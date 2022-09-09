Read full article on original website
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underrated
Photo of Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons) If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.
WSAW
Fall Ride events to begin Thursday in Tomahawk
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) -- Thousands of people are expected to call the northwoods home this week for 41st annual Fall Ride. Motorcycle enthusiasts from around the country venture to Tomahawk for scenic fall cruises and to reunite with familiar faces. Fall Ride is Sept. 15-18. Fall Ride has long been...
WSAW
Lincoln County may lose 4-H clubs
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Lincoln County is looking at losing a lot of its community resources due to funding cuts. The county board is facing a $1.2 million deficit this year, and the $200,000 normally matched by the UW Extension is one of the areas they voted to cut. One...
WSAW
WATCH: Marshfield Mayor chats about upcoming events and new business news
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been five months since Lois TeStrake was elected Marshfield Mayor. On Wednesday, she sat down with NewsChannel 7′s Tony Langfellow to discuss some of the upcoming events in the city. Mayor TeStrake said the community is getting excited about this weekend’s Maple Fall...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storm from Sept. 11-12
MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain saturated all of southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and into Monday, Sept. 12 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals. Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Racine, 9.76. South Milwaukee, 9.03.
WSAW
NorthStar hosts active shooter preparedness training
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s an uncomfortable topic to talk about, but it’s important. On Tuesday, businesses and organizations in Marathon County joined forces to come up with a plan for active shooter response. NorthStar Restoration Services teamed up with the Red Cross and Wausau P.D. to make...
WSAW
Students in Wood County could face serious consequences for possession and use of Delta 8 THC
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A new ordinance in Wood County raises the age requirement to buy certain hemp products like Delta 8. It covers the entire county including schools. Which means students not following the new ordiance could face larger consequences. While being under the influence of Delta 8...
WSAW
Town of Rib Mountain approves plans for new restaurant
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - A vacant lot near the Wisconsin State Patrol building in Rib Mountain could soon be the home to a new restaurant. Last month, the town board approved a conditional use permit for a new restaurant on the northeast corner of Robin Lane and Hummingbird Road. The property was previously owned by the town.
wpr.org
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
WSAW
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers may be noticing some flakey or unreadable license plates when behind the wheel. Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is noticing them too. The Wisconsin DMV is in the process of replacing millions of faded license plates across the state. The DMV is replacing license...
WSAW
Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded gas now under $3.50
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- Drivers in Wisconsin started the week with much lower gas prices than in previous weeks. As of Monday, the average price for unleaded fuel in the state was $3.46. That’s about a 20-cent decline from a month ago. The price still varies greatly by county -- $3.70 in Florence County to $3.24 in Eau Claire County.
WSAW
$25 million added to Wisconsin small business, nonprofit grant program
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An additional $25 million to go toward supporting small businesses and nonprofits in Wisconsin was announced Tuesday by state officials. Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes revealed that the additional funds for the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program brings its total investment up to $100 million.
WSAW
‘Artrageous Weekend’ returns to Wausau Sept. 10-11
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) – ‘Artrageous weekend’ is returning to Wausau Sept. 10-11 to showcase artwork in a variety of styles and price ranges from over 120 juried, professional artists from across the nation. A variety of food selections along with musical entertainment will also be taking place at the 400 Block.
WSAW
Auction of Champions celebrates 40 years, gala to be held Thursday
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - An annual gala to support the National Farm Medicine Center and its agricultural safety and health initiatives will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, at RiverEdge Golf Course in Marshfield. Auction of Champions will feature raffles, exclusive auction packages and locally-raised meat. The auction began in 1982--...
cwbradio.com
Two Prominent Case IH Farm Equipment Dealerships in Wisconsin Join Forces
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Two prominent Case IH farm equipment dealerships in Wisconsin have joined forces. Johnson Tractor announced it has acquired Value Implement. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the deal was finalized on September 1, which brings the combined total locations between the two companies to nine, three in Illinois and six in Wisconsin.
WSAW
Powerball ticket sold in Darlington wins $1 million
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two days, two million-dollar winners. The Wisconsin Lottery is celebrating back-to-back seven-digit prizes by players in the state and pointing out they were not the only big wins recently. Someone purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing at the New Horizons Supply Coop, in Darlington,...
WSAW
Army veteran couple celebrates anniversary at their first-date spot on Never Forgotten Honor Flight
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Never Forgotten Honor Flight is known to bring closure, gratitude and respect to veterans in north central Wisconsin. And, sometimes it can also bring back memories from special moments. That was the case for Army veterans Bill and Sue Schulte from Minocqua. They both were...
UPMATTERS
Air Quality Alert for lakeshore counties in northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan County. Due to the southerly transport of ozone and ozone precursors, as well as the presence of a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach Level Orange.
Wausau area obituaries September 7, 2022
Kenneth E. Homolka, age 82, of Hogarty died on September 1, 2022 at Seasons Of Life in Woodruff. Kenneth was born on May 30, 1940 in Antigo to the late Edward and Hazel (Finch) Homolka. After graduating from high school he went on to earn his associates degree in drafting from Northcentral Technical College. He married Sandra Damitz on August 26, 1961 in Antigo.
WISN
Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43
The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
