Boardman, OH

Boardman elementary students honor first responders

By Gerry Ricciutti
 5 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the nation prepares for the 9/11 anniversary, there was a local ceremony.

Students at Stadium Drive Elementary planted a tree Friday morning behind the school. This is now a yearly tradition.

It’s all to remember those who died during the attacks in Washington, New York and Shanksville, Pa. It also tho recognizes local first responders.

“To have them realize the importance of our police, fire and our paramedics, that they are our heroes. Maybe they don’t have a cape, maybe they’re not slinging a web, you know, out of their hand or anything like that, but they are the ones that we call and reach out to when we need help,” said Principal Michael Zoccali.

The school has held this ceremony for the last 15 years.

As the trees grow, those at the school hope students that will remember the efforts that local first responders make to keep them safe.

