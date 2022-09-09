ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlton, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. weighs bringing back paper bags as unwanted reusable bags pile up

More than 50. No wait, definitely at least 100. Katiuska Tejada-Rivera can’t quite put her finger on how many reusable bags she’s accumulated in the more than four months since New Jersey’s single-use plastic bag ban began. It’s hard to tell based on how she organizes them — stacked and stuffed inside other reusable bags.
thesunpapers.com

Roadwork to cause road closure in Gloucester and Winslow townships

South Jersey Gas, will be continuing their gas main renewal in Gloucester Township and Winslow Township from Wednesday, Sept. 14 through Monday, Oct. 3. There will be a full road closure of New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Berlin Cross Keys and Jarvis roads in Gloucester Township from Wednesday Sept. 14 to Wednesday Sept. 28. This will be a 24/7 closure. From Monday Sept. 19 through Monday Oct. 3, there will be a two lane shift on New Brooklyn-Erial Drive between Berlin Cross Keys Road and Duchess Drive in Winslow Township.
PhillyBite

Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in New Jersey

Whether you're looking for a quick or a big slice, there are many places to satisfy your cravings for a slice of pizza in New Jersey. Many residents and pizza makers are known for their ardent devotion to their neighborhood pizzerias and joints, and most Jersey locals have their favorite spots. While there are many styles to choose from, New Jersey's best pizza is truly regional, and not everyone will enjoy the same thing.
CBS Philly

Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) --  A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
Lancaster Farming

Lawsuit: New Jersey Farmer Blocked From Harvesting

As the fall harvest ramps up, a New Jersey farmer says he is still trying to recover after not being allowed to bring in his 2019 crop. Matthew House of H&H Farm in Hillsborough is suing his former landlord, saying police were called to prevent him from harvesting his mature crop three years ago.
94.5 PST

Sub Shop Near NJ’s Six Flags Great Adventure Closes For Good

A popular sub shop near the entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure in the middle of New Jersey has served its last sandwich. And let this be a lesson to any budding business person in the Garden State -- running a business and turning a profit even in an area where thousands of people flock practically every day, such as a giant theme park, is no easy task.
94.5 PST

Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022

There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Sept. 12, 2022

Morris County will hold a free rabies clinic on Sept. 17 at 200 South St. in Morristown. The clinic is open to all New Jersey residents and will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morristown Animal Control. Dogs should be leashed, and cats should be in carriers; no paperwork is required to obtain a free pet vaccination.
