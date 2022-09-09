ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Five-star DE Eddrick Houston Was Impressed During Ohio State Visit, Buckeyes Crack Top-10 List for Kam Pringle

Five-star Georgia 2024 defensive end Eddrick Houston went into his Sept. 3 visit at Ohio State open-minded. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound pass rusher was impressed by what he saw at Ohio Stadium during the Buckeyes’ 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. Houston was impressed by how energized the stadium was, mentioning fans were excited throughout the contest.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Theory of Everything

The Buckeyes have played two football games. They've allowed one touchdown. The last time Ohio State opponents suffered an endzone drought like this, covid wasn't a familiar word. The Buckeyes deployed a defense that overcompensated for Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud, who threw for 351 yards over the weekend. That's good...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Columbus, OH
Football
State
California State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Florida State
City
California, OH
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, OH
Cleveland.com

Meet Bryson Rodgers, the Ohio State football recruit out to prove Brian Hartline right for ‘taking a chance on him’

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A small part of Bryson Rodgers can’t believe he’s committed to playing for the Ohio State football team. The Warren, Ohio. native-turned-Florida standout earned his scholarship offer back in January, and in four months, he was a Buckeye. Some of that is the result of watching the program’s 2020 starting wide receiver corps go 10th, 11th and 12th in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that’s the most obvious point anyone can point to.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day talks matchup with Toledo in Week 3: 'They certainly gave Notre Dame all they could handle'

Ryan Day and Ohio State are 2-0 following the win against Arkansas State. His focus is now on Toledo, and he’s taking them very seriously. Ohio State beat Arkansas State 45-12, partially thanks to the game Marvin Harrison Jr. had. Harrison had 184 yards receiving with 3 touchdowns. Toledo gave Notre Dame a good game last season, and almost pulled off the upset losing 32-29.
TOLEDO, OH
Eleven Warriors

Toledo Game Poster

Blast off! Brutus has learned to stop worrying and love the bomb before the Buckeyes go to war with the Rockets in the battle for Ohio. Sam Harachis pays homage to "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb" in this week's game poster. The 1964 film is considered one of the greatest comedy movies ever made.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#College Football#Recruiting Board#Ohio State#Buckeyes#Usc#Oregon Keon Keeley De#Georgia Qua Russaw De#Auburn#Columbu
Eleven Warriors

Watch Lathan Ransom, Tanner McCalister, Jack Sawyer, Caden Curry, Donovan Jackson, Gee Scott Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Ty Hamilton and Dawand Jones Recap Ohio State's First Two Weeks

Lathan Ransom couldn't help but get a little emotional Week 1. After months of rehabbing a fractured leg, Ransom was back on the field in Ohio State’s season opener, and after admitting he had been “a little lost” without football in his life, got to play the majority of the defensive snaps at safety in OSU's 21-10 season-opening win over Notre Dame.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Talks Importance of Cutting Down on Penalties, Value of Mitch Rossi and Gee Scott Jr. and Preparing for A “Very Good” Toledo Team

Cutting down on penalties is a big point of emphasis for Ohio State as the third week of the 2022 season begins. During his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Fan’s Buckeye Roundtable show on Monday, Day was asked multiple questions about the nine penalties the Buckeyes committed against Arkansas State and made it clear in his responses that he thinks it’s important for Ohio State to clean up those mistakes so as not to get snakebitten by them in more competitive games.
COLUMBUS, OH
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
OHIO STATE
columbusnavigator.com

Where To Find The Best Public Golf Courses Around Central Ohio

Golf has a long history here in Columbus. From the Memorial Tournament to hometown heroes like Jack Nicklaus, Golf and Columbus kind of just go hand in hand. Whether you’re just starting out or you’re hoping to reinvigorate your love of the game, Columbus Has a golf course out there just waiting.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in Ohio

If you're craving Jamaican food in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. This restaurant in southwestern Ohio was featured on Guy Fieri's showDiners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and when you try their food, you'll see why. Check out their delicious jerk chicken, oxtails, or curry chicken. As for sides, patrons highly recommend getting the yellow rice topped with fries and gravy, rice and peas, and/or jerk pasta.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
RICHFIELD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy