Manasquan, NJ

92.7 WOBM

I Didn’t Realize How Much I Missed Local Football

If you listen to this segment with any regularity then you are likely aware that I love summer…I mean I really love summer. In a normal year I would get to the beach every Saturday & Sunday and save most of my vacation days so I could spend a week or two there. However due to my back and foot issues I only made it 7 times to the North Avenue beach in Seaside Park.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Perfect for Fall The Best Pumpkin Pie at the Jersey Shore

Just in time for fall, the flavors of pumpkin are here once again. Like lemonade in the summertime, pumpkin has become the taste of fall. Of course, pumpkin spice has a huge following all by itself, but this article looks to shine a light on the best pumpkin pie here at the Jersey Shore.
MANASQUAN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Join 92.7 WOBM in Toms River Collecting School Supplies

We have been collecting school supplies for well over 10 years hosting 92.7 WOBM's "Stuff the Bus". We are currently collecting school supplies right now for Ocean County students. All the school supplies will stay here in Ocean County. We are helping children and families during these trying times. We...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
#Countdown#Announcer#On The Shore#Follow Me#The Butcher#Independence Division
92.7 WOBM

Jersey Shore Amazing New Fall Flavors Are Coming to Chick Fil A in New Jersey

I personally enjoy Chick Fil A. I find their restaurants clean, their staff polite and helpful, and their food tasty as well. Living in Southern Ocean County, we are enjoying being able to hit the new Chick Fil A on Route 72 in Manahawkin. This new location has been open for several months and added a much-needed location to join the restaurant on Route 70 in Brick Township.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Sports
92.7 WOBM

Unlicensed driver with warrant nearly kills pedestrian in Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER — A pedestrian who was struck by an unlicensed driver who was wanted by the law is fighting for her life. Jessica Descafano, 33, of the Forked River section of Lacey, was struck by Roseann Macchiarelli, 52, of Seaside Heights at 2:20 p.m. Monday as Descafano crossed Hooper Avenue, according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Still Waiting, Here’s What You Want in this Toms River, NJ Shopping Center

This location in the Toms River Shopping Center at Kohl's plaza has been empty for quite a while and we got so many responses on what you'd like to see there. The building and business is definitely shaped like a supermarket because that's what it was at one time. I remember that the supermarket was so busy all the time, it was sad when it closed. What type of business would be a good fit for the Toms River Shopping Center?
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Man drowns off unguarded LBI beach during high rip-current risk

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP – A man drowned Saturday afternoon at an unguarded beach on Long Beach Island. Unnamed officials told 6 ABC Action News that the man went into the water around 3 p.m. at the public beach in the Loveladies section. The beach was not guarded as the Long Beach Township Beach Patrol is only scheduled to guard the 68th Street beach daily in September, according to their website.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

