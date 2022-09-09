ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

At the Movies: Film critic reviews ‘Pinocchio,’ ‘Nope’

By Ashlei King
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Film Critic Michael Cook reviewed “Pinocchio” and “Nope” on Good Day Arkansas.

“Pinocchio” is streaming on Disney+. The life action and CGI film is the retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. The film stars Tom Hanks and the voice of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The film “Nope” is still showing in theaters and streaming on multiple platforms. The film is written and directed by Jordan Peele. The movie is about the residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bearing witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.

Watch the video to see Cook’s review of the two movies.

