WDTV
Business to invest $500 million in West Virginia for new hub
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A business is investing $500 million to develop a first-of-its-kind renewable energy microgrid-powered industrial site in West Virginia, says Gov. Jim Justice. During a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Justice announced Berkshire Hathaway Energy is purchasing more than 2,000 acres of land in Ravenswood, West Virginia.
WDTV
Protesters gather outside W.Va. governor’s mansion during abortion rights legislative session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As West Virginia lawmakers hashed out abortion rights Monday during a special session, protesters stood outside the gates of the governor’s mansion making their voices heard. “Hands off -- our bodies, hands off -- our bodies,” they chanted. Many of the same protesters were...
WDTV
NCWV teachers take home Department of Ed. awards
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tuesday night was a big night for North Central West Virginia schools. Two teachers from the area took home the 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year and 2023 West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year awards. The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and...
WDTV
W.Va. abortion bill sent to governor’s desk
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday has passed a bill that would place restrictions on abortions. According to our crew at the scene, delegates passed the measure by a 78-17 vote. Earlier Tuesday, the Senate passed the legislation. The legislation would ban abortion except...
WDTV
Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Cassandra Hamilton
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Cassandra Hamilton of Cassandra’s Cookies joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She talked about her adorable confection creations that are uniquely West Virginia and tips for the perfect decorated cookie. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4...
WDTV
Eastern Ky. flooding death toll rises again
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The death toll from the devastating eastern Kentucky flooding has risen yet again. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that it has risen to 40 Kentuckians lost. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” Beshear said in a release. The governor said...
WDTV
New mobile ambulance simulators unveiled to provide EMS training opportunities
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice unveiled new, state-of-the-art mobile ambulance simulators on Monday as part of his EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative. The initiative funds strategies that are bolstering the state’s Emergency Medical Services workforce and equipping communities to better care for West Virginia citizens now and into the future.
WDTV
Local business explains medicinal benefits of ginseng
MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Ginseng is a native plant of West Virginia that grows in all 55 counties but many don’t know much about. It is a perirenal herb that is believed to have medicinal benefits. Ed Daniels is an avid consumer and grower of ginseng and can...
WDTV
W.Va State Superintendent of Schools discusses school safety
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In August, the West Virginia Board of Education named a new State Superintendent of Schools after Clayton Burch stepped aside. David Roach was selected for the role, after serving as the executive director for the School Building Authority (SBA) for four years. He was previously a...
WDTV
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 14, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, an area of low-pressure that brought rain into our area moved east, dragging mild, dry air from out west into West Virginia. Today, a high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air into our region, resulting in more nice, mild weather, and it will remain like this for a few days. This afternoon and evening, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with a few clouds pushing in. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s in some areas, within range for mid-September. Overnight, skies will be clear. Patchy fog may develop in some areas and potentially affect your commute, but besides that, expect an uneventful night. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-50s. Tomorrow, skies will be mostly clear, with a few clouds pushing in during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s, within range for September. Then on Friday into the weekend, the area of high-pressure moves east of West Virginia, and combined with a low-pressure system out west, this means warm air starts lifting in from the south. As a result, temperatures will rise into the low-80s by Friday, and we stay in those 80s during the weekend as well. Those temperatures are usually seen in late-August. Combined with sunny skies and only upper-level clouds at times, this weekend will feel like summer. In the longer term, some models do want scattered showers to push into our region after next Monday, although that is far out, so we are watching carefully. In short, today and tomorrow will be seasonably mild, and this weekend will feel like summer.
