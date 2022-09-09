Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Immanuel Lutheran Church is bringing its annual German Festival back Friday
BRISTOL – The Immanuel Lutheran Church is bringing its annual German Festival back Friday with a special fanfare and will celebrate its 130 years of existence with music, beer and community fellowship. Admission is free. The festival will continue from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 6...
Bristol Press
Bristol Senior Center will hold its annual Informational Health Fair Thursday
BRISTOL – The Bristol Senior Center will hold its annual Informational Health Fair this Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. The center can be found at 240 Stamford Avenue and over 45 vendors will represent a variety of organizations focused on promoting emotional, physical and mental health to speak on their services. Vaccines for flu and covid will also be available as well as blood sugar screenings, hearing tests and blood pressure.screenings. The event is open to all and free.
Bristol Press
Stand Down will offer a 'one stop shop' for a variety of federal, state, local veterans' services
BRISTOL – Stand Down will offer a “one stop shop” for a variety of federal, state and local veterans’ services Sept. 23 at the Bristol Sports Armory. Stand Down will be held locally from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bristol Sports Armory at 61 Center Street. The event is being coordinated with the assistance of the Veterans Strong Community Center. Proof of veteran or current military status is required to access services.
Bristol Press
Wojtusik Nursery & Garden Center is offering fall activities
BRISTOL – Wojtusik Nursery & Garden Center is offering fall family fun each weekend, starting this weekend, Sept. 17 through Oct. 30. Cynthia Schug, manager at Wojtusik Nursery & Garden Center at 750 Terryville Ave., said the nursery and garden center is all decorated for the fall, with scarecrows, cornstalks and hay bales.
Bristol Press
Farmer Minor and Daisy the Pig promote reading at Manross Memorial Library
BRISTOL – Farmer Paul Minor and Daisy the Pot-Bellied Pig spent the evening at Manross Memorial Library Wednesday to speak on the importance of education and reading and shared a little bit about Daisy’s story in one of their last programs in the northeast. Minor’s pug, Dixie Cup,...
Bristol Press
Plymouth's block party is coming back
PLYMOUTH – Following the success and popularity of last year’s 225th Anniversary Celebration, the block party will return to downtown this Oct. 1 and continue on as an annual event. “It was so popular, we decided to do it again”, said Chalaine Kilduff of the event’s organizing committee....
Bristol Press
'The biggest little fair in the country': The Berlin Fair returns
BERLIN – The Berlin Fair is upon us. “The biggest little fair in the country” is set to open this Thursday at 4 p.m. Its hours are Thurs. 4-10 p.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. “We have something for everyone,”...
Bristol Press
Bakery on Maple provided hot meals, check donation for Brian's Angels
BRISTOL – Bakery on Maple provided hot meals and a check donation for Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach on Saturday at a time when demand is extremely high. Erika Stirk, owner of Bakery on Maple at 105 Maple St., said that she saw Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach posting on Facebook that their need had doubled in the past month.
Bristol Press
Bristol, Plymouth police chiefs join former Bristol deputy chief in receiving 'Distinguished Chiefs' recognition
Police chiefs in Bristol and Plymouth, as well as a former deputy chief in Bristol, will be recognized at an honorary dinner event later this month, having been named this year’s “Distinguished Chiefs” by a nonprofit organization. Bristol police Chief Brian Gould, Plymouth police Chief Karen Krasicky...
Bristol Press
Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers organizing book swap
PLAINVILLE – Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers is organizing a book swap Sept. 17 to help spread positivity, which will feature a local author and children's crafts. The Book Drop & Swap event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the gift shop at 21 Whiting St., with lots of door prizes for kids.
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Carol Denehy tells a story
Carol Denehy sent me an email on the former Iron Horse restaurant, a topic here lately. Quite the storyteller Carol is, she has more than most about Bristol, and they are quite interesting. Some years ago, Carol, likely the vice-president of the Bristol Historical Society at the time, was covering...
Bristol Press
Farmer Minor visiting Bristol for the last time
BRISTOL – Farmer Minor, Daisy the Pig and Dixie Cup the Pug are visiting Bristol for the last time this year, supporting child literacy at Manross Library this Wednesday and Imagine Nation on Sept. 29 for the annual “Kiss a Pig” contest fundraiser. The “Pig out on...
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Jeremiah Carlson, 30, 159 Union St., Bristol, second-degree breach of peace, violation of protective order. Denzel Davis, 25, 81 North Main St. Apt. 5, Bristol, two counts - second-degree failure to appear, first-degree failure to appear. Nathan Otero, 24, 9 Earl St., Bristol, sale of narcotic substance, conspiracy to commit/sale...
Bristol Press
Construction work finally began this weekend for the long-sought accessibility improvements at Gosinski Park
PLYMOUTH – Construction work finally began this weekend for the long-sought accessibility improvements at Gosinski Park. Construction crews were hard at work Monday, cutting down trees and clearing bushes with chainsaws and wood chippers to prepare to double the size of the community room. At the same time, crews were working on an approximately 15 foot addition to Units 1 to 5. These "bump-outs" will make it easier for seniors with wheelchairs to turn around in the hallways. Improvements will also include walk-in showers and larger kitchen spaces.
Bristol Press
United Way of Southington's kickoff campaign features Discovery Channel's Deadliest Catch cast member
SOUTHINGTON – Discovery Channel’s “Deadliest Catch” cast member Nick Tokman will speak at United Way of Southington’s Annual Dinner and Kickoff Campaign on Sept. 16 at Aqua Turf Club. “Nick has an amazing story to share. He brings the energy and motivation that aligns with...
Bristol Press
Bristol Public Library announces full lineup of musical performances
BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library has announced a full lineup of musical performances. "There is something for everyone in our fall musical line up at the Bristol Public Library," said Scott Stanton, assistant director and program director. “We’re very excited to be able to offer this high caliber series of musicians for no charge to the community. Ordinarily, you would have to pay to see quality music like this. We do our best to maintain a high bar.”
Bristol Press
Ordinance Committee to discuss cannabis sales at Thursday meeting
BRISTOL – After roughly four hours of discussion in a public hearing and ordinance committee meeting Sept. 6 where City Council and committee members voted to propose an ordinance banning recreational cannabis sales in Bristol, another special ordinance committee meeting is slated to be held this Thursday to nail down the potential ordinance’s legal language.
Bristol Press
Edward Michael Toscano
Edward Michael Toscano, was born Jan. 7, 1925, and was raised in Bristol. Edward passed away on Sept. 12, 2022, in Farmington, where he was a resident of Farmington Station for the past several years. He was 97 years old and was the 9th (and only remaining relative) of 11 children born to Alphonso and Mary (Coughlin) Toscano.
Bristol Press
Bristol police still investigating bomb threat at BEHS
BRISTOL – Police are still investigating a bomb threat made Friday involving Bristol Eastern High School. Police on Monday said they are still working to determine who made the threat that prompted a secure school mode around 7:41 a.m. Friday. Police and firefighters responded to the school after the...
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Juan Perez-Pizarro, 29, of 220 East St., was charged Aug. 31 with having a roaming dog, having unlicensed dogs and having a dog with no rabies vaccine. Raven Hardy, 31, of 35 Clark St., Hartford, was charged Sept. 7 with sixth degree larceny.
