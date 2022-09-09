Federal officials are working to try and head off a rail strike that could have a major impact on Iowa. The Iowa DOT’s Stuart Anderson says things are in a formal presidential cooling-off period that is winding down. “That period ends at 12:01a-m on Friday. So if the railroads in the last few remaining labor unions do not reach voluntary agreements by that time, then it could either mean, a strike, or it could mean that the railroads locked out the workforce,” Anderson says.

IOWA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO