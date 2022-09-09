Ford of Mexico has been in the midst of a major transformation over the past several months as FoMoCo aims to make it a hub for product development and engineering ripe for export. Mexico is one of three sites chosen to receive a new Global Technology and Business Center, along with India and Hungary, and the automaker is also working to increase its sustainability efforts in that particular country, too. Now, these efforts continue, as Ford of Mexico has announced that it is now operating out of its brand new, high-tech Global Center for Technology and Business (GTBC).

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO