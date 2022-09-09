ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfmd.com

Gun Charges Filed Against Frederick Man

He was arrested early Saturday morning. Traye Juan Pierce (Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A Frederick man has been charged in connection with a weapons complaint. Traye Juan Pierce, 22, was taken into custody early Saturday morning. Police say at around 2:00 AM, officers responded to the...
FREDERICK, MD
wfmd.com

Man Charged With Assault For Waving Machete At Three Individuals in Frederick

He’s currently being held without bond. Donald Lamar Myers, Sr. (Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A man waving a machete was arrested Sunday morning in downtown Frederick. Police say Donald Lamar Myers, Sr., 50, who has no fixed address, is charged with three counts each of 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He’s also charged with one count of disturbing the peace.
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Armed Robbery of a Germantown Beer and Wine Store, Surveillance Footage Released

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Wisteria Beer and Wine located in the 13000 block of Wisteria Drive. Detectives have released surveillance video and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
GERMANTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Cars
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Derwood, MD
City
Clarksburg, MD
City
Germantown, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Cars
City
Gaithersburg, MD
Daily Voice

Accused Killer Arrested After Lewisdale Murder Last Month

A Laurel man has been arrested in connection to a murder in Lewisdale last month, authorities say. Rudis Alfaro, 29, was taken into custody after being accused of the fatal shooting of Irvin Paredes, 30, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Prince George's County police. Detectives discovered Paredes suffering from...
LAUREL, MD
13 WHAM

Lockdown lifted at high school in Maryland after no gun found, police say

BETHESDA, Md. (WJLA) — A high school in Maryland was temporarily on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student reported a possible gun on campus, authorities said. According to the Montgomery County Police Department and school officials, Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School entered a lockdown at 10 a.m. EDT. But after...
BETHESDA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcpd#Cds
Bay Net

Woman Arrested For Stabbing In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in stabbing complaint. Officers learned that the adult female victim was stabbed by another female in the 600 block of Admiral Drive. Officers responded and located the scene and the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD: Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Lockdown After Reports of a Gun on Campus

Update: MCPD has confirmed that there was no gun found on campus. The lockdown at BCC has been lifted and students will released at the regular early dismissal time. Montgomery County Police is currently at the scene of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School (4301 East-West Hwy, Bethesda) for the report of a gun campus. According to MCPD, “Officers were called to the school at approximately 10:02 a.m. for the report of a student on campus with a gun. MCPD is currently investigating the validity of that report. There have been no shots fired, there is no active shooter and no one injured. The school is on lockdown.” MCPD tweeted that they are “looking into the validity of a report of a gun on campus” on Wednesday, September 14 at 10:30am. We will post an update as soon as more information becomes available.
BETHESDA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Underage Suspect Apprehended In Frederick County For String Of Home Burglaries: Sheriff

An underage suspect has been apprehended following the investigation into a string of residential burglaries in Maryland toward the end of the summer, authorities announced. In late August and early September, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple residential burglaries in Ijamsville that happened overnight while homeowners were home, according to the agency.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Man charged with trying to rape woman in bathroom of Langston Blvd business

A former county employee arrested and convicted for assaulting a police officer after being fired is back behind bars. Vincent Moody, a 57-year-old Arlington resident, is now accused of trying to rape a woman in the restroom of a business on the 4800 block of Langston Blvd. The name of the business was not given, but that block includes a McDonald’s, a body piercing business, a tattoo parlor, and an Indian grocery store.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said someone pointed a gun at a mail carrier’s neck and ribs and robbed him Monday. The incident report on file with MPD said it happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of K St. SE. The postal worker was delivering mail in an […]
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy