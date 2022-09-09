More Explores: Brooks Burgers

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Rachel Anderson
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
Happy Foodie Friday!

Brooks Burgers in downtown Naples has some exciting new additions!

The gourmet burger joint has expanded to nearly double the size, and a robot named Bella delivers your food!

In the new space, 32 self-serve, local beer taps line the wall, and each table has a game.

Brooks Burgers has all the goods you know and love like the famous Donut Burger, but they’re adding some epic new items! Keep an eye out for chicken and donuts (step aside waffles!) or the quarter pounder hotdog topped with pulled pork and slaw!

For more information about Brooks Burgers: CLICK HERE.

