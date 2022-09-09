ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Meghan McCain Hits Back at Sherri Shepherd After She Shaded Her on Live TV

Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the Sherri host named McCain as the only The View co-host she hadn't become close with on Watch What Happens Live. Speaking with WWHL host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Tuesday, the former conservative panelist made sure to address what she thought was a "mean, nasty" comment.
Jennifer Lawrence Slams 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne as 'Evil' Who Needs Help

Jennifer Lawrence, one of the most famous Real Housewives superfans in Hollywood, shared her thoughts on the latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and controversial star Erika Jayne over the weekend. Lawrence called Jayne "evil" in a new interview with Variety and said she needs to hire a publicist. Jayne and her husband, former lawyer Thomas Girardi, have been at the center of several legal controversies, including allegations of embezzling funds meant for clients.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
'The View' Co-Hosts Stunned After Making Major Observation About Whoopi Goldberg

The View hosts have been sitting alongside Whoopi Goldberg for years, but they finally noticed something peculiar about her. She has no eyebrows! Goldberg, 66, said she has not had eyebrows since she was a child. The topic came up when the hosts were discussing the current "no brow" trend that stars like Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, and Kendall Jenner are following during the Sept. 13 episode.
TV & VIDEOS
'7 Little Johnstons': Anna Gets Hit On at the Dog Park in Exclusive Sneak Peek

7 Little Johnstons star Anna Johnston is trying to put herself out there after the end of her relationship with boyfriend Kyle, but her siblings don't exactly think she's doing a great job of it. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show, Anna gets approached by an interested man while at the dog park with sister Emma, but it's not exactly a rom-com moment.
PETS
'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Slams Kody Brown's Claims Amid Split

Sister Wives Season 17 debuted on Sunday night, and the big episode found Christine Brown slamming her former husband Kody Brown's claims about intimacy. Amid their split, Christine and Kody were seen arguing over the nature of their relationship in the season premiere of the family's hit TLC series, per ET. Among the couple's most significant divides is the notion that Christine understood Kody did not want to have a sexually intimate relationship with her, but he seemed to refute this idea.
TV SERIES
Emmys 2022: Sheryl Lee Ralph Brings the House Down With 'Abbott Elementary' Win Speech

Living legend Sheryl Lee Ralph just reminded everyone in Hollywood why she deserves that status with her surprise win at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards Monday night. Ralph, 65, won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for ABC's hit Abbott Elementary and sang when she picked up her award from presenter Seth Meyers. The Tony nominee for Dreamgirls also delivered an inspiring speech that left everyone stunned.
TV & VIDEOS
Showtime Comedy Series Canceled After 2 Seasons

Showtime canceled the critically praised comedy Flatbush Misdemeanors, starring Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman. The series ran for two seasons and was inspired by their 2017 digital series. Showtime has not made a decision yet on the future of Vanessa Bayer's I Love That For You, which served as the lead-in for Flatbush Misdemeanors.
TV SERIES
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Spark Dating Rumors

Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid going to be Hollywood's next "it" couple? According to PEOPLE, the pair are sparking dating rumors. The report was released shortly after DiCaprio and Camila Morrone ended their four-year relationship. Multiple sources have told PEOPLE that DeCaprio and Hadid have been hanging out in...
CELEBRITIES
Renée Zellweger's Boyfriend Ant Anstead Reveals the Role She Played in Planning His Son's Birthday

Renée Zellweger's boyfriend Ant Anstead celebrated his son's birthday recently and even revealed that his loving girlfriend had a hand in helping plan the party. Over on Instagram, Anstead shared some photos from his son Hudson's 3rd birthday party. Down in the comments, a follower asked about "Ren," referring to Zellweger, to which Anstead replied, "Oh she's there! She helped plan the whole party! Two lucky boys!"
CELEBRITIES
Emmys 2022: Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Have Surprise 'Good Burger' Reunion

During the 2022 Emmys, show host Kenan Thompson had a surprise Good Burger reunion with his friend and co-star Kel Mitchell. At one point, while mingling with the crowd, Thompson was speaking to actor Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, Marvel's Eternals), who was cheekily playing Emmy's bartender, when the host turned around to say, "Why don't we take this guy's order over here. Excuse me, sir, can I get you something?" Mitchell appeared to the joy of the crowd, asking, "Can I get a good burger?" The SNL star quipped, "Make it two good burgers," then leaned in to give his old friend a hug.
CELEBRITIES
New 'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Members Reveal Gift From Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo is making sure to give a warm welcome to the next class of Grey's Anatomy stars. Newcomers Midori Francis and Niko Tehro, who play incoming interns Mika and Lucas in the upcoming 19th season of the ABC medical drama, revealed to Entertainment Tonight Monday the thoughtful welcome gift the actress and executive producer presented to them.
TV SERIES
Wendy Williams Checks Into Treatment at Wellness Facility, Her Rep Confirms

Wendy Williams has checked into a wellness facility for "overall health issues," her representative said on Wednesday. Williams, 58, missed the entirety of The Wendy Williams Show's final season during the 2021-2022 TV season as she dealt with several health issues, including a positive COVID-19 test, Graves' disease, and lymphedema. Series producer Debmar-Mercury canceled the series over the summer and replaced it with Sherri Shepherd's new show, which debuted on Sept. 12.
CELEBRITIES
Tori Spelling Shares Tribute to Late Friend 'Taken Way Too Soon'

Tori Spelling is in mourning this week after learning of the death of Scout Masterson. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star remembered Masterson, a former casting director, as a father, husband, and son who was "taken way too soon." Saved by the Bell star Tiffani Thiessen also established a GoFundMe page, with the goal of raising $50,000 to help Masterson's family.
CELEBRITIES
'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant': Madisen Beith Reveals Her New Relationship After Split From Christian in Exclusive Season Finale Sneak Peek

Madisen Beith has a new man in her life following her split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Christian. The Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star reveals in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's season finale that since going to stay with her best friend Autumn's family back in Arkansas, she and Autumn's brother Josh "really hit it off" and started dating.
RELATIONSHIPS

