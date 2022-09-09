Read full article on original website
Family Movie Night hosted by Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp is just $1
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous story) The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s next Family Movie Night presented by Fun 4 First Coast Kids is affordable family fun!. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, October 14 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The club will...
First Coast News
Timucuan Parks Foundation Need Volunteers for the 2022 International Coastal Cleanup (FCL Sep. 14, 2022)
Volunteers can join TPF at 9 a.m. at Fort Caroline National Memorial, Castaway Island Preserve or Reddie Point Preserve. Fort Caroline National Memorial is located at 12713 Ft. Caroline Rd. Participants should meet at the visitor’s center. Castaway Island Preserve is at 2921 San Pablo Rd. S. and volunteers should meet at the education center. Those helping at Reddie Point Preserve at 4499 Yachtsman Way should meet at the pavilion by the pier. Each cleanup will last until 11 a.m.
First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosting several events for Hispanic Heritage Month
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous, unrelated story) The First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has announced several events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 and recognizes the contributions and influence of...
'Tis the season! Here's how to enjoy fall treats while staying dairy, gluten free
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even though the temperatures remain high, fall products have begun to appear on store shelves. While it might not feel like autumn, enjoying cozy treats is one of the best ways to kick off the season. Enjoying seasonal treats when you need to stay gluten or...

H.E.A.D on Youth Impact hopes shoe campaign can increase its footprint outside Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What started as a nice gesture for First Coast kids has blossomed into something with major impact. "Last year me and Eric we took a jump we raised six grand, and we're already closing in on 50 thousand raised this year which is amazing." said Chris Ebreo, Founder of H.E.A.D on Youth Impact.
Child poverty rate hits historic low, but that will likely soon change
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Child poverty in the United States is at its lowest level in recorded history. The rate of childhood poverty in our country was nearly cut in half from 9.7% in 2020 to 5.2% in 2021 according to the U.S. Census Bureau. While that is great news, nearly 240,000 people in Northeast Florida are food insecure and about 76,000 of those people are children; and those numbers could soon rise.
Members of the Clay County Sheriff’s office dive team invited First Coast News to take part in their training
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — It may seem odd seeing a diver in a pool, but this is all a part of training for divers with the Clay County Sheriff’s office. These diver are training to recover items such as guns, cars, or bodies at Eagle Landing neighborhood pool. But in real life the water is not this clear and there are a lot more dangers for these divers.

A new way to exercise as parkrun comes to Jacksonville (FCL Sep. 13, 2022)
What is parkrun? It's a global movement 2,100 cities in 20 countries, 50 events in the USA, Jacksonville is the newest - free weekly 5K community event driven by volunteers - takes place every Saturday morning in parks / open spaces, in Jacksonville's case, Ed Austin Regional Park. How is...
Video: Florida Chick-fil-A employee runs to help woman with baby who was being carjacked, deputies say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being called a hero after he successfully stopped a man from an attempted carjacking, according to The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say a young employee outside a Fort Walton Beach area restaurant rushed to help a screaming woman holding a...

Vincent van Gogh’s iconic artwork comes to life at Jacksonville exhibition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you a fan of Van Gogh? The 'Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' is opening in Jacksonville this week. The immersive experience features more than 300 of Vincent van Gogh’s iconic artworks and takes art lovers into a three-dimensional world that exhilarates the senses.
'Close to 3 feet of water outside:' San Marco businesses remember Irma's impact five years later
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five years ago this week, Hurricane Irma caused some of the worst flooding in Jacksonville's history. It’s a sight many in the area won’t ever forget. San Marco Boulevard was one of the areas affected. Businesses say the flooding caused damage that took months to repair.

Fitness 'Fact or Fiction' (FCL Sept. 12, 2022)
Lose weight, feel great! Not looking to lose weight? You can get fit with HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) at The Camp Transformation Center! The Camp's program consists of group training with dynamic interval workouts, nutrition and supplement plans, highly qualified trainers, and positive emotional support. Visit The Camp's website for more information.
UNF named 'Best of the Best' Universities for LGBTQ+ students
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida was named one of the 'Best of the Best' colleges and universities by Campus Pride. Only 40 campuses nationwide were recognized for creating a safe and welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ students, staff, and faculty. “It’s extremely important for us to make...
Jacksonville craft breweries feeling the pressure from carbon dioxide shortage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The United Stated is experiencing another shortage, carbon dioxide. The shortage stems from contamination at a production hub in Mississippi. Jacksonville craft breweries are feeling the pressure from this.Carbon dioxide, also known as CO2, gives beer extra fizz. Brian Miller, the owner of Bold City Brewery,...
Fleming Island man uses fun facts to go viral on TikTok
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — Adorian Deck is no stranger to social media, he started exploring websites like YouTube when he was just 13 years old. “I have been making videos online for fun since I was a teenager. I now run a social media business today and I help different clients go viral," Deck said.
Think history class is boring? You haven't been in Mr. Flint's class at Westside High School
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Daniel Flint loves to teach history. Absolutely loves it. When he was nominated for Florida History Teacher of the Year, he was ecstatic. His students at Westside High in Jacksonville told him he would win. He was doubtful. "I about hit the roof because I didn't...
Police: Arrest has been made following large search in Lakewood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following a search that spanned day and night in the Lakewood community, a suspect has reportedly been arrested as of Wednesday morning. Parents of children at a Lakewood preschool received a text notifying them that a suspect had been apprehended. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed to First Coast News that Fredrick Pierallini had been arrested. He is facing charges for attempted first degree murder and resisting an officer without violence.

Victim in shooting in Alderman Park area of Jacksonville identified as father of 4
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 37-year-old father of four has been identified by family as the victim in a shooting on Friday. Erik Fountano was pronounced dead on the scene in the Alderman Park area, officials said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's office responded to the 800 block of Alderman Road following...
UPS will hire 1,770 seasonal employees in the Jacksonville area for holidays
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPS is expecting to hire more than 1,770 seasonal employees in the Jacksonville area this holiday season. UPS says applying to these jobs takes just 25 minutes. You just need to fill out an online application, and nearly 80% of seasonal positions don't require an interview.
JFRD: No injuries after residential structure fire on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department say there were no injuries after a residential structure fire on the Northside. JFRD says the fire happened in the 11400 block of Dunn Creek Road. Red Cross was called for two adults and two children.
