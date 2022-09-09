ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

WSAW

Fall Ride events to begin Thursday in Tomahawk

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) -- Thousands of people are expected to call the northwoods home this week for 41st annual Fall Ride. Motorcycle enthusiasts from around the country venture to Tomahawk for scenic fall cruises and to reunite with familiar faces. Fall Ride is Sept. 15-18. Fall Ride has long been...
TOMAHAWK, WI
WSAW

Lincoln County may lose 4-H clubs

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Lincoln County is looking at losing a lot of its community resources due to funding cuts. The county board is facing a $1.2 million deficit this year, and the $200,000 normally matched by the UW Extension is one of the areas they voted to cut. One...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storm from Sept. 11-12

MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain saturated all of southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and into Monday, Sept. 12 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals. Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Racine, 9.76. South Milwaukee, 9.03.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

NorthStar hosts active shooter preparedness training

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s an uncomfortable topic to talk about, but it’s important. On Tuesday, businesses and organizations in Marathon County joined forces to come up with a plan for active shooter response. NorthStar Restoration Services teamed up with the Red Cross and Wausau P.D. to make...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Town of Rib Mountain approves plans for new restaurant

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - A vacant lot near the Wisconsin State Patrol building in Rib Mountain could soon be the home to a new restaurant. Last month, the town board approved a conditional use permit for a new restaurant on the northeast corner of Robin Lane and Hummingbird Road. The property was previously owned by the town.
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI
wpr.org

Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads

Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
WAUKESHA, WI
WSAW

Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers may be noticing some flakey or unreadable license plates when behind the wheel. Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is noticing them too. The Wisconsin DMV is in the process of replacing millions of faded license plates across the state. The DMV is replacing license...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded gas now under $3.50

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- Drivers in Wisconsin started the week with much lower gas prices than in previous weeks. As of Monday, the average price for unleaded fuel in the state was $3.46. That’s about a 20-cent decline from a month ago. The price still varies greatly by county -- $3.70 in Florence County to $3.24 in Eau Claire County.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

$25 million added to Wisconsin small business, nonprofit grant program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An additional $25 million to go toward supporting small businesses and nonprofits in Wisconsin was announced Tuesday by state officials. Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes revealed that the additional funds for the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program brings its total investment up to $100 million.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

‘Artrageous Weekend’ returns to Wausau Sept. 10-11

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) – ‘Artrageous weekend’ is returning to Wausau Sept. 10-11 to showcase artwork in a variety of styles and price ranges from over 120 juried, professional artists from across the nation. A variety of food selections along with musical entertainment will also be taking place at the 400 Block.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Auction of Champions celebrates 40 years, gala to be held Thursday

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - An annual gala to support the National Farm Medicine Center and its agricultural safety and health initiatives will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, at RiverEdge Golf Course in Marshfield. Auction of Champions will feature raffles, exclusive auction packages and locally-raised meat. The auction began in 1982--...
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Two Prominent Case IH Farm Equipment Dealerships in Wisconsin Join Forces

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Two prominent Case IH farm equipment dealerships in Wisconsin have joined forces. Johnson Tractor announced it has acquired Value Implement. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the deal was finalized on September 1, which brings the combined total locations between the two companies to nine, three in Illinois and six in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Powerball ticket sold in Darlington wins $1 million

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two days, two million-dollar winners. The Wisconsin Lottery is celebrating back-to-back seven-digit prizes by players in the state and pointing out they were not the only big wins recently. Someone purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing at the New Horizons Supply Coop, in Darlington,...
DARLINGTON, WI
UPMATTERS

Air Quality Alert for lakeshore counties in northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan County. Due to the southerly transport of ozone and ozone precursors, as well as the presence of a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach Level Orange.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 7, 2022

Kenneth E. Homolka, age 82, of Hogarty died on September 1, 2022 at Seasons Of Life in Woodruff. Kenneth was born on May 30, 1940 in Antigo to the late Edward and Hazel (Finch) Homolka. After graduating from high school he went on to earn his associates degree in drafting from Northcentral Technical College. He married Sandra Damitz on August 26, 1961 in Antigo.
WAUSAU, WI
WISN

Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43

The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI

