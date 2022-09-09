Read full article on original website
Related
Marietta barber offers free haircuts to law enforcement after 2 Cobb deputies shot, killed
MARIETTA, Ga. — As thousands mourn the deaths of two Cobb County sheriff's deputies killed in the line of duty a Marietta barber shop is honoring them in its own way. Justin Post says he wants the law enforcement family to feel loved by his own, so he's offering free haircuts.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Burglar targeted multiple Haralson County stores in 1 night
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Haralson County are on the lookout for a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries in one night throughout the county. Officials say at around 1:30 a.m. on Sept 10, deputies were sent to an alarm call at the Terry's Stop convenience store on Mormon Church Road.
WXIA 11 Alive
Metro Atlanta man, charged with 'some of the most violent acts' of Jan. 6, pleads guilty
ATLANTA — A Georgia man accused of participating in "some of the most violent acts" of Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to his role in the insurrectionist storming of the U.S. Capitol. According to the Department of Justice, Jack Whitton of Locust Grove kicked at one Metropolitan Police...
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County home
Christopher Pino.(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Loganville man with the murder of his mother. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said on September 10 at 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a medical call in the area of Frank Boyd Road after an elderly male could not wake up the female that lived in the home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia man pleads guilty after rug soaked in meth found in package marked as Bible sent to him
ATLANTA — A Georgia man who was arrested after a meth-soaked rug shipped to him was intercepted at Atlanta's airport has pleaded guilty to drug distribution and faces a max sentence of life in prison. According to the U.S. Attorney in Macon, 42-year-old Chad Williamson of rural Ben Hill...
Claims of shooting at Clayton County middle school untrue; 911 hang-up under investigation
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News spoke to families who were frightened after their school went on lockdown over concerns of an active shooter on campus. Turns out, it was a fake 911 call. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Clayton County as parents rushed to the...
Cobb County child hit by car while she walked to school, police say
ACWORTH, Ga. — A girl on her way to school was struck by a car on Tuesday morning, Acworth police said. Officers say they were called to Old 41 Highway near North Cobb High School just before 8 a.m. after 911 callers said the girl was hit by a car.
WXIA 11 Alive
Woman in custody after allegedly barricading herself in East Point home after animal control dispute
Police said they believe the woman was experiencing a mental crisis. She was taken for treatment and charges are pending.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police, ambulance responding to large flight at Dekalb County high school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after a fight broke out at Towers High School Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The school was place on lockdown. School officials said the situation is now under control. NewsChopper 2 was over...
Cobb Sheriff: Loss of deputies was 'one of the darkest days'
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said the loss of two deputies last week, shot and killed in the line of duty, was "one of the darkest days in the history of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office." Sheriff Owens delivered remarks at the funeral for Deputy...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta community gathers for funeral service of fallen Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski
Koleski was a longtime deputy with the sheriff's office, joining the agency in 2007. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
WXIA 11 Alive
Two men stab each other in fight outside Downtown Atlanta Waffle House
ATLANTA — Police said two men stabbed each other in a fight that occurred outside a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House early Tuesday morning. According to the Atlanta Police Department, an investigation determined one of the men was the aggressor and the other was defending himself at the restaurant just outside Centennial Olympic Park. The man who started the fight will face charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Earthquake reported between 2 Georgia counties, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Butts and Jasper counties. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed some parts of Jasper and Butts County experienced an earthquake around 9:15p.m. Sunday night. GEMA...
2 People Arrested Following A Motor Vehicle Crash In Paulding County (Paulding County, GA)
Paulding County authorities report a motor vehicle crash following a Cedartown police chase on Sunday night. An officer from Cedartown, Georgia, chased a vehicle to [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
Child hit by Atlanta Police officer driving marked patrol car, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a child was hit by a marked ADP vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the child was in the street at the intersection at Lanier Street Northwest and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard when he or she was hit.
2 arrested, 1 on the run after Polk County police chase ends in crash, GSP says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects who led Cedartown police on a chase through another jurisdiction were arrested Sunday evening, Georgia State Patrol told Channel 2 Action News. The chase began just before 7 p.m. on Sunday after GSP’s Paulding post was contacted by Cedartown police to assist in...
Officials issue warning of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ after spotting it in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — There’s a new drug hitting the streets and authorities want parents and young adults to be aware. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says the latest drug known as Purple Heroin — or Rainbow Fentanyl —...
Mother and sister of Cobb County deputy killed in the line of duty speak out
COBB COUNTY, Ga — The family of one of the Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies killed in the line of duty on Thursday, spoke only to Channel 2. The mother and sister of sheriff’s deputy Jon Koleski, told us his killing leaves a hole in their family that will never be filled.
Polk Jail report – Monday, September 12, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, September 12, 2022 report below.
Trial underway for attorney accused of purposely running over, killing man
The trial began Monday for a metro Atlanta attorney accused of intentionally running over and killing a beloved real est...
Comments / 4