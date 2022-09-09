ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Timucuan Parks Foundation Need Volunteers for the 2022 International Coastal Cleanup (FCL Sep. 14, 2022)

Volunteers can join TPF at 9 a.m. at Fort Caroline National Memorial, Castaway Island Preserve or Reddie Point Preserve. Fort Caroline National Memorial is located at 12713 Ft. Caroline Rd. Participants should meet at the visitor’s center. Castaway Island Preserve is at 2921 San Pablo Rd. S. and volunteers should meet at the education center. Those helping at Reddie Point Preserve at 4499 Yachtsman Way should meet at the pavilion by the pier. Each cleanup will last until 11 a.m.
Child poverty rate hits historic low, but that will likely soon change

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Child poverty in the United States is at its lowest level in recorded history. The rate of childhood poverty in our country was nearly cut in half from 9.7% in 2020 to 5.2% in 2021 according to the U.S. Census Bureau. While that is great news, nearly 240,000 people in Northeast Florida are food insecure and about 76,000 of those people are children; and those numbers could soon rise.
Members of the Clay County Sheriff’s office dive team invited First Coast News to take part in their training

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — It may seem odd seeing a diver in a pool, but this is all a part of training for divers with the Clay County Sheriff’s office. These diver are training to recover items such as guns, cars, or bodies at Eagle Landing neighborhood pool. But in real life the water is not this clear and there are a lot more dangers for these divers.
Fitness 'Fact or Fiction' (FCL Sept. 12, 2022)

Lose weight, feel great! Not looking to lose weight? You can get fit with HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) at The Camp Transformation Center! The Camp's program consists of group training with dynamic interval workouts, nutrition and supplement plans, highly qualified trainers, and positive emotional support. Visit The Camp's website for more information.
Police: Arrest has been made following large search in Lakewood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following a search that spanned day and night in the Lakewood community, a suspect has reportedly been arrested as of Wednesday morning. Parents of children at a Lakewood preschool received a text notifying them that a suspect had been apprehended. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed to First Coast News that Fredrick Pierallini had been arrested. He is facing charges for attempted first degree murder and resisting an officer without violence.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

