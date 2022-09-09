Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Rail strike could have big impact on Iowa
Federal officials are working to try and head off a rail strike that could have a major impact on Iowa. The Iowa DOT’s Stuart Anderson says things are in a formal presidential cooling-off period that is winding down. “That period ends at 12:01a-m on Friday. So if the railroads in the last few remaining labor unions do not reach voluntary agreements by that time, then it could either mean, a strike, or it could mean that the railroads locked out the workforce,” Anderson says.
Radio Iowa
Food Bank of Iowa continues to see increased need
With food costs and inflation remaining sky high, donations to one of the state’s largest food pantries are falling as restaurants and corporate clients cut back — at the same time food demand is peaking. Michelle Book, CEO of the Des Moines-based Food Bank of Iowa, says they...
Radio Iowa
DOT now hiring for hundreds of seasonal jobs
Forecasters say high temperatures should be back in the 80s and 90s for the rest of week, but soon enough, we’ll have to start thinking about winter coats, shovels and snowmelt. Craig Bargfrede, winter operations manager for the Iowa DOT, says he’s thinking ahead, too, and is already starting...
Radio Iowa
Iowa Workforce Development creates new Business Engagement Division
Iowa Workforce Development launched a new Business Engagement Division Monday. IWD director, Beth Townsend, says they’re hoping it will make it easier for employers to access state resources. “The idea is that we want to provide a one stop shop for Iowa’s employers to help meet all of their workforce needs,” she says. Townsend says the workforce system can be a little complex, and it is scattered over several different areas.
