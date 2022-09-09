Read full article on original website
This Local Farmers Market is Transforming into an Artisan Fair for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Somerville Community Land Trust acquires first property, aims to lessen city’s housing crisisThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Tufts community reacts to Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness planThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan CraftsDianna CarneyMedford, MA
WBUR
Why 5 Massachusetts landmarks are getting new names
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Boston police are asking residents to report anything suspicious after a package exploded on Northeastern University's campus last night, sending an employee to the hospital with minor hand injuries. A second package found by the Museum of Fine Arts was neutralized without incident, and Northeastern police say the campus has since been secured. The investigation remains ongoing.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Is new poll a Diehl breaker?
THE HEADLINE IS not exactly the sort of unqualified boost that campaigns usually go out of their way to promote. But if you’re running for governor of Massachusetts as the Trump-endorsed Republican nominee, you take what you can get. So it is that the homepage of Geoff Diehl’s campaign...
Nearly half of Massachusetts primary votes were done by mail
A total of 1,053,977 ballots were cast in the state primary last week, with more than half of those coming through the mail or early voting.
TODAY.com
This report about a town outside Boston with no Dunkin’ is the most Massachusetts thing of all time
A radio report about the recent closing of two Dunkin' locations has left a town outside Boston in mourning — but has left viewers around the country in stitches. On Sept. 12, Matt Shearer, a reporter for Massachusetts station WBZ NewsRadio reported about the recent closing of Dunkin’ in Stow, a town a little over 30 miles outside of Boston. In the report, townsfolk lament a closing that leaves the great New England state with a meager 1,072 Dunkin’ locations left, according to the chain’s website. Oh, the humanity.
Boston to challenge 2020 U.S. Census count, Mayor Michelle Wu alleges undercount negatively affects access to public resources
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday morning her administration plans to challenge the 2020 U.S. Census count for the city, arguing an alleged undercount negatively affects Boston’s ability to receive public resources, federal grants, and assistance programs. The city says its concerns stem from group quarters population numbers, or...
capeandislands.org
After losing Democratic primary, western Massachusetts sheriff candidate launches write-in campaign
A contender for Hampshire County sheriff, who lost in the Democratic Primary last week, said she's staying in the race as a write-in candidate. Yvonne Gittelson trailed incumbent Sheriff Patrick Cahillane by more than 20 points. She received under 27% of the vote to his 48%. She used to work...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Did Charlie Baker win last week’s state primary?
HE WAS NOT on last week’s primary ballot, but Charlie Baker – or at least his brand of more middle-of-the-road pragmatism – had a good day at the polls, at least, ironically, in the Democratic primary. That was one big takeaway from the Massachusetts primary results offered...
MAP: How every city and town voted in RI Dem primary for governor
Gov. Dan McKee won the Democratic nomination, beating his rivals in a majority of the state's municipalities.
Tufts Daily
Established Democrats defeat lesser-known challengers in Mass. primaries
Incumbent State Rep. Erika Uyterhoeven won the 27th Middlesex District Democratic primary on Sept. 6, defeating opponent Jason Mackey. Uyterhoeven, who is currently running uncontested in the general election, won with 87% of the vote and is on track to continue representing the city of Somerville in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.
franklincountynow.com
Massachusetts Voters Could Reject New License Law
(Boston, MA) Massachusetts voters will have the opportunity to decide whether the state should reject the new license law allowing immigrants who are in the country illegally to get driver’s licenses. Governor Baker vetoed the law, however the veto was overridden by the Massachusetts House and Senate in June.
Baker gets bill to protect “vulnerable” road users
Massachusetts lawmakers this week sent Gov. Charlie Baker a bill designed to reduce traffic fatalities and improve roadway safety for pedestrians and cyclists statewide.
NHPR
As election distrust swirls, three N.H. communities were under a microscope during the primary
Even after polls closed Tuesday evening in Windham, a small group of voters and candidates stuck around in the high school gym. As ballot counting machines softly hummed in the background, some began recording with their phone cameras, leaning over a line of red tape, looking for mistakes. Windham was...
Boston Globe
Following heated meeting, Boston City Council president wants to talk rules and conduct
Council President Ed Flynn closed last month's meeting to the public as he fought spectators and councilors alike for control over the hearing. Boston City Council President Ed Flynn wants to go over the council’s rules and conduct expectations after passions and tensions flared into a heated meeting late last month, in part, over the role race plays on the council.
Massachusetts driver’s license law repeal will be on November ballot
sachusetts voters will get the chance to decide whether the state should reject a new law allowing immigrants in the country illegally to obtain state driver’s licenses.
What are the ballot questions for the November election?
After the primary, we learned who will be on our November ballot, but now we know what questions will also be before us.
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands
It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
WBUR
Exploring safeguards against medical malpractice for Mass. patients after Globe's exposé on N.H. surgeon
A Boston Globe investigation found New Hampshire surgeon Yvon Baribeau settled 21 medical malpractice claims, 14 of which included accusations of contributing to the death of a patient. Baribeau's settlements are a record high among U.S. surgeons over the last two decades, the Globe found. Following the investigation, we dig...
Here are the key primary election results from Rhode Island
Voting concludes Tuesday in Rhode Island's primary elections, including for governor and a U.S. House seat.
Keller @ Large: Will ballot questions drive voters to the polls?
BOSTON - The Secretary of the Commonwealth on Friday confirmed that the effort to repeal the state's new law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses will be on the ballot this November.During Sunday's "Keller @ Large" segment, WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller said he wondered if the "phenomenal success" of the petition drive to get the question on the ballot would be a boon for the Republican party at the polls."That is exactly what the Mass GOP is hoping for," Politico reporter Lisa Kashinsky said, noting that Republican nominee for governor Geoff Diehl was active in obtaining signatures. "They are hoping that will spur people to come out to vote and hopefully vote Republican."State Sen. Lydia Edwards, a Democrat, does not think it will succeed."I think that at the end of the day, many people are going to reject this initiative and I think that the fire that is behind it is hateful," she said.In the video below, Keller and his guests discuss what the Massachusetts primary results mean for Democrats.
Governor Race Poll: AG Healey lead over opponent Diehl
State Attorney General Maura Healey has a sizeable lead over her Republican opponent Geoff Diehl in the race for Governor. A new Emerson College Poll indicates 53 percent of voters favor the democrat to 34 percent support Diehl, but 12 percent remain undecided.
