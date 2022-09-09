Read full article on original website
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State plays to 3-3 draw at No. 14 AkronThe LanternAkron, OH
Parent and Family Weekend returns, welcomes loved ones with celebrations and activitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeyes since birth: students reflect on family Ohio State traditionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Five-star DE Eddrick Houston Was Impressed During Ohio State Visit, Buckeyes Crack Top-10 List for Kam Pringle
Five-star Georgia 2024 defensive end Eddrick Houston went into his Sept. 3 visit at Ohio State open-minded. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound pass rusher was impressed by what he saw at Ohio Stadium during the Buckeyes’ 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. Houston was impressed by how energized the stadium was, mentioning fans were excited throughout the contest.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Has Dominated In-State Opponents For The Last 101 Years
The last time Ohio State lost to an in-state opponent, Ohio Stadium wasn't even built yet. Ohio State doesn't play an in-state foe every season, but when it does, things usually go well for the Buckeyes, at least in terms of the final score. With Ohio State set to host...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State RB, true freshman walk-on, becomes latest to shed black stripe
Ohio State has a new full-fledged running back, the program announced on Wednesday following practice. This time, it was RB TC Caffey, a true freshman out of Hubbard, Ohio. Caffey was a walk-on addition for the Buckeyes, but he has shed his black stripe to become a full member of the program.
Eleven Warriors
Theory of Everything
The Buckeyes have played two football games. They've allowed one touchdown. The last time Ohio State opponents suffered an endzone drought like this, covid wasn't a familiar word. The Buckeyes deployed a defense that overcompensated for Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud, who threw for 351 yards over the weekend. That's good...
Buckeye offer says Ohio State is his dream school and his interest is ‘very high’
Meet Bryson Rodgers, the Ohio State football recruit out to prove Brian Hartline right for ‘taking a chance on him’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A small part of Bryson Rodgers can’t believe he’s committed to playing for the Ohio State football team. The Warren, Ohio. native-turned-Florida standout earned his scholarship offer back in January, and in four months, he was a Buckeye. Some of that is the result of watching the program’s 2020 starting wide receiver corps go 10th, 11th and 12th in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that’s the most obvious point anyone can point to.
Ohio State football vs. Toledo: Prediction and Odds for Week 3 College Football
We are already in Week 3 of the college football season and the Ohio State football team has started 2-0. They now prepare to play the only in-state opponent they will face this season in Toledo. It will also be the second home night game they have played already. This...
Eleven Warriors
Fast-rising 2024 Four-star Ohio Defensive End Brian Robinson Says Getting an Offer from Ohio State Would Be "Surreal"
Four-star 2024 Ohio defensive end Brian Robinson had a handful of choices to choose from when reflecting on the highlight of his visit to Ohio State on Sept. 3 for the home opener against Notre Dame. He could have picked the atmosphere itself, experiencing his hometown Buckeyes winning their season...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day talks matchup with Toledo in Week 3: 'They certainly gave Notre Dame all they could handle'
Ryan Day and Ohio State are 2-0 following the win against Arkansas State. His focus is now on Toledo, and he’s taking them very seriously. Ohio State beat Arkansas State 45-12, partially thanks to the game Marvin Harrison Jr. had. Harrison had 184 yards receiving with 3 touchdowns. Toledo gave Notre Dame a good game last season, and almost pulled off the upset losing 32-29.
Eleven Warriors
Toledo Game Poster
Blast off! Brutus has learned to stop worrying and love the bomb before the Buckeyes go to war with the Rockets in the battle for Ohio. Sam Harachis pays homage to "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb" in this week's game poster. The 1964 film is considered one of the greatest comedy movies ever made.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State to Play Third Home Night Game in Four Weeks Against Wisconsin
Ohio State will play three home night games in the first four weeks of the season. The third home night game of the year was confirmed on Monday, when the Big Ten announced Ohio State’s Sept. 24 home game against Wisconsin will be a 7:30 p.m. game on ABC.
Ryan Day holding Ohio State football back in one key area
The Ohio State football team is 2-0 to start the season, as everyone expected them to be. They were heavily favored in both the games they’ve played so far and likely will be the rest of the season as well. Yet, there are still things they can improve on.
Eleven Warriors
Watch Lathan Ransom, Tanner McCalister, Jack Sawyer, Caden Curry, Donovan Jackson, Gee Scott Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Ty Hamilton and Dawand Jones Recap Ohio State's First Two Weeks
Lathan Ransom couldn't help but get a little emotional Week 1. After months of rehabbing a fractured leg, Ransom was back on the field in Ohio State’s season opener, and after admitting he had been “a little lost” without football in his life, got to play the majority of the defensive snaps at safety in OSU's 21-10 season-opening win over Notre Dame.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Talks Importance of Cutting Down on Penalties, Value of Mitch Rossi and Gee Scott Jr. and Preparing for A “Very Good” Toledo Team
Cutting down on penalties is a big point of emphasis for Ohio State as the third week of the 2022 season begins. During his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Fan’s Buckeye Roundtable show on Monday, Day was asked multiple questions about the nine penalties the Buckeyes committed against Arkansas State and made it clear in his responses that he thinks it’s important for Ohio State to clean up those mistakes so as not to get snakebitten by them in more competitive games.
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Find The Best Public Golf Courses Around Central Ohio
Golf has a long history here in Columbus. From the Memorial Tournament to hometown heroes like Jack Nicklaus, Golf and Columbus kind of just go hand in hand. Whether you’re just starting out or you’re hoping to reinvigorate your love of the game, Columbus Has a golf course out there just waiting.
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in Ohio
If you're craving Jamaican food in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. This restaurant in southwestern Ohio was featured on Guy Fieri's showDiners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and when you try their food, you'll see why. Check out their delicious jerk chicken, oxtails, or curry chicken. As for sides, patrons highly recommend getting the yellow rice topped with fries and gravy, rice and peas, and/or jerk pasta.
4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
Unemployment fraud has subsided in Ohio, but issues still linger
COLUMBUS, Ohio—More than two years after Ohio and other states were hit with a tsunami of fraudulent unemployment benefits claims, state officials now are only dealing with a fraction of the bogus claims they once faced. However, a state unemployment official says, the problem of scammers filing dishonest claims...
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
