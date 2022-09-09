ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams Thought Message From Free Agent Bobby Wagner Was Hoax

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMCHj_0hokKLhP00

The linebacker reached out to Los Angeles in the offseason expressing interest in signing there.

Bobby Wagner surprised the NFL world by signing with the Rams in the offseason. After the Seahawks released him, Wagner, who represented himself in free agency, was the one to express his interest in coming to Los Angeles.

Wagner texted Rams general manager Les Snead to reach out and began exploring the possibility of joining the Rams, as he did with many general managers in the league. The problem was, initially, no one on the Rams thought the text message was real .

“Everybody thought it was a fake,” Wagner said, via The Los Angeles Times ’ Gary Klein .

Snead confirmed how confused he was at first.

“I think he signed off as Bwagz, and I’m like, ‘OK, is this real?’” Snead said.

When the Rams lost out on the Von Miller sweepstakes to the Bills, that opened up the money to sign Wagner to a five-year, $50 million deal . Wagner became the latest big name star to join the Rams over the past few years, and maybe the most surprising considering his career history and age.

Wagner spent 10 years with the Rams’ division rival Seahawks, which included eight Pro Bowl selections, six first-team All Pro selections and a Super Bowl victory. Now that Seattle is entering a bit of a rebuild, they moved on from many franchise pillars, including Wagner and Russell Wilson.

On Thursday night, Wagner began his Rams career on a personal high, recording seven tackles and a sack vs. Buffalo. If he can continue that pace, Los Angeles will be happy the text message was legit.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, go to Ram Digest .

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Pete Carroll: 'Surprised' Broncos took Russell Wilson off the field

Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field. On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss.. Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Russell Wilson
Yardbarker

DK Metcalf refuses to autograph sign mocking Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf may no longer be teammates with Russell Wilson, but he still has a lot of love for him. On Monday night Metcalf’s squad faced off against Wilson’s Denver Broncos in both teams’ regular-season opener. Because it marked the latter player’s first return to Seattle since getting traded, emotions were understandably high.
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

Russell Wilson’s bold suit garners reactions

On Monday night, Russell Wilson returns to Seattle to face his former team and he decided to arrive in style. In his first game with the Denver Broncos since being traded from the Seahawks, Russ showed up at Lumen Field wearing a very shiny lime green suit that was pretty impossible to miss. He even tweeted out video of his arrival himself just in case you missed it.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Times
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Makes Opinion On TJ Watt Very Clear

Golf personality and social media maven Paige Spiranac is also a football fan. She doesn't hide her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers. During Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Spiranac shared her affinity for Pittsburgh's reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. "TJ Watt deserves all the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Dwyane Wade calls out Seahawks fans for savagely booing Broncos’ Russell Wilson in return to Seattle

Russell Wilson made his highly-awaited return to his old stomping ground on Monday night as the Seattle Seahawks hosted the Denver Broncos in their opening game of the season. For their part, the Seahawks fans didn’t exactly welcome their former superstar quarterback with open arms. Seattle supporters decided to shower Wilson with boos as he […] The post Dwyane Wade calls out Seahawks fans for savagely booing Broncos’ Russell Wilson in return to Seattle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon

The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
DETROIT, MI
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

97K+
Followers
39K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy