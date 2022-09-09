Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine news - live: Russia warns US longer-range missiles for Kyiv would cross ‘red line’
Russia has warned the US that it would cross a “red line” and become “a party to the conflict” if it decides to supply Kyiv with longer-range missiles for the American-made HIMARS systems in use by Ukraine.Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added in a press briefing that Russia “reserves the right to defend its territory”.Meanwhile, president Volodymyr Zelensky’s home city was hit by missiles, which caused flooding after a dam was struck. Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in central Ukraine with an estimated pre-war population of 650,000, was hit by eight cruise missiles on Wednesday, officials said.The strikes hit...
Legal pot spawned a wave of corruption, threats and secret financial deals for politicians
Commercial cannabis resulted in corruption and questionable conduct that has rocked local governments across California, a Times investigation found.
Putin praises Xi over Ukraine, scolds U.S. 'provocations' on Taiwan
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised China's Xi Jinping for his "balanced" position on the conflict in Ukraine and scolded the United States for what the Kremlin chief said were provocations over Taiwan.
Comments / 0