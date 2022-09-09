Read full article on original website
KHBS
Four Arkansans killed in Hot Springs wreck
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Four people were killed in a wreck in Hot Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood, was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on Highway 70 in the rain, according to the...
arkadelphian.com
Family loses everything but each other in camper fire
CADDO VALLEY — A family lost everything they had this weekend in a camper fire. Kyle and Adrianna Steele and their two children were not present when the blaze consumed their camper, parked at the Caddo Valley RV Park, on Saturday, Sept. 10. Two dogs inside the camper died in the fire.
hopeprescott.com
ROC CELEBRATES DIRECT SUPPORT PROFESSIONALS (DSP) WEEK BEGINNING SEPTEMER 11/ SPECIAL APPRECIATION RECEPTION SLATED FOR WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
HOPE – The American Network of Community Options and Resources (ANCOR) National Advocacy Campaign is sponsoring Direct Support Professional (DSP) Recognition Week beginning Sunday, September 11. Rainbow of Challenges and Prescott/Nevada County Special Services will observe the week with a wide variety of activities and gifts to show support...
hopeprescott.com
New Dollar Store Progressing In Spring Hill
Hempstead County’s third Dollar General Store is progressing in Spring Hill. The new store is located on state highway 174 south just this side of the highway 355 intersection. No doubt the store will be a major convenience for the citizens around Spring Hill.
East Texas law enforcement searching for man accused of pulling out gun on Academy employee
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement is looking for a man accused of an aggravated robbery at an Academy Sports + Outdoors on Monday. An employee in Texarkana said he saw the man drop a box of ammo into his shopping cart, and then he moved the cart to another isle. The man […]
4 Red River Army Depot officials, vendors sentenced in federal bribery, conspiracy scheme
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Four people, including two former Red River Army Depot (RRAD) officials and two former vendors, have been sentenced to federal prison for violations in East Texas, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. According to information presented in court, the four men worked with Jimmy Scarbrough, 69 of Hooks and the former […]
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, September 9, 2022
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during September 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Christa L. Marsh v. Daniel A. Marsh. September 7. Married April 12, 2015. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of...
1 Person Died 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bowie County (Bowie County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Friday afternoon. The officials reported that the crash happened at the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL. Texas Rangers are investigating […]
magnoliareporter.com
KZHE-FM : Explosive device found by fisherman
Residents of Lake Erling and southern Lafayette County may have heard a loud explosion around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The boom was a controlled detonation of a 40-caliber medium velocity shell used in an M203 handheld launcher. The shell was found by a local fisherman on the banks of the Red River around 8 p.m. Thursday.
arkadelphian.com
4 die in Hot Springs crash
Four people were killed Saturday afternoon in an accident that involved four separate vehicles. Among the deceased were Julieanna Gonzalez, 57, of Glenwood; Linda Godwin, 67, of Royal; Rebekah Schaffer, 35, also of Royal; and one unnamed juvenile. The accident happened at about 2:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, on...
hopeprescott.com
Lonoke Baptist Church Presents Donation to The CALL
Lonoke Baptist Church presented The CALL in Hempstead and Nevada County with a donation for their mission to support foster children and families in our community. The CALL appreciates this donations and all of the support from our churches in the community.
hopeprescott.com
Huge parade for fair kickoff
PRESCOTT – Streets from the Hamilton-Blakely Senior Center to Central Baptist Church were packed Monday for the annual Nevada County Fair Parade. The fair kicked off with exhibit houses and livestock pens being filled over the weekend, with more to be done before things really get going Wednesday when the carnival and midway open for business. Current weather predictions couldn’t be better for the fair, as clear skies and moderate evening temperatures are predicted the entire week.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 cases were up Friday in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,158. Total Active Cases: 84, up three since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,975.
ktoy1047.com
Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued for part of Texarkana
This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order was due to a water main break caused by a broken flange located on Siebert and Washington.
southwestarkansasradio.com
35,000 diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park
Diamond number 35,000 has been found at the Crater of Diamonds State Park. Park officials say Scott Kreykes of Dierks recently spent a day at the park sifting dirt from the East Drain of the diamond search area. He took his sifted gravel home to look through later. Visitors to the Crater of Diamonds are allowed to take one, five gallon bucket of dirt home per day. While searching through his gravel at home, Kreykes spotted a pearl-shaped diamond. He carried his gem to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center, where staff registered it as a 3 pt. white diamond.
Unsolved Texas ‘Moonlight Murders’ Still Inspire Horror Over 75 Years Later
Two young lovers are parked in a remote area late at night in Texarkana, Texas. They are holding hands, kissing and caressing each other. It's a sweet and thrilling moment, albeit a typical and nearly mandatory step towards adulthood. It's 1946. Today, they would have been old enough to be my great-grandparents. But for now they are so preciously young.
KTBS
Runaway juvenile found in Columbia County, Arkansas
EMERSON, Ark. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help determining the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile. Kristin Johnson, 13 years old, is a black female. Authorities say Johnson ran away from Teddy Street in Emerson. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and a pair of blue jeans.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of jury duty scam
TEXRAKANA — The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says they are warning residents of a jury duty scam being perpetrated. The sheriff’s office says that a call from 903-689-2243 will have a caller identifying themselves as “Deputy David Biggar.”. The alleged scammer will then inform the citizen...
Substitute teacher accused of offering to pay 5 students $5 each to bully a classmate
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A substitute physical education teacher is accused of encouraging students to commit a battery and bully a classmate, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports. Aadrina Salean Smith, 24, of Vivian, was arrested Monday, Sept. 12, and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on five counts...
