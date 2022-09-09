Waunakee’s Early Files

100 Years Ago

Sept. 28, 1922

Mr, and Mrs. William Fleiner now occupy the Per Zimmer residence on Main Street.

C.J. Schmidt grew an eggplant in his garden that weighed 2 ¾ pounds.

Miss Rose Fisher will teach school two miles east of Waunakee this coming term.

John LaCRosse advises customers that milk prices will advance from 9 cents to 10 cents per quart on Oct. 1.

95 Years Ago

Sept. 29, 1927

John Nesvacil has purchased the Adler building just off Main Street and will open a plumbing shop.

Mr. and Mrs. Archie Wheeler announce the birth of a daughter on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The new residence built by Miss Ella Wheeler is rapidly nearing completion.

The well drillers who are drilling the village well struck flowing water at 114 feet. They are going to drill deeper.

75 Years Ago

Sept. 25, 1947

Mr. and Mrs. Ray Cooper announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Freshman initiation day was held Wednesday, Sept, 24, this year. The junior class was in charge.

Herbert Miller, who has been employed at the Veterans Hospital, has accepted the position of janitor at St. John’s School.

Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Dunn announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sept. 21.

70 Years Ago

Sept. 25, 1952

The temperature dropped to a low of 36 degrees Tuesday morning, leaving a coat of white rost.

The high school Warriors lost to Prairie du Sac there Friday night by a score of 32-7.

Bill Statz, one of Waunakee’s ardent fishermen, came home Sunday with a northern pike that weighed 12 pounds.

Mr. and Mrs. Donald Meyer of Dane announce the birth of a son on Saturday, Sept. 20, at Madison General Hospital

60 Years Ago

Sept. 20, 1962

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Schmidt, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a daughter born on Sept. 14 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Mrs. Paul Zeier of the Sportsman’s Bar got quite a thrill Sunday, Sept. 10, when she became one of the very few to to hold a perfect Cribbage hand.

Ben Uebersetzig of Waunakee has earned the high honor of qualifying for Woodman Accident and Life’s top sales production club. He will be honored at the company’s convention at Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Coach Trotta’s High School Warriors came up with the 33rd consecutive victory Friday night when they defeated River Valley by a score of 13-0.

50 Years Ago

Sept. 28, 1972

The Waunakee Warriors football machine huffed and puffed for one half last Friday and then exploded in the second half to bury Wisconsin Heights 42-15. The game marked the fourth straight week that the Warriors reached 100 percent improvement level and was by far their best effort to date.

A sudden downpour of rain accompanied by high wind last Wednesday were responsible for street flooding and downed trees and branches throughout the village.

Mr. and Mrs. Peter Bauhs of Ethan, S.D, and Mr. and Mrs. DeLoss Livesay of Mitchell, S.D., were house guest of Mrs. Alma Birrenkott this past week. They visited many relatives and friends in the area and especially enjoyed visits to the farm where Mr. Bauhs was born just outside of Cross Plains.

40 Years Ago

Sept. 16, 1982

The Westport town Board last week approved a license to allow Willowbrook, Inc., to sell liquor and beer at a new convenience store.

Waunakee was the last precinct in Dane County to report its totals to eh county clerk after Tuesday’s primary election.

The Waunakee school board will consider adding tennis to the high school sports program after a presentation by a group of school district parents.

Art Onnen is the owner of a new pastry shop located at 100 W. Main St.

The Waunakee Arts Council will sponsor a performance of “Godspell” Sept. 7 in the high school auditorium.

30 Years Ago

Sept. 10, 1992

Peter O’Neil has been named one of four Wisconsin Teachers of the Year. He teaches at Waunakee Middle School.

Lee DePas is stating his first year as middle school assistant principal and school district athletic director.

Russell Feingold, who has represented this area in the state senate for 10 years, won big in the U.s. Senate primary Tuesday. A Democrat, Feingold will go on to challenge two-term incumbent Sen. Robert Kasten, a Republican.

John Zeier, owner of Zeier’s Siding and Insulation of Waunakee, was named Remodeler of the Month in a recent issue of the National Association of Home Builders publication, Remodeler.

Middleton came to Waunakee to play football Friday and managed a 25-0 shutout over the Warriors.

20 Years Ago

Sept. 12, 2002

Waunakee school district administrator announced he plans to step down next year. In his resignation letter, Hamele cited “recent personal and political events.” He has been Waunakee’s school district superintendent since 1989.

Town of Westport board members are unhappy with a county policy requiring them to share the cost of reconstructing Hwy, M and they plan to fight it.

Flashing pedestrian lights will be installed next week to help residents crossing Main Street and Century Avenue.

Waunakee traveled to Sparta where the Warriors took over for a 42-0 win.

10 Years Ago

Sept. 6, 2012

Kilkenny Farms Commons, a new commercial development in Waunakee currently in the planning stage, could push Waunakee’s big box limit that has been in place to keep stores under 50,000 square feet. Village officials could begin reexamining the policy to accommodate new proposals such as a grocery store.

New dietary guidelines will mean more fruits and vegetables with school lunches.

The Town of Westport now offers maps of pedestrian trails.