JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Child poverty in the United States is at its lowest level in recorded history. The rate of childhood poverty in our country was nearly cut in half from 9.7% in 2020 to 5.2% in 2021 according to the U.S. Census Bureau. While that is great news, nearly 240,000 people in Northeast Florida are food insecure and about 76,000 of those people are children; and those numbers could soon rise.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO