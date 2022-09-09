BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library has announced a full lineup of musical performances. "There is something for everyone in our fall musical line up at the Bristol Public Library," said Scott Stanton, assistant director and program director. “We’re very excited to be able to offer this high caliber series of musicians for no charge to the community. Ordinarily, you would have to pay to see quality music like this. We do our best to maintain a high bar.”

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO