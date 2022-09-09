Read full article on original website
Jersey Mike’s Week 2 Shore Conference Football Team of the Week: Middletown South
Every week this fall, Jersey Mike’s and Shore Sports Network will be teaming up to select the Shore Conference Football Team of the Week based on its performance over the past weekend. The Jersey Mike’s Team of the Week for Week 2 is Middletown South, which rallied in the...
I Didn’t Realize How Much I Missed Local Football
If you listen to this segment with any regularity then you are likely aware that I love summer…I mean I really love summer. In a normal year I would get to the beach every Saturday & Sunday and save most of my vacation days so I could spend a week or two there. However due to my back and foot issues I only made it 7 times to the North Avenue beach in Seaside Park.
Perfect for Fall The Best Pumpkin Pie at the Jersey Shore
Just in time for fall, the flavors of pumpkin are here once again. Like lemonade in the summertime, pumpkin has become the taste of fall. Of course, pumpkin spice has a huge following all by itself, but this article looks to shine a light on the best pumpkin pie here at the Jersey Shore.
Final Round: Vote Now Best Ocean County High School Mascot 2022
We had thousands of votes come in during Round 1 of Mascot Mayhem 2022 and now we are down to the Final Round and the Top 10 schools that made it into our finals for best Ocean County High School Mascot. It's truly Mascot Mayhem with Shawn & Sue!. Now...
Join 92.7 WOBM in Toms River Collecting School Supplies
We have been collecting school supplies for well over 10 years hosting 92.7 WOBM's "Stuff the Bus". We are currently collecting school supplies right now for Ocean County students. All the school supplies will stay here in Ocean County. We are helping children and families during these trying times. We...
Fall Is a Great Time to Check Out One of These 4 Best Outdoor Bars in Ocean County, NJ
We still have beautiful weather for the next couple of months to get out and enjoy one of these fabulous spots at the Jersey Shore. So many of you wrote me about your favorite outdoor bar. After bestofnj.com put out this list, I had to ask you where your favorite is. So many of you agreed with bestofnj.com and added some other great choices here in Ocean County.
NJ Jackals will play ball in Paterson at historic Hinchliffe Stadium
PATERSON — The city has officially become the new home for a minor league baseball team as the New Jersey Jackals will play their 2023 season at historic Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, as announced on Wednesday. The team's owner and operator, Al Durso, a Paterson native, joined Paterson Mayor...
WINNER of Best High School Marching Band in Ocean County, Voted By You
After a week of voting for the "best" marching band in Ocean County, we have a winner. To me, there is nothing better than a Friday night at a local football game listening to the marching band in their seats playing their hearts out. I love sitting right next to them in the bleachers. That is the BEST school spirit!
Amazing Concert With A Good Cause Coming To Seaside Heights, NJ
I can't remember the last time I was at a concert. Granted, living near the Jersey Shore there is always a ton of fun cover bands to see. Just the other night I heard some awesome tunes coming from the Belmar-based group Los Gringos and they were great. I've recently...
The 44th Annual Festival Of The Sea Is Calling In Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey
The Jersey Shore is so much more than a vision or a day of body surfing. It may very well feed our souls but it literally feeds us too. Get ready for a seafood feast like no other because it is time for the 44th Festival Of The Sea in beautiful Point Pleasant Beach.
Auntie Anne’s Pretzels Puts an Interesting Twist on Beer in New Jersey
Reading this will make you thirsty...and hungry. How many times have you done this? You're shopping at the Ocean County Mall when you have a craving for a buttery, salty, Auntie Anne's pretzel. It's the ultimate feeling of nostalgia for me, and many people. Auntie Anne's was actually founded not...
Jersey Shore Amazing New Fall Flavors Are Coming to Chick Fil A in New Jersey
I personally enjoy Chick Fil A. I find their restaurants clean, their staff polite and helpful, and their food tasty as well. Living in Southern Ocean County, we are enjoying being able to hit the new Chick Fil A on Route 72 in Manahawkin. This new location has been open for several months and added a much-needed location to join the restaurant on Route 70 in Brick Township.
Unlicensed driver with warrant nearly kills pedestrian in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — A pedestrian who was struck by an unlicensed driver who was wanted by the law is fighting for her life. Jessica Descafano, 33, of the Forked River section of Lacey, was struck by Roseann Macchiarelli, 52, of Seaside Heights at 2:20 p.m. Monday as Descafano crossed Hooper Avenue, according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.
Join 5K Run In Sea Girt, NJ To Support The Fight Against Cancer
This killer disease can bite the big one as far as I am concerned. But there is a way to fight back: to show up for an annual fundraiser hosted by the nonprofit organization known as Just Us Girls ! (More on this event in a second...) According to their...
The Most Epic Chicken Sandwich In New Jersey, NYC and Philly Revealed
Sometimes you just need a hot, crispy, juicy, spicy chicken sandwich but when you're already in the mood for one, that is not the time to start researching the best bite. If you are hangry for a chicken sandwich, I got your back. These are the best chicken sandwich spots in New Jersey, New York and Philly. You’re welcome.
Historic farmhouse loaded with 18th century and modern charm in Branchburg, NJ
BRANCHBURG — If you’re looking for a big, gorgeous New Jersey home with history and charm, this 300-year-old farmhouse in Branchburg is loaded with it. The single-family residence, built in 1723, located on 6.83 acres at 2053 South Branch Road is being sold for $1,150,000, according to Zillow. That amounts to roughly $7,711 per month.
Still Waiting, Here’s What You Want in this Toms River, NJ Shopping Center
This location in the Toms River Shopping Center at Kohl's plaza has been empty for quite a while and we got so many responses on what you'd like to see there. The building and business is definitely shaped like a supermarket because that's what it was at one time. I remember that the supermarket was so busy all the time, it was sad when it closed. What type of business would be a good fit for the Toms River Shopping Center?
Jazz up your next party by renting a mobile bar in NJ
Backyard barbecues, birthdays, weddings, showers, graduation parties, and everything in between. If you're looking for a cool way to dress up your next get-together, why not rent a mobile bar?. They do exist in New Jersey and one of these cool trucks is sure to spice up any event complete...
Stages, Bathrooms, Wristbands: Key Things to Know Ahead of ‘Sea Hear Now’ Festival in Asbury Park, NJ
With this year's 'Sea.Here.Now' music festival in Asbury Park just days away, here are some important things to know before you get there. Want to know where the main and side stages are? How about where to locate a restroom or water station? We're breaking down festival details below. There...
Man drowns off unguarded LBI beach during high rip-current risk
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP – A man drowned Saturday afternoon at an unguarded beach on Long Beach Island. Unnamed officials told 6 ABC Action News that the man went into the water around 3 p.m. at the public beach in the Loveladies section. The beach was not guarded as the Long Beach Township Beach Patrol is only scheduled to guard the 68th Street beach daily in September, according to their website.
Comments / 0