Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
Related
wfmd.com
Gun Charges Filed Against Frederick Man
He was arrested early Saturday morning. Traye Juan Pierce (Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A Frederick man has been charged in connection with a weapons complaint. Traye Juan Pierce, 22, was taken into custody early Saturday morning. Police say at around 2:00 AM, officers responded to the...
wfmd.com
Man Charged With Assault For Waving Machete At Three Individuals in Frederick
He’s currently being held without bond. Donald Lamar Myers, Sr. (Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A man waving a machete was arrested Sunday morning in downtown Frederick. Police say Donald Lamar Myers, Sr., 50, who has no fixed address, is charged with three counts each of 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He’s also charged with one count of disturbing the peace.
Video Released Of Violent Armed Robbery At Gaithersburg Beer And Wine Store
Detectives have released a video of an armed robbery of a Montgomery County beer and wine store in an effort to identify the suspect, authorities say. The suspect allegedly robbed Wisteria Beer and Wine located in the 13000 block of Wisteria Drive earlier this month, according to Montgomery County police.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Armed Robbery of a Germantown Beer and Wine Store, Surveillance Footage Released
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Wisteria Beer and Wine located in the 13000 block of Wisteria Drive. Detectives have released surveillance video and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Accused Killer Arrested After Lewisdale Murder Last Month
A Laurel man has been arrested in connection to a murder in Lewisdale last month, authorities say. Rudis Alfaro, 29, was taken into custody after being accused of the fatal shooting of Irvin Paredes, 30, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Prince George's County police. Detectives discovered Paredes suffering from...
13 WHAM
Lockdown lifted at high school in Maryland after no gun found, police say
BETHESDA, Md. (WJLA) — A high school in Maryland was temporarily on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student reported a possible gun on campus, authorities said. According to the Montgomery County Police Department and school officials, Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School entered a lockdown at 10 a.m. EDT. But after...
WJLA
Lockdown lifted after no gun found on Montgomery Co. high school campus: Police
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — Lockdown at a Bethesda, Maryland high school was lifted Wednesday morning after no weapons were found on school property, authorities said. At 9:55 a.m., Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School administration received a call from a parent of a student who thought another student might be in possession of a gun.
DC Woman Arrested After Being Found Armed With Blood-Soaked Knife
A Washington D.C. woman has been arrested after police found her armed with a knife covered in blood, authorities say. Trayanna Huntley, 30, was taken into custody following reports of a stabbing after a stabbing victim checked herself into the hospital around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to Anne Arundel County police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Net
Woman Arrested For Stabbing In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in stabbing complaint. Officers learned that the adult female victim was stabbed by another female in the 600 block of Admiral Drive. Officers responded and located the scene and the...
WJLA
Arlington man charged for shoving woman into bathroom stall, attempting to rape her: ACPD
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A 57-year-old Arlington man faces charges after police say he assaulted two individuals in separate incidents along Langston Boulevard on the evening of Sept. 12. Arlington police said Vincent Moody, 57, of Arlington, followed a woman into the women's restroom inside an establishment just before...
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached to the article is from a series of postal workers being robbed by gunpoint in D.C. and Maryland within a 24-hour span. A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail in Southeast D.C. on Monday evening, DC Police said. The...
mocoshow.com
MCPD: Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Lockdown After Reports of a Gun on Campus
Update: MCPD has confirmed that there was no gun found on campus. The lockdown at BCC has been lifted and students will released at the regular early dismissal time. Montgomery County Police is currently at the scene of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School (4301 East-West Hwy, Bethesda) for the report of a gun campus. According to MCPD, “Officers were called to the school at approximately 10:02 a.m. for the report of a student on campus with a gun. MCPD is currently investigating the validity of that report. There have been no shots fired, there is no active shooter and no one injured. The school is on lockdown.” MCPD tweeted that they are “looking into the validity of a report of a gun on campus” on Wednesday, September 14 at 10:30am. We will post an update as soon as more information becomes available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Underage Suspect Apprehended In Frederick County For String Of Home Burglaries: Sheriff
An underage suspect has been apprehended following the investigation into a string of residential burglaries in Maryland toward the end of the summer, authorities announced. In late August and early September, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple residential burglaries in Ijamsville that happened overnight while homeowners were home, according to the agency.
fox5dc.com
'Suspicious' car crashes into security gate in Northwest DC, police say
WASHINGTON - Authorities are are investigating after a car crashed into a security gate in the Glover Park area of Northwest, D.C. According to the U.S. Secret Service, a car ran into a security gate around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, near the Whole Foods Market.
Images Released Of Suspect Who Stole Gun From Off-Duty Guard On MTA Bus In Baltimore
Detectives have released images of a man accused of stealing an off-duty security officer's gun on an MTA bus in Baltimore last month in an effort to identify him, reports CBS Baltimore. The suspect is believed to have gotten on the bus at the Lexington Market Metro SubwayLink Station on...
Bay Net
Indecent Exposure At Family Dollar In Mechanicsville Under Investigation
MECHANICVSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the individual pictured. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, Deputy Salas responded to the Dollar General located at 27300 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported indecent exposure. Two female victims (one being...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Man charged with trying to rape woman in bathroom of Langston Blvd business
A former county employee arrested and convicted for assaulting a police officer after being fired is back behind bars. Vincent Moody, a 57-year-old Arlington resident, is now accused of trying to rape a woman in the restroom of a business on the 4800 block of Langston Blvd. The name of the business was not given, but that block includes a McDonald’s, a body piercing business, a tattoo parlor, and an Indian grocery store.
Wbaltv.com
2 teenagers arrested after gun found in student's backpack outside Chesapeake High School
ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County police arrested two juveniles Monday afternoon after a handgun was found in a student's backpack outside Chesapeake High School. Police said officers arrested a 14-year-old and 16-year-old. The initial call was in response to a suspicious person(s). No further information was immediately released.
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said someone pointed a gun at a mail carrier’s neck and ribs and robbed him Monday. The incident report on file with MPD said it happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of K St. SE. The postal worker was delivering mail in an […]
Rogue Bullet Lands Next To Man in Second-Floor Severn Bathroom, Police Say
An Anne Arundel man got an unexpected and unwelcome surprise overnight when a bullet came flying through his bathroom window and landed at his feet, police said. Officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Scaffold Way in Severn shortly before midnight on Monday, Sept. 12, where there was a reported shooting.
Comments / 0