Production and deliveries of the next-generation Ford Ranger are well underway across some parts of the globe, beginning with Ford Manufacturing Thailand (FTM) in May, while production is scheduled to ramp up at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa in October. Order banks for the all-new Ranger opened in Europe this month while the mid-size pickup just launched in six additional countries this week with more than 40 on the slate, but neither it nor the next generation Ford Ranger Raptor will arrive in the U.S. until 2023 for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority reported back in August. Meanwhile, in Australia, the next-generation Ford Ranger has already launched amid some now-resolved teething problems, and will soon be joined by the Ranger Raptor and Everest. However, it has already aced its safety testing recently conducted by the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP).

