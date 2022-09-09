Read full article on original website
Happening Now: Vehicle Into A Tree In Newark, One Trapped
At around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon rescue crews respond to the 1800 block of Waters Edge Drive in Newark for reports of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment. Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle into a tree and confirmed that one patient was trapped. Command requested assistance from an additional rescue truck and asked Trooper 4 to land nearby.
Skippy the llama euthanized after he was severely beaten on Baltimore County farm
Someone made their way onto a northern Baltimore County farm and severely beat a llama, the owners of the farm believe. Holly Callahan-Kasmala told 11 News she remains in shock after the death of her prized llama, Skippy. “I still can’t comprehend how somebody would do this,” she said. “I...
Box Truck Overturns On Route 1 Near Smyrna Wednesday
Just before 10:00, Wednesday morning rescue crews responded to Route 1 SB just north of Smyrna for reports of an accident with injuries. Arriving crews reported an overturned box truck in the median. Shortly after arrival crews canceled Paramedics and Trooper. The driver is believed to have suffered only minor injuries.
Authorities search property for missing Delaware County mom last seen in 2014, family says
Amanda DeGuio was last seen in June 2014 after returning from a trip to Florida.
Authorities searching Chester County property that police say could have connection to disappearance of Amanda DeGuio
NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Federal, state and local law enforcement are in Nottingham Township. Police say the search might be connected to the disappearance of Amanda DeGuio, an Upper Darby woman who went missing eight years ago.Police have had a stretch of Country Road in extreme southwestern Chester County closed down all day.CBS Philadelphia was right on the Pennsylvania-Maryland line, where a property that an investigator says may be a connection to the DeGuio disappearance has been the intense focus of federal, state, county and local law enforcement.Officers showed up at the property with a sealed search warrant...
POLICE INVESTIGATE HOME INVASION – PINE VALLEY APARTMENTS
(New Castle, DE 19720) On Monday September 12, 2022, at approximately 5:57 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Pine Valley Apartments in reference to a robbery investigation. Officers arrived and contacted the 51-year-old female...
Teen dies after colliding with tree on Liberty Road in Randallstown
Baltimore County Police say the 17-year-old was driving west on Liberty Road when another car pulled out of Old Court.
School bus, dump truck collide in Lancaster County, one injured
NARVON, Pa. — A school bus and dump truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Lancaster County. Dispatchers said the truck rear-ended the Eastern Lancaster County school bus in the 6300 block of Route 322/Division Highway in Narvon at 6:49 a.m. The bus driver and nine students...
Family mourns woman killed in B-W Parkway hit-and-run
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — Devastated family members are pleading for the public's help after their 21-year-old relative was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Mariah Narain's family said she was heading home from work around 6 a.m. "Mariah was beautiful. She lit up the room. Everyone...
Coroner identifies 49-year-old woman killed in central Pa. stabbing
This story has been updated with new information from the coroner. The York County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a stabbing at a Springettsbury Township home on Tuesday. A second person, who has not been identified by officials, was injured in the home but...
Baltimore County officer hospitalized after crash on Loch Raven
A police officer was hospitalized after they were involved in an accident with another vehicle. There's no word on the cause of the crash at this time.
Names released of 2 parents, 3 children found dead in Maryland home
Investigators found a handgun near the father's body, according to the sheriff's office.
Berks County Man Dies From Injuries Suffered In 2009 Car Crash
A Berks County man who was a passenger in a car that struck a utility pole about 13 years ago died from paraplegia complications on Monday, Sept. 12, authorities said. Duane J. Richard, of Hereford, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest just after 4 p.m. He was 57.
11-year-old charged with setting "massive" fire at Carroll County Dollar General
An 11-year-old boy is charged with arson for allegedly setting a fire that destroyed a Dollar General in Carroll County earlier this month.
‘Serious' Crash Closes Part of I-95 in Delaware for Hours
A "serious" crash closed parts of Interstate 95 and U.S. Route 202 in Delaware for more than seven hours during the Tuesday morning commute, Delaware State Police said. The fiery crash happened around 6:30 a.m. where I-95 meets Concord Pike (Route 202) in New Castle County, state police said. It appeared that a pickup truck hit some sort of construction equipment in a work zone.
Arrest On Charge Of DUI Made After Newark Man Drives Vehicle Into Surf On Navy Beach At Cape Henlopen
(Delaware-surf-fishing.com) DOVER Sept 9, 2022 … Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers arrested 48-year-old Donald R. Quill Jr. of Newark, Del. on a charge of driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations Thursday evening after he drove his vehicle into the ocean on Cape Henlopen. At...
Chester cyclist run over by pickup truck and killed in Kent County
A Chester man was killed when he was run over by a pickup truck as he rode his bike in Kent County. 51-year-old Larry Yarbray Sr. was part of a group of cyclists riding northbound on Apple Grove School Road near Allabands Mill Road shortly before 8:30 Saturday morning, Delaware State Police said.
Documents divulge details about women at center of Baltimore County police shooting
BALTIMORE -- Alicia Page and Kelly Anthony are being held without bond after police say they committed a string of crimes over the weekend.According to court documents, workers at a store at The Avenue at White Marsh called security Saturday night because they believed two women "were actively shoplifting."When a security officer confronted one of the women and tried to retrieve a bag full of clothes, officials said the suspect was able win over a struggle with the officer and make an escape into a car that was waiting outside.The Baltimore County Police Department alleges that when a uniformed police...
Chestertown Needs for Police Present at Calvert and College Avenue
A larger police presents on Calvert Street between College Avenue and Calvert Heights, especially on Friday and Saturday nights is what we need. The loud music, public drinking, use and sale of drugs, and fighting need to stop. We’ve started referring to this part of town as “Little Baltimore” due to the level of u handled criminal activity. There are so many here afraid to speak up. I hope this will open some eyes.
Man, 30, shot and killed in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say that at around 3:39 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of North Pine Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 30-year-old man with a...
