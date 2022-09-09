Read full article on original website
Meghan McCain Hits Back at Sherri Shepherd After She Shaded Her on Live TV
Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the Sherri host named McCain as the only The View co-host she hadn't become close with on Watch What Happens Live. Speaking with WWHL host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Tuesday, the former conservative panelist made sure to address what she thought was a "mean, nasty" comment.
Jennifer Lawrence Slams 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne as 'Evil' Who Needs Help
Jennifer Lawrence, one of the most famous Real Housewives superfans in Hollywood, shared her thoughts on the latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and controversial star Erika Jayne over the weekend. Lawrence called Jayne "evil" in a new interview with Variety and said she needs to hire a publicist. Jayne and her husband, former lawyer Thomas Girardi, have been at the center of several legal controversies, including allegations of embezzling funds meant for clients.
'Bachelorette': Michelle Young Caught DMing 'Very Famous Country Music Singer' Ahead of Breakup
The Bachelorette star Nayte Olukoya claims he caught his ex, Michelle Young, sending private direct messages to a "very famous country singer." The alleged incident played a part in his trust issues with Young. Olukoya, 28, and Young, 29, broke up in June, less than a year after they got engaged during The Bachelorette Season 18 finale in December 2021.
'The View' Co-Hosts Stunned After Making Major Observation About Whoopi Goldberg
The View hosts have been sitting alongside Whoopi Goldberg for years, but they finally noticed something peculiar about her. She has no eyebrows! Goldberg, 66, said she has not had eyebrows since she was a child. The topic came up when the hosts were discussing the current "no brow" trend that stars like Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, and Kendall Jenner are following during the Sept. 13 episode.
'7 Little Johnstons': Anna Gets Hit On at the Dog Park in Exclusive Sneak Peek
7 Little Johnstons star Anna Johnston is trying to put herself out there after the end of her relationship with boyfriend Kyle, but her siblings don't exactly think she's doing a great job of it. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show, Anna gets approached by an interested man while at the dog park with sister Emma, but it's not exactly a rom-com moment.
'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Slams Kody Brown's Claims Amid Split
Sister Wives Season 17 debuted on Sunday night, and the big episode found Christine Brown slamming her former husband Kody Brown's claims about intimacy. Amid their split, Christine and Kody were seen arguing over the nature of their relationship in the season premiere of the family's hit TLC series, per ET. Among the couple's most significant divides is the notion that Christine understood Kody did not want to have a sexually intimate relationship with her, but he seemed to refute this idea.
Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Had Polyps Removed Following 'Potentially Life-Saving' Colonoscopy
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are raising awareness for colon cancer in a way that might have saved one of the actor's life. The Free Guy star and Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor and writer let cameras follow them through their experience undergoing preventative colonoscopies in a partnership with colon-cancer-awareness organization Lead from Behind.
Emmys 2022: Sheryl Lee Ralph Brings the House Down With 'Abbott Elementary' Win Speech
Living legend Sheryl Lee Ralph just reminded everyone in Hollywood why she deserves that status with her surprise win at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards Monday night. Ralph, 65, won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for ABC's hit Abbott Elementary and sang when she picked up her award from presenter Seth Meyers. The Tony nominee for Dreamgirls also delivered an inspiring speech that left everyone stunned.
Showtime Comedy Series Canceled After 2 Seasons
Showtime canceled the critically praised comedy Flatbush Misdemeanors, starring Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman. The series ran for two seasons and was inspired by their 2017 digital series. Showtime has not made a decision yet on the future of Vanessa Bayer's I Love That For You, which served as the lead-in for Flatbush Misdemeanors.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Spark Dating Rumors
Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid going to be Hollywood's next "it" couple? According to PEOPLE, the pair are sparking dating rumors. The report was released shortly after DiCaprio and Camila Morrone ended their four-year relationship. Multiple sources have told PEOPLE that DeCaprio and Hadid have been hanging out in...
Aaron Carter Checks Into Rehab Amid News of His Losing Custody of 9-Month-Old Son
Aaron Carter claims he has lost custody of his 9-month-old son Prince and began a month-long outpatient recovery program in Los Angeles. Carter, 34, told The U.S. Sun he wants to avoid a relapse after five years of sobriety. Carter recently reconciled with fiancee Melanie Martin, whose mother has custody of their son.
Renée Zellweger's Boyfriend Ant Anstead Reveals the Role She Played in Planning His Son's Birthday
Renée Zellweger's boyfriend Ant Anstead celebrated his son's birthday recently and even revealed that his loving girlfriend had a hand in helping plan the party. Over on Instagram, Anstead shared some photos from his son Hudson's 3rd birthday party. Down in the comments, a follower asked about "Ren," referring to Zellweger, to which Anstead replied, "Oh she's there! She helped plan the whole party! Two lucky boys!"
Emmys 2022: Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Have Surprise 'Good Burger' Reunion
During the 2022 Emmys, show host Kenan Thompson had a surprise Good Burger reunion with his friend and co-star Kel Mitchell. At one point, while mingling with the crowd, Thompson was speaking to actor Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, Marvel's Eternals), who was cheekily playing Emmy's bartender, when the host turned around to say, "Why don't we take this guy's order over here. Excuse me, sir, can I get you something?" Mitchell appeared to the joy of the crowd, asking, "Can I get a good burger?" The SNL star quipped, "Make it two good burgers," then leaned in to give his old friend a hug.
‘MasterChef: Back to Win’: Dara Yu ‘Blacked out’ When Gordon Ramsay Revealed She Won [Exclusive]
Dara Yu took home the 'MasterChef: Back to Win' top prize and shared the plans she has for the future.
Michelle Williams Talks 'Extra Special' Relationship With Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland (Exclusive)
Michelle Williams is known for being a member of the girl group Destiny's Child. She joined the group in 2000 and enjoyed a lot of success with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland until they went their separate ways in 2006. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Williams talked about her current relationship with Beyoncé and Rowland.
New 'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Members Reveal Gift From Ellen Pompeo
Ellen Pompeo is making sure to give a warm welcome to the next class of Grey's Anatomy stars. Newcomers Midori Francis and Niko Tehro, who play incoming interns Mika and Lucas in the upcoming 19th season of the ABC medical drama, revealed to Entertainment Tonight Monday the thoughtful welcome gift the actress and executive producer presented to them.
Wendy Williams Checks Into Treatment at Wellness Facility, Her Rep Confirms
Wendy Williams has checked into a wellness facility for "overall health issues," her representative said on Wednesday. Williams, 58, missed the entirety of The Wendy Williams Show's final season during the 2021-2022 TV season as she dealt with several health issues, including a positive COVID-19 test, Graves' disease, and lymphedema. Series producer Debmar-Mercury canceled the series over the summer and replaced it with Sherri Shepherd's new show, which debuted on Sept. 12.
Tori Spelling Shares Tribute to Late Friend 'Taken Way Too Soon'
Tori Spelling is in mourning this week after learning of the death of Scout Masterson. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star remembered Masterson, a former casting director, as a father, husband, and son who was "taken way too soon." Saved by the Bell star Tiffani Thiessen also established a GoFundMe page, with the goal of raising $50,000 to help Masterson's family.
'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant': Madisen Beith Reveals Her New Relationship After Split From Christian in Exclusive Season Finale Sneak Peek
Madisen Beith has a new man in her life following her split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Christian. The Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star reveals in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's season finale that since going to stay with her best friend Autumn's family back in Arkansas, she and Autumn's brother Josh "really hit it off" and started dating.
