The Consulate of Italy in Detroit hosted a VIP aerospace event for its inaugural LoveITDetroit showcase for the Detroit Month of Design on Sept. 8 at the exhibition space at 1001 Woodward Ave. building bordering Campus Martius Park. Given this is the first time the Consulate of Italy in Detroit has participated in Detroit Design Month, the exhibit showcases the best brands in the Italian scene, and most characterize Italian creativity around the world such as fashion, food, furniture, and automotive. This event featured a discussion with experts in the aerospace industry focused on experiences with the NASA MARS lunar rover, drones, and more. An acrobatic drone demonstration followed the discussion. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO