Upstream to Open Vehicle Security Operation Center in Ann Arbor
Israeli-based Upstream, the creator of cloud-based cybersecurity and data management platform for the connected vehicles and smart mobility, is deepening its investment in Michigan by opening a vehicle security operation center in Ann Arbor. The project, which is Upstream’s first U.S.-based vehicle security operation center, or vSOC, will be used...
XL Fleet in Wixom Purchases Texas Rooftop Solar Firm for $58M
XL Fleet Corp., a commercial fleet electrification company in Wixom, has acquired Spruce Power, a Houston, Texas-based privately held owner and operator of residential rooftop solar systems, for $58 million. The acquisition, which includes the assumption of approximately $542 million of debt, marks a new corporate strategy for XL Fleet...
