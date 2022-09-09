Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
Billionaire Mark Cuban Is No Longer Excited About Crypto
In November 2021, the cryptocurrency space was in full madness mode. Call it cryptomania. Retail investors, especially millennials and Gen Z, were investing heavily in cryptocurrencies and other crypto projects driven by FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. Institutional investors were investing in crypto projects like those related to decentralized finance,...
How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer
Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — First $1,657 September payment to drop soon – experts predict $167 increase
SOCIAL Security benefits might increase by as much as $167, according to the most recent estimates for the cost of living adjustment (COLA). The range of adjustments predicted by experts is 9.3 percent to 10.1 percent. The payment would increase by slightly over $167 if inflation is strong and the...
America’s Worst Credit Card
The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency that is Dogecoin DOGE/USD is Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times and often caused spikes in the valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk's favorite topics on Twitter Inc TWTR.
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
Holding a lot of cash isn't as safe as you might think.
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
Most valuable half dollar coins revealed – do you have any in your spare change?
YOU might be wondering if your old 50 cents coins are worth anything today – and luckily some are selling for a ton of cash online. All of these rare coins are quite valuable due to their mintage in the early 1800s. Half dollars were first stuck by the...
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Elon Musk has gone from worrying about inflation to worrying about the opposite awfully fast
What a difference five months can make. In April, Elon Musk told analysts that he believed inflation was worse than was being reported at the time and would likely continue through 2022. Now he’s singing (or tweeting) a different tune. The Tesla CEO is now worried that a major...
Will Ethereum Still Be a Buy After the Merge?
The Merge is one of the most highly anticipated moments in the history of crypto, and investors have been very bullish on Ethereum. But how much of the hype has already been priced into Ethereum? The risk is that investors might "buy the rumor, sell the news." Now could be...
US News and World Report
Bank of America Is Fined $5 Million for Failing to Report 7.42 Million Options Positions
(Reuters) -A U.S. regulator on Monday fined Bank of America Corp $5 million for failing to report over-the-counter options positions approximately 7.42 million times, making it harder to monitor markets for possible manipulative behavior. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said BofA Securities' failures occurred from 2009 to October 2020, and...
tipranks.com
Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA): Terrific Value, but Only for Patient Investors
Alibaba stock has been endlessly pummeled over the past two years. Though the slate of risks is huge with the former Chinese tech titan, the risk/reward seems to be enticing for those with extremely long-term horizons. Shares of Chinese tech titan Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) have continued to tumble further into...
