An era that once held so much promise has finally come to a merciful end in Lincoln, Nebraska. Now it’s time for Nebraska football to find a new head coach. When Nebraska football hired UCF head coach Scott Frost in late 2017, many hailed him as the savior of the program. Not only did he do incredible work with the Knights, bringing them from winless to undefeated in just two seasons, but he was returning to his alma mater, where he helped the Huskers win a national championship in 1997. It should have been a slam dunk of a hire, but it was nearly the exact opposite.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO