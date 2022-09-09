ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Is No Longer Excited About Crypto

In November 2021, the cryptocurrency space was in full madness mode. Call it cryptomania. Retail investors, especially millennials and Gen Z, were investing heavily in cryptocurrencies and other crypto projects driven by FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. Institutional investors were investing in crypto projects like those related to decentralized finance,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Com Inc#Blockchains#Blue Chip#Cloud Computing#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Linus Company Amazon#Yahoo
Benzinga

How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer

Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Credit Card

The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Bank of America Is Fined $5 Million for Failing to Report 7.42 Million Options Positions

(Reuters) -A U.S. regulator on Monday fined Bank of America Corp $5 million for failing to report over-the-counter options positions approximately 7.42 million times, making it harder to monitor markets for possible manipulative behavior. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said BofA Securities' failures occurred from 2009 to October 2020, and...
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA): Terrific Value, but Only for Patient Investors

Alibaba stock has been endlessly pummeled over the past two years. Though the slate of risks is huge with the former Chinese tech titan, the risk/reward seems to be enticing for those with extremely long-term horizons. Shares of Chinese tech titan Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) have continued to tumble further into...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy