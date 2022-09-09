ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

KHBS

Four Arkansans killed in Hot Springs wreck

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Four people were killed in a wreck in Hot Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood, was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on Highway 70 in the rain, according to the...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
arkadelphian.com

Family loses everything but each other in camper fire

CADDO VALLEY — A family lost everything they had this weekend in a camper fire. Kyle and Adrianna Steele and their two children were not present when the blaze consumed their camper, parked at the Caddo Valley RV Park, on Saturday, Sept. 10. Two dogs inside the camper died in the fire.
CADDO VALLEY, AR
hopeprescott.com

ROC CELEBRATES DIRECT SUPPORT PROFESSIONALS (DSP) WEEK BEGINNING SEPTEMER 11/ SPECIAL APPRECIATION RECEPTION SLATED FOR WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

HOPE – The American Network of Community Options and Resources (ANCOR) National Advocacy Campaign is sponsoring Direct Support Professional (DSP) Recognition Week beginning Sunday, September 11. Rainbow of Challenges and Prescott/Nevada County Special Services will observe the week with a wide variety of activities and gifts to show support...
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

New Dollar Store Progressing In Spring Hill

Hempstead County’s third Dollar General Store is progressing in Spring Hill. The new store is located on state highway 174 south just this side of the highway 355 intersection. No doubt the store will be a major convenience for the citizens around Spring Hill.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

KZHE-FM : Explosive device found by fisherman

Residents of Lake Erling and southern Lafayette County may have heard a loud explosion around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The boom was a controlled detonation of a 40-caliber medium velocity shell used in an M203 handheld launcher. The shell was found by a local fisherman on the banks of the Red River around 8 p.m. Thursday.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

4 die in Hot Springs crash

Four people were killed Saturday afternoon in an accident that involved four separate vehicles. Among the deceased were Julieanna Gonzalez, 57, of Glenwood; Linda Godwin, 67, of Royal; Rebekah Schaffer, 35, also of Royal; and one unnamed juvenile. The accident happened at about 2:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, on...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
hopeprescott.com

Lonoke Baptist Church Presents Donation to The CALL

Lonoke Baptist Church presented The CALL in Hempstead and Nevada County with a donation for their mission to support foster children and families in our community. The CALL appreciates this donations and all of the support from our churches in the community.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hopeprescott.com

Huge parade for fair kickoff

PRESCOTT – Streets from the Hamilton-Blakely Senior Center to Central Baptist Church were packed Monday for the annual Nevada County Fair Parade. The fair kicked off with exhibit houses and livestock pens being filled over the weekend, with more to be done before things really get going Wednesday when the carnival and midway open for business. Current weather predictions couldn’t be better for the fair, as clear skies and moderate evening temperatures are predicted the entire week.
PRESCOTT, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases up three South Arkansas counties

COVID-19 cases were up Friday in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,158. Total Active Cases: 84, up three since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,975.
UNION COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued for part of Texarkana

This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order was due to a water main break caused by a broken flange located on Siebert and Washington.
southwestarkansasradio.com

35,000 diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

Diamond number 35,000 has been found at the Crater of Diamonds State Park. Park officials say Scott Kreykes of Dierks recently spent a day at the park sifting dirt from the East Drain of the diamond search area. He took his sifted gravel home to look through later. Visitors to the Crater of Diamonds are allowed to take one, five gallon bucket of dirt home per day. While searching through his gravel at home, Kreykes spotted a pearl-shaped diamond. He carried his gem to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center, where staff registered it as a 3 pt. white diamond.
DIERKS, AR
KTBS

Runaway juvenile found in Columbia County, Arkansas

EMERSON, Ark. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help determining the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile. Kristin Johnson, 13 years old, is a black female. Authorities say Johnson ran away from Teddy Street in Emerson. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and a pair of blue jeans.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

Bowie County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of jury duty scam

TEXRAKANA — The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says they are warning residents of a jury duty scam being perpetrated. The sheriff’s office says that a call from 903-689-2243 will have a caller identifying themselves as “Deputy David Biggar.”. The alleged scammer will then inform the citizen...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX

