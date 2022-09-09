Read full article on original website
Kieran Trippier rated Best Magpie on FIFA 23, three-way tie for second
The leaks are starting to pup our timelines, so we had to take proper action and let you know about them. The account by the handle of @HHMHipHopMagnum shared some intel about the upcoming—and last—edition of EA Sport’s series FIFA 23 in which he showed the ratings of every Newcastle United player.
Monday September 12th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Van Dijk: “Not Listening to the Outside World”
Liverpool dominated Ajax for much of their Champions League match but was unable to be decisive in front of goal until the 89th minute when the magical Joel Matip finally nodded in one of the many set-piece opportunities that had presented themselves to the Reds. The goal sealed a well-deserved victory for the Reds, where they looked compact and were able to deal with Ajax for the most part, and puts their Champions League campaign back on the right track.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, September 14
I’ve only ever been in the travelling section of a football crowd once, and that was sitting with the Wolves fans at Craven Cottage back in 2017. I do applaud those Spurs fans for travelling thousands of kilometres to support the club. Sometimes I wish I could go. If not for the football, then at least for the surrounding sites.
Arsenal vs PSV gets new date as Man City match postponed
Arsenal’s Premier League match with Manchester City has been postponed in order for the Gunners’ Europa League tie with PSV Eindhoven to be played, it has been confirmed.The tie had been due to be played on Thursday evening but was postponed due to police resourcing issues related to the Queen’s death.There were concerns Arsenal may have had to forfeit the match if an alternative date could not be found, but the Premier League has agreed to postpone the Gunners’ match against City, which had been scheduled for Wednesday 19 October.Instead Mikel Arteta’s side will be in European action on Thursday...
Chelsea rumors: Marcus Rashford, Rafael Leão, Édouard Mendy, Ethan Ampadu latest
Marcus Rashford’s contract situation at Manchester United has led to some speculation over his future. His current deal runs only through the end of the season, although United do have the option to extend it by another year. Rashford was incessantly linked with PSG during the final weeks of the summer transfer window, and while unsurprisingly nothing transpired there, the situation could become much more interesting next summer.
Missy Bo Kearns Signs New Multi-Year Contract With Liverpool FC Women
The Liverpool FC Women have had a busy offseason after winning promotion back to the WSL. They supplemented the core of the squad with a strong group of signings, headlined by Shanice van de Sanden, that boast a bevy of top flight experience. The club has also made sure to tie down their brightest young talents to multi-year deals as they look to build a group that will compete in the WSL for years to come. Taylor Hinds got a new contract last winter, and Leanne Kiernan was signed to a new deal just last week.
Everton sign backup goalkeeper
With the goalkeeping corps looking perilously thin, Everton have added an experienced name to the roster. The Toffees have signed Eldin Jakupovic to a short-term deal after Jordan Pickford and Andy Lonergan picked up injuries that will see the pair miss some time, leaving Asmir Begovic as the only senior keeper in the squad.
Sporting 2-0 Tottenham: Four Things we Learned in Lisbon
Well, that wasn’t fun. Tottenham Hotspur traveled to Portugal to face Sporting SC on Tuesday with a chance to take a pretty commanding grasp of Champions League Group D. After their scheduled match against Manchester City was postponed at the weekend, they even had a few extra days to prepare and head coach Antonio Conte was able to name what he thinks is his current first choice XI without rotation.
Manchester United vs. Leeds United postponed
Manchester United are set for another schedule change after the postponement of their match against Crystal Palace this last weekend. Now their match with Leeds United, scheduled for Sunday, September 18, is set to be postponed. The passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week saw all football postponed last weekend,...
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Simms challenged, Everton takeover interest remains
“I think for Ellis [Simms], the biggest challenge is to play between the sticks when the chances are created. I would never tell him not to work hard, but sometimes strikers who work too hard taking themselves away from the goal and chasing down channels , they are the ones crossing the damn thing when they should be in the middle putting it in the net. That is my message to him really. Be a bit more selfish, between the sticks. You have to work hard, and I am sure he will because it is in his nature, but be selfish enough to get in between the posts and finish the chances off,” says Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray. [The Northern Echo]
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Under-21s hit five, Carabao Cup schedule latest
ICYMI: Everton sign 37-year-old Swiss keeper Eldin Jakupovic. [RBM]. Watch a day in the life of Everton’s own Alex Iwobi. Everton’s Carabao Cup Third Round matchup against AFC Bournemouth will take place on Tuesday, November 8th. [EFC]. There will be a slight change of the kickoff time for...
Pep Talk: “We have to take decisions and the players have freedom and intentions...”
Pep Guardiola is back again with another presser prior to the UCL match vs Borussia Dortmund. He talks injury updates, Dortmund, postponements and much more, let’s dive right in:. Pep on managers vs players. Pep confirmed Stones and Laporte near being ready. “Training session yesterday was partial, today complete....
Diego Costa returns to the Premier League, signs with Wolverhampton Wanderers
Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, Diego Costa’s back!. Five years after leaving Chelsea, Diego Costa’s back in the Premier League, signing a one-year contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers following a one-week trial to assess his fitness and ferocity levels. The 33-year-old had been out of football since January,...
BREAKING: Premier League Fixtures to Resume this Weekend
It’s official. The Premier League will resume matches at the weekend after pausing to commemorate the passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II. The EPL announced Monday that all scheduled matches will take place as scheduled with a few exceptions. The statement reads:. Premier League fixtures will resume...
Chelsea Loan Army dispatches from far off foreign lands: Lukaku, Ampadu, Hudson-Odoi, Sarr, Slonina
Chelsea’s Loan Army operate on a slightly smaller, and also more local scale compared to our heyday — partly by design, and partly due to FIFA’s new regulations — with fewer loanees overall and a relatively smaller proportion of them trying their luck outside of the English pyramid.
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 2-1 Win over Ajax
After dominating end-to-end, again, and conceding the first shot on target, again, many fans were probably expecting this match to end in a draw, again. Thankfully, the hero Joël Matip rose highest on a late corner and headed home a bullet, with Eagle Eye tech confirming that the ball had indeed crossed the line before being headed clear by an Ajax defender.
Everton Academy Director outlines his ambition
Everton’s recently appointed Academy director, Gareth Prosser has been talking of his working relationship with Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell. The two men charged with developing youth at Everton are of course no strangers, having worked togther at both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Derby County. Almost 3 months have passed...
Klopp Talk: “Much More Aggression, Braver, More Ready”
Ladies and gentlemen, if I could have your attention please. I have a very important announcement to make. Ahem. Liverpool Football Club has won a football game. This is not a drill. I repeat, this is not a drill. It’s good to get back to winning ways as Liverpool posted...
