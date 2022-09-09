The Beeville City Council is now working to submit a grand application to Game Time for new playground equipment at Klipstein Park. According to John Benson, the city manager for Beeville, there are two playground structures that have been in use for many years. Benson stated that the entire structure needs to be removed for safety reasons. The grant will provide funding to then replace the playground structures.

