You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan CraftsDianna CarneyMedford, MA
Local Eats, Sweet Treats & Good Beats at Annual Food Truck & Music FestivalDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
You're Invited to a Magical Month of Harry Potter Events at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Live Music, Local Vendors & a High-Stakes Art Competition at This Boston Beach Art FestivalDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Caught in Southie: Bruno Mars
If you were lucky enough to be at the Lookout Rooftop bar at The Envoy on Sunday, you probably saw Bruno Mars slinging shots behind the bar. According to boston.com, Mars stopped by a the Seaport hotel before his final and sold out concert at the newly opened MGM Music Hall in Fenway to give out shots of his luxury rum brand, SelvaRey Rum.
Chris Tanaka is an anchor for WBZ-TV.
Chris Tanaka co-anchors the 5:30p newscast on WBZ-TV with Paula Ebben and the 8p news on TV38. He joined WBZ in 2022 after most recently working in Cleveland, Ohio.The Emmy and Associated Press award-winning journalist has had the good fortune to cover both news and sports in some of the most incredible places across the country, including Montana, Colorado, Hawaii and California.Despite living and working in these places, he's excited to return home to New England. Chris grew up in Derry, New Hampshire and is a graduate of Boston College.Chris says his passion for running, golfing, and surfing far outpace his skill in each endeavor.
‘Like something in a movie’: Worker hospitalized after inferno at Doherty High School in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A worker was hospitalized after a three-alarm fire broke out at Worcester’s Doherty High School Monday afternoon. According to acting Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche, the first began shortly after 3:00 p.m. The City of Worcester advised the public to stay away from the area around 20 minutes later.
Courtney Cole is an anchor and reporter at WBZ-TV.
Courtney Cole joined WBZ-TV in 2022 as a weekend morning anchor and weekday reporter. Before arriving in Boston, she spent four years in Jacksonville, Florida, where she anchored a top-rated Weekend Morning Show. She enjoys covering stories that help give a voice to those who feel like they haven't been heard. While in Jacksonville, she had the opportunity to cover some unforgettable stories, including: a one-on-one interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, former Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Jacksonville to discuss the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement), and November 2020 Election Night coverage in Tallahassee. Prior to working in Jacksonville, Courtney worked as an Anchor/Producer/Reporter in Savannah. She got her start working behind the scenes in West Palm Beach, Florida. Cole is a native Chicagoan and a proud Hampton University Alumna. (#GoPirates!) She looks forward to exploring New England. When she's not reporting, you can usually find Courtney in the kitchen trying a new recipe, getting lost in the newspaper or a book, or planning a visit with family and friends. Have a story idea? Send an email to Courtney.Cole@cbs.com.
Encore Boston rolls out gambling limit program
Visitors to the Boston Encore Harbor casino can now set a limit when playing electronic games, including slots.
Video shows moose taking leisurely stroll through Sterling neighborhood
STERLING, Mass. — A moose was spotted taking a leisurely stroll through a neighborhood in Sterling on Monday morning. Jill Cunningham Jarnis shared video with Boston 25 that showed the moose approaching a vehicle near the Maypother baseball field at Holden Road around 8:45 a.m. The moose slipped away...
WCVB
Employee of prominent Boston bank fired after being charged with rapes of 2 girls, 2 women
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who worked at a prominent Boston business and is suspected of several rapes, including at least one incident dating back 19 years ago, is being held on $1 million bail. The Boston Police Department announced late Monday night that 42-year-old Ivan Wai Cheung, of...
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
Antisemitic banners with Sept. 11 conspiracy theory hung above Massachusetts roads by emerging neo-Nazi group
A group of masked individuals representing an emerging neo-Nazi group hung banners bearing antisemitic conspiracy theories and racist messages above roads in Saugus and Danvers on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. On Gab.com, a social media website popular with the far-right, the Nationalist Socialist Club, a...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 winners sold in Greenfield, Wrentham and Kingston
Three Massachusetts State Lottery winners walked away with $100,000 prizes Monday. Two of the prizes were from the game “Millions.” They were sold at Kingston Food & Liquor in Kingston and Cumberland Farms in Wrentham. The other $100,000 prize was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA
Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
Stow, Mass., lost its two Dunkin’s, becoming a ‘Dunkin’ desert’
A town in Massachusetts without a Dunkin’. Can you believe it?. To quote Matt Shearer of WBZ News Radio, Stow has lost both of its Dunkin’ locations as of this year, turning it into a “Dunkin’ desert.”. With 1,073 Dunkin’ locations in the state, it’s a...
WCVB
Driver crashes into MBTA bus, car while being pursued by police in Boston
BOSTON — A man is in custody after he crashed a car into an MBTA bus and another vehicle while being pursued by Boston police in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the incident happened shortly before 2:20 p.m. Monday on Dudley Street, near the intersection of Winslow Street.
NECN
Here's Where Boston Lands Among Most Expensive Cities for Renters
Boston being an expensive place to rent should come as no surprise. But just how high does it rank among cities in the United States?. It's one of the two cities where you'll need to earn the highest salary to rent an average apartment, according to Apartment Guide, trailing only New York City.
Another Message from the Sign at O+2nd
And just like that, the sign at O + 2nd has been removed. This one has Southie residents scratching their heads. If you travel by O + 2nd, you’ll see that the digital construction sign reads the message, “Southie Boobs.” We’re not exactly sure what a message means and who it directed at. New residents who just moved in? Old school Southie residents? Female anatomy in the neighborhood?
Officials urge caution after shark spotted off Nahant beach
NAHANT, Mass. — A shark was spotted in the water off Nahant on Monday afternoon. Purple flag warning were posted at Nahant Beach Reservation following the sighting, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Beachgoers were urged to use caution because lifeguard services have concluded for the...
You're Invited! Johnny Cupcakes Announces Grand Reopening Celebration Event
(Johnny Cupcakes/Speaker Exchange Agency) (BOSTON, MA) Johnny Cupcakes, a creative clothing brand founded on the South Shore in 2001, has announced the grand reopening of their Newbury Street location in Boston- and you're invited!
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cape Cod woman used birth dates and favorite numbers to win $100,000 grand prize
For Beverly Fuller of Cape Cod, winning her not-so-insignificant $100,000 lottery prize late last month wasn’t an exact science. Fuller, who lives in Sandwich, used a combination of birth dates and favorite numbers to score the $100,000 grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “All or Nothing” game Wednesday, Aug. 31.
