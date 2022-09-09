Read full article on original website
City Council seeks park improvement grant
The Beeville City Council is now working to submit a grand application to Game Time for new playground equipment at Klipstein Park. According to John Benson, the city manager for Beeville, there are two playground structures that have been in use for many years. Benson stated that the entire structure needs to be removed for safety reasons. The grant will provide funding to then replace the playground structures.
Goliad County 4-H holds awards banquet
The Goliad County 4-H awards banquet was held on Aug. 4 at the Goliad Memorial Auditorium. Approximately 175 people attended the annual event. Following a meal catered by S&J Catering, Goliad County Extension Agent Brian Yanta and Goliad County 4-H Program Assistant Tracy Berger announced the names of certificate and awards winners.
Commissioners approve two solar farm tax abatements
After contentious debate, the Goliad County commissioners approved two 70% tax abatements for two proposed solar farm projects in the county. A reinvestment zone was first created for the Keys Hollow and Clip Road projects during the Aug. 22 meeting. Pct. 4 Commissioner David Bruns voted against both tax abatements.
Roy Lyndon Gates
Roy Lyndon Gates went home September 11, 2022. Roy Lyndon Gates was born in the fall of 1928 on a farm in rural Louisiana. He was educated at Louisiana State University. He served in the Army and worked as a certified public accountant, corporate financial officer, and financial consultant until he retired as a rancher.
Jacquelyn Martha Petrie
Jacquelyn Martha Petrie, 76, was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on February 12, 1946 to Jack Edward and Odell Nell Lokey. She gained her wings on September 7, 2022 with her daughter by her side as she departed for her journey home after a long illness. She grew up in...
