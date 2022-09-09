Read full article on original website
Here’s How Many 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pickups Were Sold In August
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning continues to exceed FoMoCo’s expectations in terms of consumer demand for the all-electric pickup, which far exceeded the automaker’s production capacity from the start. While it works to secure the raw materials it needs to ramp up production in the coming years, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning continues to see sales increase with each passing month. According to The Blue Oval’s August sales report, that trend continued last month, too.
Patent Filing Suggests Ford Vehicles Could Get Automatic Rear Defroster
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an automatic rear defroster, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on June 11th, 2019, published on September 6th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11433742. The Ford Authority Take. After experimenting with ways to eliminate fog from auto glass, Ford has...
Ford Average Transaction Price Essentially Stable In August 2022
August represented a solid month of sales for The Blue Oval, which enjoyed a 27 percent increase to 158,088 units, outperforming the industry as a whole in the process. Meanwhile, Ford average transaction pricing set yet another new record in the month of July, rising 0.6 percent month-over-month to reach $53,991. However, as new vehicle pricing rose once again for the fifth straight month in August, Ford average transaction pricing remained pretty stable, according to new data from Kelley Blue Book.
Ford F-550 Fuel Cell Prototype Work Truck Joins Ferguson Fleet
As Ford Authority reported last month, a Ford F-550 fuel cell prototype work truck is being developed and tested by both The Blue Oval and SoCalGas in an effort that is part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) SuperTruck 3 program, which aims to significantly reduce emissions in medium and heavy-duty trucks. That truck is expected to enter service in 2025, but it won’t be alone, as Ferguson Enterprises has announced that it is also working with FoMoCo to add a Ford F-550 fuel cell prototype truck to its own fleet for a six month trial period.
Ford Ranked Fourth In 2022 Decarbonization Study
Ford has been working to slash greenhouse gas emissions from its production plants in recent years, not to mention its considerable investment into electrification that will see the automaker transition its entire European lineup to EVs in the coming years, along with North America at some undetermined point in the future. Those efforts have gotten The Blue Oval recognition from a variety of entities, including, most recently, a spot on Just Capital‘s 2022 Industry Leader for Environmental Efforts list. Now, Ford is racking up another accolade courtesy of Greenpeace, which ranked it fourth in the organization’s 2022 Decarbonization Study.
Ford Patent Filed For Automated Maintenance Assistant System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an automated maintenance assistant system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on August 30th, 2018, published on September 13th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11443270. The Ford Authority Take. In recent months, Ford has filed patents for both an integrated...
2023 Lincoln Corsair Pricing Increased Across The Board
The refreshed 2023 Lincoln Corsair was just revealed this morning, breathing new life into the luxurious compact crossover after it received a redesign for the 2020 model year. With updated styling inside and out, along with a host of new technology features, it was pretty much expected that the 2023 Lincoln Corsair would cost more than the outgoing model, particularly amid numerous price increases incurred by other 2023 model year vehicles – and that’s precisely the case here, too.
Minor Ford F-150 Lightning Teardown Reveals Interesting Details: Video
It’s certainly interesting to discover what makes a particular car tick, and now that the automotive industry is staring down the age of the electric vehicle, curiosity has led some technicians to tear into the guts of their EVs. As Ford Authority previously reported, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has already been subject to a teardown by some inquisitive gearheads. Now, a Ford F-150 Lightning has found itself under the knife, as the usual suspects that appear on the Hoovie’s Garage YouTube channel took a look under the EV pickup’s skin.
2024 Ford Mustang Teaser Shows Start / Stop Button, V8 Rumble: Video
With the all-new, next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang set to debut at an event dubbed ‘The Stampede” on Woodward Avenue in just a couple of days, The Blue Oval has been releasing a number of teasers to whet our appetites ahead of that highly-anticipated unveiling. Late last month, that began with a sound clip of the pony car’s V8 powerplant, which was followed by a short video showing off the GT’s badge and trunk with some special luggage inside. Now, FoMoCo is back with yet another short teaser, this time revealing the 2024 Mustang’s start/stop button and giving us a few quick revs from its V8 powerplant.
Jeep Wagoneer S Previewed As Upcoming Lincoln Aviator Electric Rival
Last week, Stellantis revealed the Jeep Recon, an all-electric Ford Bronco rival that is one four new planned all-electric vehicles for North America and Europe by 2025. However, that particular brand isn’t done debuting new products just yet, as it has also unveiled the all-new Jeep Wagoneer S, which is yet another EV aimed squarely at the upcoming Lincoln Aviator Electric, which is expected to debut in 2025 – the same year as the forthcoming, all-new ICE-powered variants of the luxurious crossover.
Ford F-150 Rival Ram 1500 To Drop EcoDiesel V6 In Early 2023
As Ford Authority was the first to report back in July 2021, the Ford F-150 dropped the Ford 3.0L V6 Power Stroke diesel from its lineup just a couple of years after it debuted in the refreshed 2018 model. However, other automakers continue to offer diesel powerplants in their own light-duty pickups, including the Chevrolet Silverado 3.0L I-6 Duramax and the 3.0L V6 EcoDiesel in the Ram 1500, though Stellantis has announced that the latter option will now be dropped from the lineup early next year.
Exclusive-Goodyear settles labour abuse claims with workers at Malaysian factory
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has reached an agreement to settle a labour dispute at its Malaysian factory with migrant workers who alleged unpaid wages and benefits, the company and five former workers told Reuters.
Next-Gen Ford Everest Gets Five-Star ANCAP Safety Rating
The all-new, next-gen Ford Everest was revealed back in March, with production beginning shortly thereafter. Due to launch in Australia this month, the Everest has already racked up over 2,000 orders in that particular market as it’s proving to be quite poplar with buyers there. Those customers will be happy to know that the Everest has also aced its safety testing conducted by the Australian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP), joining the next-generation Ford Ranger, which also earned a five-star rating in that same testing recently.
Upcoming Ford 6.8L V8 May Begin Production Next Year
The forthcoming Ford 6.8L V8 engine has been the subject of various rumors for years, and now, it appears that the new powerplant will finally launch at some point in the coming months. As Ford Authority exclusively reported last week, the refreshed 2023 Ford Super Duty is expected to feature this brand new powerplant. However, while speaking about the automaker’s V8 production issues in Canada last week, Unifor Local 200 president John D’Agnolo also revealed that the Ford 6.8L V8 may actually enter production next year.
Ford Ranger Incentive Offers Up To 3.9 Percent APR In September 2022
A Ford Ranger incentive offers 3.9 percent APR financing for 60 months during September 2022. The incentive is available only in some regions. Ford Ranger incentive offers vary by market during September 2022. As such, we’re listing offers for four major U.S. markets below:. New York City: 3.9 percent...
Ford Of Mexico Begins Operating Out Of New, High-Tech Building
Ford of Mexico has been in the midst of a major transformation over the past several months as FoMoCo aims to make it a hub for product development and engineering ripe for export. Mexico is one of three sites chosen to receive a new Global Technology and Business Center, along with India and Hungary, and the automaker is also working to increase its sustainability efforts in that particular country, too. Now, these efforts continue, as Ford of Mexico has announced that it is now operating out of its brand new, high-tech Global Center for Technology and Business (GTBC).
2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition Signed By Carroll Shelby For Sale
The 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition – a special machine donning the legendary Gulf Oil livery – was produced in scant quantities, with just 343 making it off the assembly line in total. Given its iconic look and that inherent rarity, it’s no surprise that whenever a 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition pops up for sale at auction, it rakes in massive amounts of money. We’ve seen a couple of these special cars emerge for sale over the past couple of years, including one back in May 2020, another this past February, and a third in May that sold for a whopping $687,500, in fact. Now, yet another 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition has surfaced for sale at Jordan Ford in San Antonio, Texas.
No. 10 Nascar Ford Mustang To Don BlueOval City Livery At Bristol
Aric Almirola took control of the No. 10 Nascar Ford Mustang when he joined Stewart-Hass Racing (SHR) for the 2018 season. Interestingly, Almirola was expected to retire at the end of the 2022 Cup Series season, but recently announced that he walked back on that decision and signed on for several more years with SHR to continue his relationship with Ford. Now, as the Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee this Saturday night, Almirola’s No. 10 Mustang will sport a special BlueOval City paint scheme for the race under the lights.
2023 Ford Transit XLT In New Blue Mist Color: Real World Photo Gallery
The 2023 Ford Transit XLT dropped the Blue Jeans exterior hue that was previously offered for the 2022 model year, making way for two new blue paint color options. One of these new colors is a darker hue known as Blue Metallic, while the other is much lighter and called Blue Mist. Recently, Ford Authority snapped some photos of a 2023 Ford Transit XLT wearing the subtle Blue Mist exterior color.
2024 Ford Mustang Teaser Goes Interactive With Wake Up Call
The all-new, next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang is set to debut at an event dubbed “The Stampede” on Woodward Avenue tomorrow evening, but in the meantime, The Blue Oval has been releasing a number of teasers to whet our appetites ahead of that highly-anticipated unveiling. Late last month, that began with a sound clip of the pony car’s V8 engine, which was followed by a short video showing off the GT’s badge and trunk with some special luggage inside and a possible sound clip of the new Mustang GT3 racer. Just yesterday, Ford showed off the 2024 Mustang’s start/stop button and gave us a few quick revs from its V8 powerplant. Now, it’s back with yet another 2023 Ford Mustang teaser that takes more of an interactive approach.
