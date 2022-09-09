Read full article on original website
Next-Generation Ford Ranger Gets Five-Star ANCAP Safety Rating
Production and deliveries of the next-generation Ford Ranger are well underway across some parts of the globe, beginning with Ford Manufacturing Thailand (FTM) in May, while production is scheduled to ramp up at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa in October. Order banks for the all-new Ranger opened in Europe this month while the mid-size pickup just launched in six additional countries this week with more than 40 on the slate, but neither it nor the next generation Ford Ranger Raptor will arrive in the U.S. until 2023 for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority reported back in August. Meanwhile, in Australia, the next-generation Ford Ranger has already launched amid some now-resolved teething problems, and will soon be joined by the Ranger Raptor and Everest. However, it has already aced its safety testing recently conducted by the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP).
Ford Dealers Will Sell EVs At Fixed Prices Under Finalized Plan
As Ford Authority has reported over the past few months, a big component of Ford’s plan to split itself into two entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles and Ford Model e for EVs – is that Ford dealers are being asked to specialize in one of those particular areas or commercial vehicles as soon as next year. CEO Jim Farley has referred to this move as a “stress test” for dealers, who have expressed some concerns over plans to set high standards for the sale of EVs, most likely at fixed prices. Now, the details of this newly finalized plan have been revealed via a report at CNBC, outlining all of the changes Ford dealers can expect over the coming months and years.
Ford Patent Filed For New Hands-Free Charging System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a new hands-free charging system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on September 10th, 2020, published on September 13th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11440424. The Ford Authority Take. Aside from testing an EV charging station robot in Europe, Ford...
Ford Ranked Fourth In 2022 Decarbonization Study
Ford has been working to slash greenhouse gas emissions from its production plants in recent years, not to mention its considerable investment into electrification that will see the automaker transition its entire European lineup to EVs in the coming years, along with North America at some undetermined point in the future. Those efforts have gotten The Blue Oval recognition from a variety of entities, including, most recently, a spot on Just Capital‘s 2022 Industry Leader for Environmental Efforts list. Now, Ford is racking up another accolade courtesy of Greenpeace, which ranked it fourth in the organization’s 2022 Decarbonization Study.
Here’s How Many 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pickups Were Sold In August
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning continues to exceed FoMoCo’s expectations in terms of consumer demand for the all-electric pickup, which far exceeded the automaker’s production capacity from the start. While it works to secure the raw materials it needs to ramp up production in the coming years, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning continues to see sales increase with each passing month. According to The Blue Oval’s August sales report, that trend continued last month, too.
Hennessey VelociRaptor 6×6 Debuts As F-150 On Steroids
Texas-based tuner Hennessey Performance has been building faster versions of a variety of vehicles for years now, including the Ford F-150 Raptor, which it transforms into what it calls the VelociRaptor. That tradition continued when the all-new, third-generation F-150 Raptor launched for the 2021 model year, as Hennessey promptly released the VelociRaptor 600 upgrade for that model. Now, the new, more audacious Hennessey VelociRaptor 6×6 is also joining the fray as one of the wilder vehicles one can purchase today.
2022 Ford Mustang Coupes Stolen From Flat Rock Yet Again
Over the past couple of years, Ford has faced a major theft epidemic right at its front door, with over a hundred vehicles stolen from the automaker’s various company-owned storage lots around the Dearborn area. Thus far, these thefts have targeted higher-trim levels of the Ford F-150 including the Raptor and even the brand new Raptor R, a number of Ford Bronco SUVs – one of which led police on a wild chase – a Ford Mustang Mach-E EV crossover, and a handful of Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator crossovers. The Ford Mustang has proven to be a popular target as well, with a handful of coupes recently stolen from the Flat Rock Assembly plant, as well as four Shelby GT500 models. Now, at least a dozen new 2022 Ford Mustang coupes have been taken from that same plant, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
Ford Pro Electric SuperVan Spotted On Nürburgring
The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan debuted at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed back in June as the latest in a long line of high-performance one-off Blue Oval vans, albeit as an EV this time around. Ford CEO Jim Farley later took the new SuperVan out for a spin on Goodwood’s legendary Hill Cimb, and back in July, Ford filed to trademark “SuperVan” in the U.S., which means that it might have something else planned for that name. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted the Ford Pro Electric SuperVan out on Germany’s iconic Nurburgring with a Ford Mustang Mach 1 in hot pursuit.
2023 Lincoln Corsair Pricing Increased Across The Board
The refreshed 2023 Lincoln Corsair was just revealed this morning, breathing new life into the luxurious compact crossover after it received a redesign for the 2020 model year. With updated styling inside and out, along with a host of new technology features, it was pretty much expected that the 2023 Lincoln Corsair would cost more than the outgoing model, particularly amid numerous price increases incurred by other 2023 model year vehicles – and that’s precisely the case here, too.
Jeep Wagoneer S Previewed As Upcoming Lincoln Aviator Electric Rival
Last week, Stellantis revealed the Jeep Recon, an all-electric Ford Bronco rival that is one four new planned all-electric vehicles for North America and Europe by 2025. However, that particular brand isn’t done debuting new products just yet, as it has also unveiled the all-new Jeep Wagoneer S, which is yet another EV aimed squarely at the upcoming Lincoln Aviator Electric, which is expected to debut in 2025 – the same year as the forthcoming, all-new ICE-powered variants of the luxurious crossover.
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Outfitted With Wireless Charging Tech
The concept of charging all-electric vehicles wirelessly is nothing new, as that particular idea has been batted around for years now in a number of ways. In fact, the state of Michigan is aiming to build the very first wirelessly charging road in the coming years, while Ford has filed patents for a hands-free charging system and an EV haptic feedback system over the past few months. Now, a company called WiTricity is set to debut a 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E with wireless charging technology at the upcoming Detroit Auto Show.
Ford Bronco Three-Inch Cowl Hood From Cervini’s Now Available
The Ford Bronco has been one of the most heavily-customized vehicles on earth since its launch, which isn’t a huge surprise given the fact that it’s so easy to customize. Regardless, owners have a bevy of options to choose from if they want to differentiate their SUV from everyone else’s, including everything from lift kits to exhaust systems and everything in between – a list that even includes entire, turn-key custom builds. Now, Cervini’s has added to that rapidly expanding list with a new three-inch cowl hood for the Ford Bronco that gives it a bit more clearance underneath, as well as a sportier look.
2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Debuts As New Ford Expedition Rival
When the refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition debuted nearly a year ago, it did so with two brand new variants – the off-road focused Timberline, and the street performance-oriented Stealth Performance Package. Both models are powered by the high-output version of the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost, which generates 440 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque – 85 more horsepower and 127 more pound-feet of torque than the Chevy Tahoe RST. However, the new 2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition has just been revealed at the Detroit Auto Show, and it ups the ante a bit in that regard.
Ford Mustang Dark Horse Trots Out As High-Performance Pony Car
Like a racehorse being led to the starting gate, the Ford Mustang Dark Horse was unveiled on Wednesday night and is raring to take to the track. The high-performance pony car harnesses a modified version of Ford’s 5.0L V8 Coyote engine with 500 horsepower chomping at the bit, making it the most track-capable street-legal Mustang ever produced.
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E LED Lighting Is Late Availability Item
For its third model year, the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E has been treated to a variety of changes, including, most notably, a rather large price increase across the board. There are a host of other updates in store for the EV crossover in the coming model year, but now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E LED projector headlamps will be a late availability item, too.
Ford Mustang Incentive Offers 3.9 Percent APR During September 2022
A Ford Mustang incentive offers 3.9 percent APR financing for 60 months during September, 2022. The incentive is only available in select markets. The range-topping Mach 1 and Shelby GT500 continue to be excluded from the manufacturer incentives, which has been the case since the introduction of both models. Ford...
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Gets Special Rebate For Certain Markets
For the 2022 model year, the Ford Mustang Mach-E was available with a $2,500 discount in certain markets for buyers that opted for the automaker’s Options Plan, which is somewhat of a hybrid between a lease and traditional financing. Now, the automaker is offering a similar yet slightly less-enticing discount for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E as well, according to a dealer bulletin recently seen by Cars Direct.
Ford Dealer In Mexico Debuts New Showroom Concept
Ford has been reinventing its dealership experience across the globe in recent years, unveiling a new “Ford Signature” dealership in Rio de Janeiro back in 2020, as well as launching a fully online car buying platform in Mexico last year. With Ford Mexico set to become a global technology and business hub for the automaker in the coming years, it makes sense that at least one Ford dealer in that country would continue to receive some enhancements – in spite of a solid performance there in some recent studies. Now, that’s precisely what has happened, as a new Signature Ford dealer showroom has opened in Carretera Poza Rica Cazones.
Ford Puma ST-Line Gold Edition Debuts, Made Possible By Fans
Back in June of last year, Ford asked its fans to help name and design a brand new Puma ST Special Edition, helping to select features including paint colors, decals, brake caliper color, seatbelt stitching, and exterior badge options. Just a couple of weeks later, the automaker revealed the end result of that exercise – the Puma ST Gold Edition, which was created with the input of 275,000 eager fans. The resounding popularity of this limited-edition model has also now prompted The Blue Oval to trickle the same treatment down to the Ford Puma ST-Line Gold Edition, which has just been revealed.
2023 Lincoln Corsair Debuts With Sync 4, ActiveGlide, And New Interior
Ford Authority has reported extensively on the forthcoming, refreshed 2023 Lincoln Corsair over the past several months, outlining a number of changes coming to the luxurious crossover including its revised exterior styling, a redesigned interior, and the deletion of optional turbocharged Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost engine. Now, the 2023 Lincoln Corsair has been officially revealed, giving us a complete look at the newly-refreshed model and all of its updates.
