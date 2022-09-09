ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

John Legend brought Rick Ross, Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko and more along for double album

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kEd15_0hokJX0g00

John Legend has nabbed a few other legends for his eighth and latest legend- wait for it -dary vibrant double album, LEGEND .

Listen to John Legend Radio now on Audacy

Executive produced by the EGOT winner, along with OneRepublic ’s Ryan Tedder , LEGEND serves up collabs with some of the music industry’s finest including Rick Ross , Jazmine Sullivan , Jhene Aiko , Ty Dolla $ign and more.

Described as being “suffused with an unapologetic spirit of sensuality and joy, informed by the full vulnerability of pain, praise and healing,” by the soulful signer himself, ahead of its release, John also revealed why up until now, “I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album.”

“I had to earn that, to live up to it by delivering in the performance and the music. And this is me saying I’m proud of who I am, I’m confident in the work I’ve done, and I’m just going to declare it.”

With a tracklist of 24 songs, one for every hour of the day, including previously-released singles, “Honey” with Long , “Dope” with JID and “All She Wanna Do” with Saweetie , LEGEND evokes those classic John Legend feels, mixed with a fresh new vibe.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Ryan Tedder
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Sensuality#John Legend Radio#Egot#Onerepublic#Jid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Audacy

Britney Spears reframes Christina Aguilera comment: 'I would never intentionally body shame anybody'

Britney Spears has clarified her remarks about Christina Aguilera after being accused of body shaming the singer. Listen to the best of Britney now on Audacy's Oh Baby Baby. Earlier in the week, Spears took to Instagram to discuss her lengthy conservatorship and posted a graphic featuring the Rodney Dangerfield quote, “I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.”
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy