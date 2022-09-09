Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Emmys 2022: Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Have Surprise 'Good Burger' Reunion
During the 2022 Emmys, show host Kenan Thompson had a surprise Good Burger reunion with his friend and co-star Kel Mitchell. At one point, while mingling with the crowd, Thompson was speaking to actor Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, Marvel's Eternals), who was cheekily playing Emmy's bartender, when the host turned around to say, "Why don't we take this guy's order over here. Excuse me, sir, can I get you something?" Mitchell appeared to the joy of the crowd, asking, "Can I get a good burger?" The SNL star quipped, "Make it two good burgers," then leaned in to give his old friend a hug.
'Sister Wives' ' Paedon Brown Reveals 'How Embarrassing' It Is to Be Recognized While Buying Intimate Items
Paedon Brown was recognized for his Sister Wives fame at the worst possible time. Christine Brown's son embarked on a hilarious — and humiliating — shopping trip recently that started with a fan saying hello, and ended with a glimpse into his shopping cart. When a store cashier...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe This Person is the One True ‘Villain’ of ‘Dark’ TLC Series
Some 'Sister Wives' viewers believe that it is Robyn Brown, not Kody, who is the true 'villian' of the TLC series, whose storylines have turned 'dark' over the past several seasons.
Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip
Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
5 new Netflix titles released today, including 1 you can’t miss
From a new feature film starring the always effervescent Lili Reinhart to a handful of new series and movies from around the world, today’s batch of new Netflix releases, as always, should have something for everyone. Below, we’ll run down the newest titles hitting the streaming service today. As...
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books
Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Admits He Wasn’t Attracted to Christine in Jaw-Dropping Season 17 Premiere — ‘I Felt Pressured Into the Marriage’
In the shocking 'Sister Wives' Season 17 premiere, Kody Brown admits to his 3rd wife, Christine Brown, that he married her out of obligation and had no attraction to her initially.
Popculture
Showtime Comedy Series Canceled After 2 Seasons
Showtime canceled the critically praised comedy Flatbush Misdemeanors, starring Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman. The series ran for two seasons and was inspired by their 2017 digital series. Showtime has not made a decision yet on the future of Vanessa Bayer's I Love That For You, which served as the lead-in for Flatbush Misdemeanors.
Popculture
Emmys 2022: Sheryl Lee Ralph Brings the House Down With 'Abbott Elementary' Win Speech
Living legend Sheryl Lee Ralph just reminded everyone in Hollywood why she deserves that status with her surprise win at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards Monday night. Ralph, 65, won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for ABC's hit Abbott Elementary and sang when she picked up her award from presenter Seth Meyers. The Tony nominee for Dreamgirls also delivered an inspiring speech that left everyone stunned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
'Manifest' Season 4 Release Date Revealed
Manifest is set to make its landing on Netflix soon. Fansided noted that the show's Season 4 premiere has special significance for the show. Season 4 of Manifest will premiere on Nov. 4, which marks the day that Flight 828 landed on the series. Not only did Netflix share the...
Popculture
Demi Lovato Announces Retirement From Touring
Demi Lovato's touring era may be coming to an end. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, 30, didn't shy away from the effects of touring on her Instagram Story as she declared her HOLY FVCK tour her "last" before deleting her previous statement. "I'm so f—ing sick I can't get out of bed. I can't do this anymore," Lovato began in a since-deleted Instagam Story Tuesday.
Popculture
'7 Little Johnstons': Anna Gets Hit On at the Dog Park in Exclusive Sneak Peek
7 Little Johnstons star Anna Johnston is trying to put herself out there after the end of her relationship with boyfriend Kyle, but her siblings don't exactly think she's doing a great job of it. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show, Anna gets approached by an interested man while at the dog park with sister Emma, but it's not exactly a rom-com moment.
PETS・
Popculture
HBO Max Renews Comedy Series for Season 2
HBO Max renewed the critically acclaimed comedy series Rap Sh!t for a second season on Monday. The series was created by Insecure star Issa Rae and features KaMillion and Aida Osman. The first season was released between July 21 and Sept. 1. In Rap Sh!t, estranged high school friends Mia...
Miranda Cosgrove Talks Growing Up On iCarly And One Line That She Still Uses In Her Personal Life Today
We are in the age of reboots and revivals, and one that is doing quite well is iCarly. The Paramount+ revival of the beloved Nickelodeon series has already been picked up for a third season, and Carly Shay herself, Miranda Cosgrove, recently discussed growing up on the original series. Cosgrove...
Comments / 0