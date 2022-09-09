John Legend brought Rick Ross, Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko and more along for double album

John Legend has nabbed a few other legends for his eighth and latest legend- wait for it -dary vibrant double album, LEGEND .

Executive produced by the EGOT winner, along with OneRepublic ’s Ryan Tedder , LEGEND serves up collabs with some of the music industry’s finest including Rick Ross , Jazmine Sullivan , Jhene Aiko , Ty Dolla $ign and more.

Described as being “suffused with an unapologetic spirit of sensuality and joy, informed by the full vulnerability of pain, praise and healing,” by the soulful signer himself, ahead of its release, John also revealed why up until now, “I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album.”

“I had to earn that, to live up to it by delivering in the performance and the music. And this is me saying I’m proud of who I am, I’m confident in the work I’ve done, and I’m just going to declare it.”

With a tracklist of 24 songs, one for every hour of the day, including previously-released singles, “Honey” with Long , “Dope” with JID and “All She Wanna Do” with Saweetie , LEGEND evokes those classic John Legend feels, mixed with a fresh new vibe.

