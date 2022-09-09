ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

ZDNet

What does iPhone 14's switch to eSIM mean for privacy, security, and travel?

SIM cards are small data cards, roughly the size of a Micro SD card. The SIM (subscriber identity module) contains, as the name implies, subscriber identity information that tells the telephone service carrier about who is using the phone. This is necessary to grant access to the carrier's network, as well as for billing. Law enforcement organizations also use SIM information to identify phones and their users.
ZDNet

Google partners with the US government to supply chips and spur innovation

Chips used to develop new nanotechnology and semiconductor devices oftentimes have a large price tag, posing a big obstacle for innovation. To solve this issue, the US Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has signed a cooperative research and development agreement with Google to develop and produce these chips.
ZDNet

OpenWallet seeks to open-source your digital wallet

At the Open Source Summit Europe in Dublin on Tuesday, the Linux Foundation announced the formation of the OpenWallet Foundation (OWF). The open what now, you ask? Is this an attempt to get me to donate money to the Linux Foundation? Nope. OpenWallet is a brand-spanking-new open-source project to support interoperability for a wide range of digital wallets.
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russia warns US longer-range missiles for Kyiv would cross ‘red line’

Russia has warned the US that it would cross a “red line” and become “a party to the conflict” if it decides to supply Kyiv with longer-range missiles for the American-made HIMARS systems in use by Ukraine.Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added in a press briefing that Russia “reserves the right to defend its territory”.Meanwhile, president Volodymyr Zelensky’s home city was hit by missiles, which caused flooding after a dam was struck. Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in central Ukraine with an estimated pre-war population of 650,000, was hit by eight cruise missiles on Wednesday, officials said.The strikes hit...
ZDNet

Lightbend: Open-source licensing con game or smart business move?

Repeat after me and V.M. "Vicky" Brasseur, well-known open-source business strategist: "Open source is not a business model." It's a software development model that can be used as part of many business models. That doesn't stop businesses based on open source, however, from blaming opensource for their revenue problems. The latest such is Lightbend, the corporate father of Akka, an important open-source Java middleware program. Lightbend is dropping Akka's open-source Apache license in favor of a non-open Business Source License (BSL) 1.1.
ZDNet

iOS 16 brings a surprise new battery charging feature to your iPhone

With the release of iOS 16 for iPhone owners everywhere, Apple has also revealed an unexpected new battery charging feature that could help users decrease their device's carbon footprint. This new charging feature is not among the many features Apple did disclose during the year-long iOS 16 beta, such as...
ZDNet

Patent troll attacks against open source projects are up 100% since last year. Here's why

In open source's early days, its main intellectual property (IP) enemy was copyright lawsuits from proprietary companies. They wanted to squash open-source projects before they could become deadly rivals. The most famous example of this was with the Microsoft-sponsored SCO vs IBM and related companies' Linux lawsuits. Linux's allies won those lawsuits. And all was peaceful with open-source software. That was then. This is now. Today, patent trolls are increasingly a threat to open-source software developers.
ZDNet

Arista rolls out new routing capabilities for cloud-first companies

High-performance network software maker Arista Networks today unveiled what it describes as next-generation cloud-grade routing. The logic behind this is that routing needs to evolve to meet the demands of the cloud. The concept is certainly sound because networks now do much more than simply connect branch offices to a...
ZDNet

Microsoft expands its Azure Space satellite-connectivity options

Two years ago, Microsoft launched its Azure Space initiative, focused on making Azure a strong player in the space- and satellite-connectivity cloud market. On Sept. 14, timed with World Satellite Business Week, company officials outlined how they plan to expand Microsoft's portfolio of satellite connectivity. Officials said Wednesday that a...
ZDNet

Samsung's 43-inch M70B monitor doubles as a smart TV and is $100 off

When you're hard up for space in an apartment or dorm room, finding ways to maximize said space can be a total gamechanger. Samsung's 43-inch M70B UHD smart monitor and TV is a great way to get the best of both worlds while saving much-needed in-home real estate – while saving some cash. Right now, you can save $100 on the monitor/TV and get it for only $399 thanks to the Discover Samsung event going on right now.
ZDNet

To win in this economy, businesses must differentiate on service quality

Digital engagements becoming the norm was one of the 10 key customer service trends that was highlighted in the State of Service 2022 worldwide report gathered insights from over 8,000 customer service professionals to determine how service organizations continue to adapt to an ever more digital-first environment. Here are the...
ZDNet

Canva Docs gives you an easy way to add more visuals to your documents

Thanks in large part to the rise of social media, communication has become increasingly visual. We don't just send blocks of texts to each other -- we send videos, memes that combine words and images, emojis, and other forms of visual content. Yet to create longer-form content, particularly in a professional setting, people often find themselves creating text-based documents with programs like Microsoft Word or Google Docs.
ZDNet

Microsoft Patch Tuesday: 64 new vulnerabilities, including five critical ones

Microsoft on Tuesday disclosed 64 vulnerabilities, including five critical ones and one that has been exploited. The patches released address common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) in Microsoft Windows and Windows Components; Azure and Azure Arc; .NET and Visual Studio and .NET Framework; Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based); Office and Office Components; Windows Defender; and Linux Kernel.
