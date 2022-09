INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for the winter season and looking to hire employees for multiple positions. INDOT will host Winter Seasonal Hiring Events on Wednesday, September 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (local time) at 13 locations across the state. INDOT staff will be there to answer questions and provide more information.

INDIANA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO