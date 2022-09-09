Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
Two area businesses awarded by Dothan Chamber, Southeast AlabamaWorks
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A pair of local businesses were given high honors by the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and Southeast AlabamaWorks on Wednesday. Lincoln Fabrics of Geneva and TriState Graphics Inc. of Dothan were awarded as Business Workforce Development Champions “for their strong business commitment to developing, inspiring and building a culture of success for employees.”
altoday.com
Companies to invest $92 million in Alabama Wiregrass growth projects
Houston County officials say infrastructure improvements will allow two growing businesses to make new capital investments totaling a combined $92 million in Dothan as part of projects that will provide a boost to the region’s forestry industry. SmartLam North America, a maker of cross laminated timber (CLT) products at...
wtvy.com
Second Annual S’mores and Snore event coming to Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Once October comes around, Dothan Leisure Service have a fun outdoor event planned to do with the whole family. The Second Annual S’mores & Snores will be held from October 14-15 at Eastgate Park, located at 2049 Sanitary Dairy Road. The overnight camping event will...
wtvy.com
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. Houston County Commissioners on Monday passed a record $63 million-dollar operating budget for next year. The purpose of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
UPDATE: Traffic light outage on Ross Clark Circle resolved
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle at Shops on the Circle/Home Depot is temporarily out of operation. Repairs are being made. Please exercise caution when traveling in this area. The signal outage will take a few hours to repair. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter...
wtvy.com
Healthwest Dental Associates expands and rebrands
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dr. Bayne Heersink and Dr. Wilkerson Mahone, dentists at Healthwest Dental are excited to welcome two new dentists to their practice this month. Dr. Jordan Rains and Dr. Riley Rains, a husband and wife team, focus on pediatrics and family dentistry. Both pf them have practiced in Missouri and have decided to move South as they grow their family.
Troy Messenger
Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama
At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
wtvy.com
Something’s brewing in downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new brewery will open soon right in-between Diablos and KBC on North Foster Street. Brian Walker, Owner of Circle City Brewing expresses, “We’re getting a lot of messages and emails and texts: when are you opening, when are you opening?”. Brew equipment is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Train hobbyist shares passion with Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Model trains are the stars of an upcoming event that’s bringing fun for the whole family to the Wiregrass. The 31st annual Model Railroad Show and Sale will be held September 17 and 18 at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds. President of Wiregrass Steel Wheels George...
wtvy.com
Insurance requirement removed from Dothan rental ordinance
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan is removing insurance requirements from its short-term rental ordinance that would regulate Airbnb and similar rentals. Commissioners seemed poised to approve the ordinance at its September 6 meeting but delayed a vote after hearing complaints that the ordinance about a provision that would mandate insurance coverage up to $1 million.
wtvy.com
Long time Slocomb, Marianna Agricultural teacher passes
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Slocomb High School Agricultural teacher and current Marianna High School teacher and FFA advisor, Tony Watkins, passed away suddenly at his home on September 11. Slocomb Fire and Rescue released a statement regarding the passing of Mr. Watkins:. “SFR is saddened to announce the passing...
wtvy.com
Talking Sickle Cell Awareness Month
Kiwanis Club of Dothan President Elect Steve Courtoy and Murphy Management's Eddie Byrd joined News 4 Live at Lunch to discuss the club's upcoming charity event. Brew equipment is in and Circle City Brewing is on track to open this fall. Cottonwood baseball BBQ competition fundraiser. Updated: Sep. 13, 2022...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Another Alabama county approves medical marijuana dispensaries
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The operation of medical marijuana dispensing sites has been approved in Houston County. After a unanimous vote, the commission voted that businesses and entities can now apply to hold medical marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated areas throughout the county. According to Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Matt Parker, it could provide […]
wtvy.com
Houston Co. passes $63 million budget
After gaining 25 years of experience with the Dothan Fire Department, Eddie Smith is back in his hometown serving as Echo Fire and Rescue’s general manager. The opioid epidemic reaches every corner of the country. But so do efforts to curb the impact on our communities. Today, people attended a Narcan distribution event in Enterprise to learn how they can help.
wtvy.com
Providence Christian volleyball downs Houston Academy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - PCS earned a four set victory over Houston Academy on Tuesday. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Dothan shuts out Northside Methodist in flag football
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wolves blanked the Knights on Tuesday 34-0. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
SARCOA seeks volunteers for ombudsman program
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ombudsman is a Swedish term that means “to advocate for,” and that’s what SARCOA needs volunteers for!. Volunteers would spend time with residents in long-term care facilities, being a friendly face and listen to their concerns or complaints. Anyone in the community can...
wtvy.com
Kevin Dunne talks Walk for Recovery
After gaining 25 years of experience with the Dothan Fire Department, Eddie Smith is back in his hometown serving as Echo Fire and Rescue’s general manager. This class will be learning the basics of marbling with paper and fabric, using inks and dyes with water to create really gorgeous effects on any kind of medium. Once you learn the technique, you'll be able to apply it to a variety of surfaces. This teacher, Aimee Burr, is taking an artmaking process that looks complicated and making it totally approachable and fun to learn.
wtvy.com
Enterprise Municipal Airport growing thanks to federal grant
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -The Enterprise Municipal Airport has some big changes coming thanks to a recent grant. Mayor Cooper signed that grant today which will allow larger aircrafts to use the airport. The financial grant provided by the Federal Aviation Administration will be used to purchase additional land. The current...
wtvy.com
Dothan Steel Wheels
If this request is approved property owners will see their taxes go up. Wallace Community College President named Woman of Impact. Dr. Young has spent most of her professional career in the Alabama Community College System (ACCS). SARCOA seeks volunteers for Ombudsman program. Updated: 5 hours ago. Volunteers would spend...
Comments / 0