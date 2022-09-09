Read full article on original website
Tedderman johns
5d ago
Grassley will be 89 years old before he is sworn in for his next 6 year term. Anyone who thinks Chuck Grassley has six years left on this earth is kidding themselves.
Reply(6)
12
Linda McWilliams
4d ago
Worry, anytime Rick Scott is involved with anything. He is a FL crook that should have seen prison years ago when he stole from Medicare and Medicaid , but dumb FL tends to keep the crooks they elect. The people of FL are not bright
Reply
11
mjrediowa
4d ago
Scott should stay in his own southern state nobody in Iowa wants to see him!
Reply
10
Comments / 24