ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Kieran Trippier rated Best Magpie on FIFA 23, three-way tie for second

The leaks are starting to pup our timelines, so we had to take proper action and let you know about them. The account by the handle of @HHMHipHopMagnum shared some intel about the upcoming—and last—edition of EA Sport’s series FIFA 23 in which he showed the ratings of every Newcastle United player.
FIFA
SB Nation

Monday September 12th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Van Dijk: “Not Listening to the Outside World”

Liverpool dominated Ajax for much of their Champions League match but was unable to be decisive in front of goal until the 89th minute when the magical Joel Matip finally nodded in one of the many set-piece opportunities that had presented themselves to the Reds. The goal sealed a well-deserved victory for the Reds, where they looked compact and were able to deal with Ajax for the most part, and puts their Champions League campaign back on the right track.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, September 14

I’ve only ever been in the travelling section of a football crowd once, and that was sitting with the Wolves fans at Craven Cottage back in 2017. I do applaud those Spurs fans for travelling thousands of kilometres to support the club. Sometimes I wish I could go. If not for the football, then at least for the surrounding sites.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Jamie Carragher
The Independent

Arsenal vs PSV gets new date as Man City match postponed

Arsenal’s Premier League match with Manchester City has been postponed in order for the Gunners’ Europa League tie with PSV Eindhoven to be played, it has been confirmed.The tie had been due to be played on Thursday evening but was postponed due to police resourcing issues related to the Queen’s death.There were concerns Arsenal may have had to forfeit the match if an alternative date could not be found, but the Premier League has agreed to postpone the Gunners’ match against City, which had been scheduled for Wednesday 19 October.Instead Mikel Arteta’s side will be in European action on Thursday...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea rumors: Marcus Rashford, Rafael Leão, Édouard Mendy, Ethan Ampadu latest

Marcus Rashford’s contract situation at Manchester United has led to some speculation over his future. His current deal runs only through the end of the season, although United do have the option to extend it by another year. Rashford was incessantly linked with PSG during the final weeks of the summer transfer window, and while unsurprisingly nothing transpired there, the situation could become much more interesting next summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Missy Bo Kearns Signs New Multi-Year Contract With Liverpool FC Women

The Liverpool FC Women have had a busy offseason after winning promotion back to the WSL. They supplemented the core of the squad with a strong group of signings, headlined by Shanice van de Sanden, that boast a bevy of top flight experience. The club has also made sure to tie down their brightest young talents to multi-year deals as they look to build a group that will compete in the WSL for years to come. Taylor Hinds got a new contract last winter, and Leanne Kiernan was signed to a new deal just last week.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Everton sign backup goalkeeper

With the goalkeeping corps looking perilously thin, Everton have added an experienced name to the roster. The Toffees have signed Eldin Jakupovic to a short-term deal after Jordan Pickford and Andy Lonergan picked up injuries that will see the pair miss some time, leaving Asmir Begovic as the only senior keeper in the squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#The Champions League#Reds#Sky Sports#Cbs#The Premier League Season
SB Nation

Sporting 2-0 Tottenham: Four Things we Learned in Lisbon

Well, that wasn’t fun. Tottenham Hotspur traveled to Portugal to face Sporting SC on Tuesday with a chance to take a pretty commanding grasp of Champions League Group D. After their scheduled match against Manchester City was postponed at the weekend, they even had a few extra days to prepare and head coach Antonio Conte was able to name what he thinks is his current first choice XI without rotation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United vs. Leeds United postponed

Manchester United are set for another schedule change after the postponement of their match against Crystal Palace this last weekend. Now their match with Leeds United, scheduled for Sunday, September 18, is set to be postponed. The passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week saw all football postponed last weekend,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Monday’s Toffee Bites: Simms challenged, Everton takeover interest remains

“I think for Ellis [Simms], the biggest challenge is to play between the sticks when the chances are created. I would never tell him not to work hard, but sometimes strikers who work too hard taking themselves away from the goal and chasing down channels , they are the ones crossing the damn thing when they should be in the middle putting it in the net. That is my message to him really. Be a bit more selfish, between the sticks. You have to work hard, and I am sure he will because it is in his nature, but be selfish enough to get in between the posts and finish the chances off,” says Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray. [The Northern Echo]
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Under-21s hit five, Carabao Cup schedule latest

ICYMI: Everton sign 37-year-old Swiss keeper Eldin Jakupovic. [RBM]. Watch a day in the life of Everton’s own Alex Iwobi. Everton’s Carabao Cup Third Round matchup against AFC Bournemouth will take place on Tuesday, November 8th. [EFC]. There will be a slight change of the kickoff time for...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

BREAKING: Premier League Fixtures to Resume this Weekend

It’s official. The Premier League will resume matches at the weekend after pausing to commemorate the passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II. The EPL announced Monday that all scheduled matches will take place as scheduled with a few exceptions. The statement reads:. Premier League fixtures will resume...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 2-1 Win over Ajax

After dominating end-to-end, again, and conceding the first shot on target, again, many fans were probably expecting this match to end in a draw, again. Thankfully, the hero Joël Matip rose highest on a late corner and headed home a bullet, with Eagle Eye tech confirming that the ball had indeed crossed the line before being headed clear by an Ajax defender.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton Academy Director outlines his ambition

Everton’s recently appointed Academy director, Gareth Prosser has been talking of his working relationship with Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell. The two men charged with developing youth at Everton are of course no strangers, having worked togther at both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Derby County. Almost 3 months have passed...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: “Much More Aggression, Braver, More Ready”

Ladies and gentlemen, if I could have your attention please. I have a very important announcement to make. Ahem. Liverpool Football Club has won a football game. This is not a drill. I repeat, this is not a drill. It’s good to get back to winning ways as Liverpool posted...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy