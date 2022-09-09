Update: MCPD has confirmed that there was no gun found on campus. The lockdown at BCC has been lifted and students will released at the regular early dismissal time. Montgomery County Police is currently at the scene of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School (4301 East-West Hwy, Bethesda) for the report of a gun campus. According to MCPD, “Officers were called to the school at approximately 10:02 a.m. for the report of a student on campus with a gun. MCPD is currently investigating the validity of that report. There have been no shots fired, there is no active shooter and no one injured. The school is on lockdown.” MCPD tweeted that they are “looking into the validity of a report of a gun on campus” on Wednesday, September 14 at 10:30am. We will post an update as soon as more information becomes available.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO