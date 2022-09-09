Read full article on original website
Another town OKs cannabis shop amid NJ backlog for retail marijuana permits
NEWTON — A Sussex County municipality is moving forward with local approvals for a retail cannabis shop, even as the state continues to lag on allowing any “legal weed” sales beyond expansions of medical dispensaries. In Newton, an adult-use marijuana dispensary at 117 Water St. has gotten...
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
This could soon be N.J. city’s first legal weed store. Its owners have big dreams.
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Manuel “Manny” Caban is just the kind of person New Jersey’s year-and-a-half-old cannabis law is designed to...
Three Mercer County, NJ Cheesesteaks Named Among Best in State
If you're a fan of cheesesteaks, Mercer County, NJ is a great place to live. This news is making my mouth water. Three cheesesteak hotspots in Mercer County have been named among the best in the state, according to NJ.com's food guru Peter Genovese. Meatheadz Cheesesteaks in Lawrence Township is...
N.J. weighs bringing back paper bags as unwanted reusable bags pile up
More than 50. No wait, definitely at least 100. Katiuska Tejada-Rivera can’t quite put her finger on how many reusable bags she’s accumulated in the more than four months since New Jersey’s single-use plastic bag ban began. It’s hard to tell based on how she organizes them — stacked and stuffed inside other reusable bags.
Only True New Jersey Locals Can Pronounce These 10 Town Names
Don't call yourself a local unless you know how to pronounce these places. New Jersey has a rich and interesting history. Many of our town names and other places come from Native American words, are named for historical figures, or are named for their location (take the easy-to-say Seaside, for example).
Too many reusable bags? Here’s what to do in New Jersey
If your trunk is full of reusable bags, you can put them to good use in New Jersey. Ever since New Jersey's enacted its plastic bag ban, many New Jersey 101.5 listeners have complained about having too many of the reusable bags and not knowing what to do with them.
thesunpapers.com
Roadwork to cause road closure in Gloucester and Winslow townships
South Jersey Gas, will be continuing their gas main renewal in Gloucester Township and Winslow Township from Wednesday, Sept. 14 through Monday, Oct. 3. There will be a full road closure of New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Berlin Cross Keys and Jarvis roads in Gloucester Township from Wednesday Sept. 14 to Wednesday Sept. 28. This will be a 24/7 closure. From Monday Sept. 19 through Monday Oct. 3, there will be a two lane shift on New Brooklyn-Erial Drive between Berlin Cross Keys Road and Duchess Drive in Winslow Township.
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in New Jersey
Whether you're looking for a quick or a big slice, there are many places to satisfy your cravings for a slice of pizza in New Jersey. Many residents and pizza makers are known for their ardent devotion to their neighborhood pizzerias and joints, and most Jersey locals have their favorite spots. While there are many styles to choose from, New Jersey's best pizza is truly regional, and not everyone will enjoy the same thing.
Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
Diesel Ram Owner Forced to Scrap Truck Over Deleted Emissions Equipment (UPDATED)
Mike SeboldMike Sebold says it wasn't enough that he turned his plates in at the DMV. Now, it's got to be crushed.
CARS・
The most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey
Since New Jersey is known to be a very diverse state, it should come as no surprise that the most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey: Jersey City (for the sixth year in a row) according to Wallet Hub. Wallet Hub compared 501 of the most populated...
Lancaster Farming
Lawsuit: New Jersey Farmer Blocked From Harvesting
As the fall harvest ramps up, a New Jersey farmer says he is still trying to recover after not being allowed to bring in his 2019 crop. Matthew House of H&H Farm in Hillsborough is suing his former landlord, saying police were called to prevent him from harvesting his mature crop three years ago.
Sub Shop Near NJ’s Six Flags Great Adventure Closes For Good
A popular sub shop near the entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure in the middle of New Jersey has served its last sandwich. And let this be a lesson to any budding business person in the Garden State -- running a business and turning a profit even in an area where thousands of people flock practically every day, such as a giant theme park, is no easy task.
This New Jersey Town is One of the Best in the Country
Money.com recently put out a list 50 best places to live in the United States. Two towns in New Jersey made it on the list, according to nj.com. And one of them is in the top 20. We have so many awesome, beautiful towns here at the Shore. Just to...
Police investigating mailbox bombings in Montgomery County, Pa.
Police say they do believe these are targeted attacks but are urging everyone to be vigilant with the suspects still on the loose.
National Cheeseburger Day Sunday: Where to get tasty deals in NJ
When ordering a burger, I always laugh when they ask, “Do you want cheese on that?”. Do I want a Lamborghini? Do I want a woman who will keep her high heels on? Do I want a winning Powerball ticket?. Of COURSE I want cheese on that! And the...
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
Wow! 26 More People Come Forward With Mountain Lion Sightings in New Jersey
I am sincerely amazed at the number of emails I continue to receive about Mountain Lion or Cougar Sightings in New Jersey. This all started in the spring with the report by a woman in Galloway Township who swears she and her dog were approached by a cougar. That story...
N.J. pets in need: Sept. 12, 2022
Morris County will hold a free rabies clinic on Sept. 17 at 200 South St. in Morristown. The clinic is open to all New Jersey residents and will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morristown Animal Control. Dogs should be leashed, and cats should be in carriers; no paperwork is required to obtain a free pet vaccination.
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
