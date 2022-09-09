Read full article on original website
WKRC
UC debuts $45.6M home for one of its most historic colleges
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Verna Williams said her first day inside the new home of the University of Cincinnati College of Law was so exciting, it took her nearly the entire day to truly settle in. Driving in and seeing the big windows, knowing the $45.6 million, 18-month project...
WKRC
College to close OTR campus at end of 2022, building to be sold
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A liberal arts college that's maintained a presence in Cincinnati for more than 30 years will shutter at the end of the fall 2022 semester as officials plan to transition the organization to one with a new focus. Chatfield College, which maintains a campus in...
WKRC
This local university ranks highest on U.S. News 'Best Colleges' list
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Miami University is once again leads locally on a U.S. News & World Report list of the best post-secondary schools nationwide. Miami, the region’s second-largest university, ranked No. 105 on the media outlet's “Best Colleges Rankings,” the highest positioning in the region. The list, released Monday morning, aims to help prospective students and their families make informed decisions throughout their college search. It is one of U.S. News’ most popular of the year.
WKRC
Dense Fog Advisory for parts of Miami Valley Wednesday morning
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- It's a beautiful work week, with more sunshine and clear skies going to into the weekend! A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for parts of the Miami Valley until 9 AM. Fog should lift around 9 or 10 AM!. We end up warming up over...
WKRC
Celebrating National Bourbon Heritage Month with a local bourbon bar named one of 100 best
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - September is officially National Bourbon Heritage Month, a holiday created to honor America’s native spirit. Bill Whitlow, co-owner of Rich’s Proper Food & Drink and manager of Wenzel Whiskey talks about some recent honors and he makes a cocktail called One Last Smoke.
WKRC
Local baker gets cookies into Target stores
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local baker is hitting it big. You can find Sweet Mae's Cookie Company in Findlay Market and now in a national retailer. Two popular flavors, Rainbow Sprinkle Celebration and Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk, are now being sold in 152 Target stores in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
WKRC
Local family unable to access "Hamilton" tickets dying father left to his daughter
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 16-year-old girl lost her father this summer. Nine days before that tragic day, she received a gift -- one they were supposed to fulfill together. Her father gifted her "Hamilton" tickets. Danielle Crawford has been a huge fan of "Hamilton" for several years. Her quest to...
WKRC
Sister of Clearcreek Township officer shot in the line of duty shares update on recovery
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The sister of Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney is sharing pictures of his recovery. Ney is continuing to recover after he was shot in the head in July. After Ney underwent surgery to patch a hole that was letting air get into his brain, the pressure has normalized and he can even sit up now, his sister says. He has one more scan before he can be cleared to start rehab.
WKRC
All Hamilton County-owned buildings will soon have free feminine products available
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - All public restrooms in buildings owned by Hamilton County, will soon have free feminine products. County commissioners just ordered the installation of 70 new dispensers. The move follows a recommendation from the Commission on Women and Girls to make meaningful strides toward addressing gender inequity in the...
WKRC
Police searching for endangered missing man
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for an endangered missing man out of Walnut Hills. Michael Fannon, 68, was last seen in the Walnut Hills area on Sept. 2. He's 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his left eye.
WKRC
Free screening available to detect restless leg syndrome
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman says she is now pain-free, after a decade of struggling, especially at night. If you are having trouble sleeping, it might be your legs. The team at the Vein Center of Cincinnati invites you to find out for free. Dr. Andy Hearn can do...
WKRC
Super-Dodger: Scientist want to study those who haven't contracted COVID-19 yet
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Scientists are looking to study people who have yet to get COVID-19. If you are one of the lucky people who has not had COVID or at least any symptoms from it, you might be what researchers now refer to as a "super-dodger." "I've been exposed a...
WKRC
Local woman who lost daughter to fentanyl brings crusade to Washington, DC
HILLSBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - They're called Angel Families -- they're the ones left behind by loved ones who've died from addiction, particularly overdoses linked to fentanyl. A local Hillsboro mom is bringing her crusade to DC over the weekend to raise awareness, and hopefully prevent others from having to walk in her footsteps.
WKRC
Local library's jobs program helping people change careers, land ideal roles
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Americans of all ages felt the devastating economic impacts of the pandemic, but workers in their 50s and 60s are some of the hardest hit. Now, that age group is overwhelmingly filling a Tri-State jobs program. They’re looking for new or better opportunities at a time when most thought they would be sailing into retirement.
WKRC
Indiana mother pleads guilty to abandoning her 5-year-old son in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An Indiana mother admitted in court Monday to deserting her child back in February. 33-year old former nursing assistant Heather Adkins accepted a plea deal, months after abandoning her then-five-year-old son, who has autism. She pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Prosecutors dropped the felony kidnapping charge, which...
WKRC
Driver suspected of crashing into Westwood Walmart appears in court
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The driver accused of crashing into the Westwood Walmart while on drugs appeared in court. Christopher Caylor was arraigned on OVI, driving under suspension and vandalism charges. Just before 11:30 p.m. on August 14, Caylor was allegedly driving recklessly in the parking lot of the Walmart on...
WKRC
Longtime township trustee in Butler County indicted in corruption case
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Another local politician has been indicted on corruption charges. This time, it’s a trustee in Butler County’s Madison Township. A grand jury indicted one of Madison Township’s three trustees for votes he cast at the township hall and for votes he cast as a member of the Butler County Zoning Commission.
WKRC
Switzerland County deputies detain suspect in school shooting threat
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - The Switzerland County Sheriff's Office said deputies have detained a suspect in a school threat Tuesday. The sheriff's office said it got word of a potential school shooting threat made on social media. They were able to identify a suspect who is now detained. The...
WKRC
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Adams County. According to sources, a woman was killed by man who then drove away from the scene and killed himself. The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating but no names have been released.
WKRC
Attorney: Man seen on video hitting dog with shovel has PTSD
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man accused of beating a dog with a shovel in Woodlawn answered to animal abuse charges in court Monday. Tianthony Wagner faces charges of injuring animals and prohibitions concerning companion animals. Surveillance video shows a man walk up to the fence, yell at the dogs before...
