Daniel Radcliffe, girlfriend Erin Darke attend 'Weird' premiere at TIFF

By Annie Martin
 5 days ago

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend, Erin Darke, made a rare red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oL2lY_0hokEKAm00
Actor Daniel Radcliffe (R) and Erin Darke attend the Midnight Madness screening of "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" on opening night of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on Thursday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

The 33-year-old actor and 37-year-old actress attended the midnight premiere of Radcliffe's film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story at the festival.

Racliffe wore a navy suit and patterned shirt, while Darke sported a bright blue dress with cutout details.

Radcliffe and Darke met on the set of their 2013 film Kill Your Darlings .

"It was one of those instant things where you're like, 'Oh, I really like this person,'" Radcliffe told Parade in 2014. "You just have a connection with somebody, and then suddenly it's incredibly easy to talk to them. It was one of those sort of situations."

Radcliffe and Darke were joined at the premiere by singer, actor and comedian "Weird Al" Yankovic. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story explores the life and career of Yankovic, best known as a parody singer and musician.

Rainn Wilson , Toby Huss, Julianne Nicholson and Quinta Brunson also star.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is written by Yankovic and Eric Appel and directed by Appel. The film will start streaming Nov. 4 on the Roku Channel.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

