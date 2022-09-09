Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Upstream to Open Vehicle Security Operation Center in Ann Arbor
Israeli-based Upstream, the creator of cloud-based cybersecurity and data management platform for the connected vehicles and smart mobility, is deepening its investment in Michigan by opening a vehicle security operation center in Ann Arbor. The project, which is Upstream’s first U.S.-based vehicle security operation center, or vSOC, will be used...
Our Detroit Auto Show
You may fondly remember when your dad or mom took you to downtown Detroit every January to see the Auto Show. You rode the People Mover. You joined the throngs of Detroiters catching a glimpse of the new Mustang, the array of Jeeps, or the sleek Buick concept. This was your annual day with them in downtown Detroit. You will always remember it.
Detroit Auto Show Announces Expanded AutoMobili-D Program, New Charity Preview Events
The North American International Auto Show that runs Sept. 14-25 at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit has announced its expanded 2022 AutoMobili-D (AMD) program, which will showcase an array of companies focused on mobility technologies, products, and services. In addition, new Charity Preview activations on Friday evening (6-11 p.m.) will...
DBusiness Daily Update: The Hawk Makerspace in Farmington Hills Opens Today, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Farmington Hills’ The Hawk Makerspace Opens Today. A new feature — The Hawk Makerspace — is opening today...
XL Fleet in Wixom Purchases Texas Rooftop Solar Firm for $58M
XL Fleet Corp., a commercial fleet electrification company in Wixom, has acquired Spruce Power, a Houston, Texas-based privately held owner and operator of residential rooftop solar systems, for $58 million. The acquisition, which includes the assumption of approximately $542 million of debt, marks a new corporate strategy for XL Fleet...
Ford Debuts Software That Eliminates Paperwork, Details Plans for Detroit Auto Show
Ford Pro, the global business and brand within Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn, today announced a suite of fleet management solutions designed to help make mountains of paperwork and endless spreadsheets a thing of the past for small business owners moving into a digital age. The platform, which offers a...
Macomb Township’s Ascent Aerospace Will Exhibit Robotic Machining Tool at IMTS
Ascent Aerospace, a provider of aerospace tooling systems, factory automation, and integration services headquartered in Macomb Township, will be showcasing a parallel kinematic machining (PKM) robot at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) at McCormick Place in Chicago from Sept. 12-17. The XMini PKM robot licensed by Ascent from Exechon,...
Detrot’s Joe Ursuy Named VP of National Businesses for Energy, Renewables, and Waste at Comerica
Comerica Inc. announced that Joe Ursuy has been named to the new role of executive vice president of national business for energy, renewables, and waste where he will operate out of the Detroit office. Ursuy most recently served as senior vice president and director of environmental services, leading the environmental...
Secret Stash
While working on a book three years ago, Rob Keil came from California to pay a call on Jim Secreto, the collector who, as Keil puts it, keeps “the story of car advertising all in one big room.”. Secreto stores this trove at a secret Oakland County location —...
Asahi Kasei to Debut AKXY2 Concept Car in U.S. at Detroit Auto Show
Asahi Kasei, a diversified Japanese multinational company, will present its latest autonomous EV concept car, AKXY2, for the first time globally at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Sept. 14-15 in the main concourse of Huntington Place Convention Center. AKXY2 offers solutions to reduce the environmental impact...
Lisa Haines of Brown & Brown of Detroit Named to Personal Lines Leadership Team
Senior leaders from Brown & Brown’s retail segment announced the establishment of a national personal lines leadership team to further business strategy development and drive organic growth, including Lisa Haines from Brown & Brown of Detroit. This rest of the team includes Colin Burr, Veronica Jimenez, Katie Palmer, Carolyn...
Xoran Technologies in Ann Arbor Has Advanced CT System Installed at Israeli Hospital
Ann Arbor’s Xoran Technologies, a manufacturer of low-dose radiation, cone beam CT systems, announced its xCAT IQ machine was installed at Hadassah University Medical Center in Jerusalem following approval by the Israeli Minister of Health. Located in the operating rooms of the Sarah Wetsman Davidson Hospital Tower — named...
GM Joins Forces with National Wildlife Federation to Advance Equitable Climate Action
General Motors Co. in Detroit today announced it has joined the Virginia-based National Wildlife Federation as a founding member of the new Climate Equity Collaborative, an initiative focused on addressing the disproportionate impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities and youth. The Climate Equity Collaborative aims to engage communities, youth,...
LoveITDetroit Design Showcase
The Consulate of Italy in Detroit hosted a VIP aerospace event for its inaugural LoveITDetroit showcase for the Detroit Month of Design on Sept. 8 at the exhibition space at 1001 Woodward Ave. building bordering Campus Martius Park. Given this is the first time the Consulate of Italy in Detroit has participated in Detroit Design Month, the exhibit showcases the best brands in the Italian scene, and most characterize Italian creativity around the world such as fashion, food, furniture, and automotive. This event featured a discussion with experts in the aerospace industry focused on experiences with the NASA MARS lunar rover, drones, and more. An acrobatic drone demonstration followed the discussion. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
“Thumbs” Book Signing and Nature Photography Exhibition
Local author Denise Lutz hosted a book signing for her debut novel, “Thumbs,” and an exhibition of her nature photographs on Friday, Sept. 9, at the Robert Kidd Gallery in downtown Birmingham. Proceeds from sales of the 20 signed, limited edition, 1-of-1 photographs taken at her historic Kentucky Glen Lake Farm, along with locales in Michigan and Switzerland, will benefit Pictures of Hope, a nonprofit organization in Birmingham that helps children experiencing difficult life circumstances by putting a camera in their hands to express their thoughts, feelings, hopes, and dreams through photography. // Photographs by Carrie Hall.
Macomb Community College’s Katherine Bracey Lorenzo Named 2022 Outstanding Alumnus
The Michigan Community College Association (MCCA) in Lansing honored Katherine Bracey Lorenzo, Macomb Community College (MCC) alumnus and current chair of the college’s board of trustees, as the recipient of the 2022 Outstanding Alumnus Award at its summer conference. Lorenzo earned an associate of arts degree from MCC and...
MSU Researchers Develop Smaller, More Accurate Impact Sensor for Athlete Concussions
Researchers at Michigan State University in East Lansing have created an alternative to sensors traditionally placed inside the helmet of football players and other high-impact athletes to detect head impacts that is thin and is instead placed on the athlete’s neck. Each year, 20 percent of the estimated 1.7...
Detroit Jazz Festival Opening Night VIP Party 2022
The Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation hosted its annual opening night VIP party in the Lincoln Gardens VIP area of Hart Plaza on Friday, Sept. 2. The event featured cocktails, a strolling dinner, and world-class jazz performances from artists including 2022 Artist in Residence and seven-time Grammy winner Chucho Valdés, The Soul Rebels, and more. The Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports year-round concerts, educational programming, and the annual festival over Labor Day weekend with the goal of celebrating the city’s history of jazz music and preserving it into the future. The event was sponsored by Kia. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
