their search for for 21-year-old Kenny Meeker. Meeker allegedly shot a man in his right knee which required him to go...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0