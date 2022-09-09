ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 WOBM

Wow! How to Survive a Bear Attack in New Jersey

The largest land mammal in New Jersey is the bear, in fact, the "black" bear is the most common bear in the Garden State. According to the New Herald, Black Bears have been reported in most of New Jersey except for some "coastal towns along the Delaware Bay, South Jersey and along the Hudson River."
92.7 WOBM

This New Jersey Town is One of the Best in the Country

Money.com recently put out a list 50 best places to live in the United States. Two towns in New Jersey made it on the list, according to nj.com. And one of them is in the top 20. We have so many awesome, beautiful towns here at the Shore. Just to...
New Jersey State
92.7 WOBM

Jazz up your next party by renting a mobile bar in NJ

Backyard barbecues, birthdays, weddings, showers, graduation parties, and everything in between. If you're looking for a cool way to dress up your next get-together, why not rent a mobile bar?. They do exist in New Jersey and one of these cool trucks is sure to spice up any event complete...
92.7 WOBM

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/13

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning. Rip Current RiskModerate. Waves2...
92.7 WOBM

Dave Portnoy’s best NJ pizza review

Even if you're not a fan of the website Barstool Sports or its fearless leader, you are probably familiar with his pizza reviews. People, especially here in New Jersey, want to see if he comes to their favorite local pizza place and what he says about it. When Dave Portnoy...
92.7 WOBM

10 Best Pumpkin Patches in New Jersey, Chosen By You

Fall is a lot of fun in New Jersey. The beaches and summer make New Jersey unique and exciting. Pumpkin spice, leaves are changing, and pumpkin picking in the Garden State are some of the best pumpkin patches you'll ever find. Several of these farms have so much to offer...
92.7 WOBM

To beep or not to beep — that is the question in NJ

In New Jersey beeping your horn is generally an invitation to getting the middle finger. It’s considered aggressive or impolite and usually elicits some sort of nasty response. It used to be rare that we would ever need to use the horn throughout most of the state. Yes, in...
92.7 WOBM

U.S. foreclosures near pre-COVID level, NJ 4th-highest in August

While activity is not all the way back, a gradual buildup following the lifting of COVID-19 moratoriums found nationwide foreclosure starts at 86% of their August 2019 levels last month, according to the latest report from ATTOM Data Solutions. Rick Sharga, ATTOM executive vice president of market intelligence, said the...
92.7 WOBM

10 great drivable vacation spots from New Jersey

Now that summer has unofficially come to an end, many smart travelers choose this time of year to take a vacation. Prices have dropped while the weather is better than ever. The crowds are reduced, and traveling is a lot easier...BY CAR. If you've taken a flight recently you know...
92.7 WOBM

Bummer: We May Get Dull Fall Foliage in NJ This Year Thanks to Drought

Fall is upon us! And quite literally one of my favorite parts of New Jersey is how pretty it gets when the leaves start to change colors. Looking out into the forestry in your backyard or on the highway and being awed by a rich tapestry of orange, gold, red, and little specks of leftover green, is truly one of the wonders of New Jersey, if you ask me!
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

