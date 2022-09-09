ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 0

Related
Bristol Press

Bristol Senior Center will hold its annual Informational Health Fair Thursday

BRISTOL – The Bristol Senior Center will hold its annual Informational Health Fair this Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. The center can be found at 240 Stamford Avenue and over 45 vendors will represent a variety of organizations focused on promoting emotional, physical and mental health to speak on their services. Vaccines for flu and covid will also be available as well as blood sugar screenings, hearing tests and blood pressure.screenings. The event is open to all and free.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Stand Down will offer a 'one stop shop' for a variety of federal, state, local veterans' services

BRISTOL – Stand Down will offer a “one stop shop” for a variety of federal, state and local veterans’ services Sept. 23 at the Bristol Sports Armory. Stand Down will be held locally from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bristol Sports Armory at 61 Center Street. The event is being coordinated with the assistance of the Veterans Strong Community Center. Proof of veteran or current military status is required to access services.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Wojtusik Nursery & Garden Center is offering fall activities

BRISTOL – Wojtusik Nursery & Garden Center is offering fall family fun each weekend, starting this weekend, Sept. 17 through Oct. 30. Cynthia Schug, manager at Wojtusik Nursery & Garden Center at 750 Terryville Ave., said the nursery and garden center is all decorated for the fall, with scarecrows, cornstalks and hay bales.
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Bristol Press

Plymouth's block party is coming back

PLYMOUTH – Following the success and popularity of last year’s 225th Anniversary Celebration, the block party will return to downtown this Oct. 1 and continue on as an annual event. “It was so popular, we decided to do it again”, said Chalaine Kilduff of the event’s organizing committee....
PLYMOUTH, CT
Bristol Press

'The biggest little fair in the country': The Berlin Fair returns

BERLIN – The Berlin Fair is upon us. “The biggest little fair in the country” is set to open this Thursday at 4 p.m. Its hours are Thurs. 4-10 p.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. “We have something for everyone,”...
BERLIN, CT
Bristol Press

Bakery on Maple provided hot meals, check donation for Brian's Angels

BRISTOL – Bakery on Maple provided hot meals and a check donation for Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach on Saturday at a time when demand is extremely high. Erika Stirk, owner of Bakery on Maple at 105 Maple St., said that she saw Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach posting on Facebook that their need had doubled in the past month.
BRISTOL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#The Bristol Rotary Club#The Rotary Club#Chippanee Country Club
Bristol Press

Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers organizing book swap

PLAINVILLE – Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers is organizing a book swap Sept. 17 to help spread positivity, which will feature a local author and children's crafts. The Book Drop & Swap event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the gift shop at 21 Whiting St., with lots of door prizes for kids.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Carol Denehy tells a story

Carol Denehy sent me an email on the former Iron Horse restaurant, a topic here lately. Quite the storyteller Carol is, she has more than most about Bristol, and they are quite interesting. Some years ago, Carol, likely the vice-president of the Bristol Historical Society at the time, was covering...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Farmer Minor visiting Bristol for the last time

BRISTOL – Farmer Minor, Daisy the Pig and Dixie Cup the Pug are visiting Bristol for the last time this year, supporting child literacy at Manross Library this Wednesday and Imagine Nation on Sept. 29 for the annual “Kiss a Pig” contest fundraiser. The “Pig out on...
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Jeremiah Carlson, 30, 159 Union St., Bristol, second-degree breach of peace, violation of protective order. Denzel Davis, 25, 81 North Main St. Apt. 5, Bristol, two counts - second-degree failure to appear, first-degree failure to appear. Nathan Otero, 24, 9 Earl St., Bristol, sale of narcotic substance, conspiracy to commit/sale...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Construction work finally began this weekend for the long-sought accessibility improvements at Gosinski Park

PLYMOUTH – Construction work finally began this weekend for the long-sought accessibility improvements at Gosinski Park. Construction crews were hard at work Monday, cutting down trees and clearing bushes with chainsaws and wood chippers to prepare to double the size of the community room. At the same time, crews were working on an approximately 15 foot addition to Units 1 to 5. These "bump-outs" will make it easier for seniors with wheelchairs to turn around in the hallways. Improvements will also include walk-in showers and larger kitchen spaces.
PLYMOUTH, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Public Library announces full lineup of musical performances

BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library has announced a full lineup of musical performances. "There is something for everyone in our fall musical line up at the Bristol Public Library," said Scott Stanton, assistant director and program director. “We’re very excited to be able to offer this high caliber series of musicians for no charge to the community. Ordinarily, you would have to pay to see quality music like this. We do our best to maintain a high bar.”
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Ordinance Committee to discuss cannabis sales at Thursday meeting

BRISTOL – After roughly four hours of discussion in a public hearing and ordinance committee meeting Sept. 6 where City Council and committee members voted to propose an ordinance banning recreational cannabis sales in Bristol, another special ordinance committee meeting is slated to be held this Thursday to nail down the potential ordinance’s legal language.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Edward Michael Toscano

Edward Michael Toscano, was born Jan. 7, 1925, and was raised in Bristol. Edward passed away on Sept. 12, 2022, in Farmington, where he was a resident of Farmington Station for the past several years. He was 97 years old and was the 9th (and only remaining relative) of 11 children born to Alphonso and Mary (Coughlin) Toscano.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police still investigating bomb threat at BEHS

BRISTOL – Police are still investigating a bomb threat made Friday involving Bristol Eastern High School. Police on Monday said they are still working to determine who made the threat that prompted a secure school mode around 7:41 a.m. Friday. Police and firefighters responded to the school after the...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police blotter

Juan Perez-Pizarro, 29, of 220 East St., was charged Aug. 31 with having a roaming dog, having unlicensed dogs and having a dog with no rabies vaccine. Raven Hardy, 31, of 35 Clark St., Hartford, was charged Sept. 7 with sixth degree larceny.
PLAINVILLE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy